Elbit Systems of America to Provide Full Motion Video Data Link Power Amplifiers for the F-35 Lightning II

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems of America (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) was selected by Cubic Mission Solutions to design and develop the Full Motion Video Data Link (FMVDL) amplifier module for the communications suite of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. The amplifier module is a critical component of increasing the aircraft's advanced sensor suite by providing enhanced situational awareness to both airborne and ground forces. The F-35 FMVDL modules will be designed and manufactured at Elbit Systems of America in Fort Worth, Texas.

"This selection demonstrates Elbit America's reputation as a leader in providing innovative airborne amplifiers for military tactical communications. Our F-35 full motion video amplifier modules provide the power behind the F-35's integrated communication/data link system and enable warfighters to have full situational awareness, while boosting the 5th generation combat capability of the aircraft," said Joel Friederich, Vice President of C4I & Homeland Security Solutions at Elbit Systems of America.

Building off its legacy of airborne amplifiers, Elbit Systems of America's solutions significantly boosts power for the F-35 communication suite, while reducing the unit's size. These aspects enhance the ability of the aircraft to send and receive critical information, thereby extending situational awareness from one aircraft to an entire network of warfighters, whether they're airborne or providing ground operations.

To date, Elbit Systems of America has supplied a variety of components for the F-35, from the UHF/VHF power amplifier, to the panoramic cockpit displays, to the unprecedented F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System.

About Elbit Systems of America, LLC

Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth Texas, is a leading provider of high performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. With facilities throughout the United States, Elbit Systems of America is dedicated to supporting those who contribute daily to the safety and security of the United States. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT), a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications. For additional information, visit: www.ElbitAmerica.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter.

