Elbit Systems Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's business results and trends. Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is GAAP financial data.

Management Comment :

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "The results of the first quarter of 2019 mark the first full quarter that includes the results of IMI. I am pleased with our results, especially the 25% growth in revenue with a well-diversified global presence in which our major geographic regions grew on an absolute basis. Our economies of scale enabled us to maintain a similar level of operating margins despite lower gross margins following the IMI acquisition. The significant increase in our backlog and the progress in the integration of IMI into the Company, support our long-term growth potential."

First quarter 2019 results :

Revenues in the first quarter of 2019 were $1,021.7 million, as compared to $818.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. The strong growth was mainly driven by the consolidation of IMI and Universal performance in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP (*) gross profit amounted to $283.4 million (27.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $239.8 million (29.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2019 was $277.6 million (27.2% of revenues), as compared to $235.4 million (28.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018.

Research and development expenses, net were $77.4 million (7.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $68.2 million (8.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $71.8 million (7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $68.2 million (8.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses, net were $53.6 million (5.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $35.7 million (4.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018.

Other operating income, net was $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, due to a gain resulting from an investment and remeasurement of the Company in a subsidiary.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $84.0 million (8.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $69.4 million (8.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018. GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2019 was $76.0 million (7.4% of revenues), as compared to $63.3 million (7.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018.

Financial expenses, net were $13.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. Financial expenses, net in the first quarter of 2019, include exchange rate differences of approximately $9.3 million related to the recognition of lease liabilities denominated in foreign currencies (mainly in New Israeli Shekels) as a result of the adoption of ASC 842, Leases, effective January 1, 2019.

Other (expenses) income, net were $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, mainly due to the non-service cost components of pension plans, in accordance with ASU 2017-07.

Taxes on income were $10.1 million (effective tax rate of 17.2%) in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $6.4 million (effective tax rate of 12.0%) in the first quarter of 2018.

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships was $2.2 million (0.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $3.1 million (0.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests was $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2019 was $65.8 million (6.4% of revenues), as compared to $55.1 million (6.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2019 was $50.5 million (4.9% of revenues), as compared to $49.6 million (6.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.54 for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.29 for the first quarter of 2018. GAAP diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2019 were $1.18, as compared to $1.16 for the first quarter of 2018.

The Company's backlog of orders as of March 31, 2019 totaled $9,658 million as compared to $8,046 million as of March 31, 2018. Approximately 59% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 61% of the current backlog is scheduled to be performed during 2019 and 2020.

Operating cash flow generated in the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $46.5 million, as compared to $147.9 million used in the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Adoption of New Accounting Standard:

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, Leases (ASC 842), effective January 1, 2019, using a modified retrospective transition method. Consequently, periods prior to January 1, 2019 are not restated for the adoption of ASU 2016-02.

Leases (ASC 842), as amended, requires lessees to recognize a Right of Use ("ROU") asset and lease liability on the balance sheet for most lease arrangements and expands disclosures about leasing arrangements for both lessees and lessors, among other items. We adopted ASU 2016-02 using the optional transition method whereby we applied the new lease requirements under ASU 2016-02 through a cumulative-effect adjustment.

We recognized approximately $370 million of ROU operating lease assets and lease liabilities as a result of adopting this standard. As part of our adoption, we elected all of the available practical expedients with the exception of the practical expedient permitting the use of hindsight when determining the lease term and assessing impairment of ROU assets. The adoption of the standard increased our financial expenses in the first quarter of 2019, in the amount of $9.3 million as a result of exchange rate differences on lease liabilities denominated in foreign currencies (mainly NIS). The comparative periods have not been restated for the adoption of ASU 2016-02.

* Non-GAAP financial data :

The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, the Company factors out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items, including significant exchange rate differences, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation and changes in accounting guidance and other items, which in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.

