Elbit Systems Reports First Quarter of 2018 Results

Backlog of orders at $8 billion; Revenues at $819 million;

Non-GAAP net income of $55 million; GAAP net income of $50 million; Non-GAAP net EPS of $1.28; GAAP net EPS of $1.16

News provided by

Elbit Systems Ltd.

04:03 ET

HAIFA, Israel, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), (the "Company") the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's business results and trends. Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is GAAP financial data.

The financial information presented below as of March 31, 2018 and for the three-month period then ended, have been measured and presented according to Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606. The comparison periods financial information for the first quarter  of  2017, and for December 31, 2017, are under ASC 605 (see Accounting Policies Update on page 3).

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "We are pleased with our start to 2018, especially with the solid increase in our backlog, which grew 14% year over year. Defense budgets in many of our target markets remain