In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data:

(US Dollars in millions)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2018











GAAP gross profit $ 277.6



$ 235.4



$ 976.2

Adjustments :









Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5.8



4.4



19.1

Expenses related to IMI acquisition —



—



66.6

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 283.4



$ 239.8



$ 1,061.9

Percent of revenues 27.7 %

29.3 %

28.8 %























GAAP operating income $ 76.0



$ 63.3



$ 292.8

Adjustments:









Amortization of purchased intangible assets 9.2



6.1



26.5

Expenses related to IMI acquisition —



—



66.8

Gain from changes in holdings (1.2)



—



(45.4)

Non-GAAP operating income $ 84.0



$ 69.4



$ 340.7

Percent of revenues 8.2 %

8.5 %

9.2 %























GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 50.5



$ 49.6



$ 206.7

Adjustments:









Amortization of purchased intangible assets 9.2



6.1



26.5

Expenses related to IMI acquisition —



—



66.8

Impairment of investment —



—



17.6

Exchange rate differences (*) 8.5



0.2



3.4

Gain from changes in holdings (1.2)



—



(45.4)

Related tax benefits (1.2)



(0.8)



(8.1)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 65.8



$ 55.1



$ 267.5

Percent of revenues 6.4 %

6.7 %

7.3 %























GAAP diluted net EPS $ 1.18



$ 1.16



$ 4.84

Adjustments, net 0.36



0.13



1.42

Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 1.54



$ 1.29



$ 6.26

























(*) Exchange rate differences in the first quarter of 2019 included exchange rate differences of $ 9.3 million on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842, effective as of January 1, 2019, as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non U.S. dollars.

Recent Events :

On March 27, 2019, the Company announced that it was awarded an approximately $125 million (approximately NIS 460 million) contract from the Israeli Ministry of Defense to supply fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun systems to the Israeli Defense Forces. The contract, which also includes the supply of training simulators, will be performed over a 12-year period.

On April 5, 2019, the Company announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, signed a definitive agreement with Harris Corporation ("Harris") for the acquisition of Harris' Night Vision business for a purchase price of $350 million. The transaction is conditioned on completion of Harris' proposed merger with L3 Technologies, Inc, as well as customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

On April 9, 2019, the Company announced that it obtained the commitment of several institutional investors in Israel to purchase 1,408,921 ordinary shares of the Company, par value 1.0 New Israeli Shekel ("NIS") per share (the "Offered Shares"), at a purchase price per Offered Share of approximately NIS 472 (approximately $132 million), for gross proceeds of approximately NIS 665 million (approximately $186 million). The Offered Shares were held by the Company as treasury shares.

On April 11, 2019, the Company announced that it was awarded an approximately $30 million contract to supply STYLET, a precise Guided Mortar Munition to a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

On May 26, 2019, the Company announced that it was awarded a $127 million contract to supply vehicular tactical radio systems to the Army of a country in South Asia. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

Dividend :

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.44 per share for the first quarter of 2019. The dividend's record date is June 7, 2019. The dividend will be paid from income generated as Preferred Income (as defined under Israel tax laws), on June 24, 2019, net of taxes and levies, at the rate of 20%.

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flow

Consolidated revenue distribution by areas of operation and by geographical regions

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of US Dollars)









March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Unaudited

Audited Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,659



$ 208,479

Short-term bank deposits and restricted deposits 12,003



16,447

Premises evacuation 334,125



—

Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 1,686,862



1,712,915

Other receivables and prepaid expenses 194,039



199,148

Inventories, net 1,214,498



1,141,996

Total current assets 3,626,186



3,278,985









Investments in affiliated companies and partnerships and other companies 196,481



196,180

Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 255,284



297,145

Premises evacuation 39,231



365,436

Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 44,324



42,962

Deferred income taxes, net 43,220



42,804

Severance pay fund 295,347



278,732



873,887



1,223,259









Operating lease right of use assets 359,652



—

Property, plant and equipment, net 695,514



686,620

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,285,659



1,261,921

Total assets $ 6,840,898



$ 6,450,785

















Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 167,841



$ 208,821

Current maturities of long-term loans and Series A Notes 405,059



62,546

Operating lease liabilities 55,758



—

Trade payables 708,791



776,100

Other payables and accrued expenses 1,103,404



1,081,992

Contract liabilities 850,592



780,994



3,291,445



2,910,453









Long-term loans, net of current maturities 127,346



467,649

Series A Notes, net of current maturities 58,498



56,303

Employee benefit liabilities 762,006



736,798

Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 83,738



78,677

Operating lease liabilities 310,234



—

Contract liabilities 118,561



175,890

Other long-term liabilities 182,759



170,607



1,643,142



1,685,924









Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 1,883,856



1,832,453

Non-controlling interests 22,455



21,955

Total equity 1,906,311



1,854,408

Total liabilities and equity $ 6,840,898



$ 6,450,785



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amount)











Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2018

Unaudited

Audited Revenues $ 1,021,723



$ 818,528



$ 3,683,684

Cost of revenues 744,101



583,104



2,707,505

Gross profit 277,622



235,424



976,179













Operating expenses:









Research and development, net 77,354



68,185



287,352

Marketing and selling, net 71,832



68,168



281,014

General and administrative, net 53,640



35,740



160,348

Other operating income, net (1,234)



—



(45,367)

Total operating expenses 201,592



172,093



683,347

Operating income 76,030



63,331



292,832













Financial expenses, net(*) (13,925)



(10,248)



(44,061)

Other (expenses) income, net (3,430)



22



(11,449)

Income before income taxes 58,675



53,105



237,322













Taxes on income (10,099)



(6,362)



(26,445)



48,576



46,743



210,877













Equity in net earnings (losses) of affiliated companies and partnerships 2,247



3,134



(2,222)

Net income $ 50,823



$ 49,877



$ 208,655

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (366)



(243)



(1,917)

Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 50,457



$ 49,634



$ 206,738

























Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:







Basic net earnings per share $ 1.18



$ 1.16



$ 4.84

Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.18



$ 1.16



$ 4.84

























Weighted average number of shares (in thousands)









Shares used in computation of basic earnings per share 42,753



42,751



42,753

Shares used in computation of diluted earnings per share 42,756



42,753



42,753



















(*) Financial expenses in the first quarter of 2019 included exchange rate differences of $9.3 million on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands of US dollars)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2018

Unaudited

Audited CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 50,823



$ 49,877



$ 208,655

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 33,206



27,766



118,205

Adjustment to fair value investment —



—



13,334

Stock-based compensation 1,090



—



1,387

Amortization of Series A Notes premium and related issuance costs, net (23)



(23)



(92)

Deferred income taxes and reserve, net 4,072



2,612



13,724

Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (459)



(37)



2,080

Loss (gain) on sale and revaluation of investments 116



620



(41,822)

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividend received (*) (897)



(1,845)



17,929

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Decrease (increase) in short and long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets and prepaid expenses 62,262



22,659



(89,099)

Increase in inventories, net (72,062)



(85,896)



(117,221)

Decrease in trade payables, other payables and accrued expenses (48,830)



(149,991)



(89,956)

Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net 5,126



1,336



(31,363)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 12,093



(14,952)



185,898

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 46,517



(147,874)



191,659













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (27,140)



(25,267)



(102,301)

Acquisition of subsidiaries and business operations (5,601)



(4,000)



(504,447)

Investments in affiliated companies and other companies (1,350)



(350)



(7,538)

Deconsolidation of subsidiary —



—



(2,873)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 983



233



4,388

Investment in long-term deposits —



(141)



(183)

Proceeds from sale of long-term deposits —



—



82

Investment in short-term deposits and marketable securities (15,649)



(2,835)



(10,361)

Proceeds from sale of short-term deposits and marketable securities 20,584



13,484



30,363

Net cash used in investing activities (28,173)



(18,876)



(592,870)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from exercise of options —



48



48

Repayment of long-term loans (893)



(14)



(775)

Proceeds from long-term loans —



340,000



342,528

Repayment of Series A Notes —



—



(55,532)

Dividends paid —



—



(75,305)

Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net (41,271)



(114,863)



242,652

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (42,164)



225,171



453,616













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (23,820)



58,421



52,405

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 208,479



156,074



156,074

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 184,659



$ 214,495



$ 208,479













* Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 1,350



$ 1,289



$ 15,707



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES

Consolidated Revenues by Areas of Operation :









Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2018

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

% Airborne systems 368.3



36.1



311.0



38.0



1,470.1



39.9

C4ISR systems 243.6



23.8



275.2



33.6



1,130.1



30.7

Land systems 303.4



29.7



114.4



14.0



649.1



17.6

Electro-optic systems 77.9



7.6



88.0



10.8



333.9



9.1

Other (mainly non-defense engineering and production services) 28.5



2.8



29.9



3.6



100.5



2.7

Total 1,021.7



100.0



818.5



100.0



3,683.7



100.0



Consolidated Revenues by Geographical Regions :









Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2018

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

% Israel 261.9



25.6



185.6



22.7



740.2



20.1

North America 275.6



27.0



208.7



25.5



979.2



26.6

Europe 196.5



19.2



152.7



18.7



737.1



20.0

Asia-Pacific 216.6



21.2



173.6



21.2



791.8



21.5

Latin America 31.8



3.1



40.2



4.9



192.4



5.2

Other countries 39.3



3.9



57.7



7.0



243.0



6.6

Total 1,021.7



100.0



818.5



100.0



3,683.7



100.0



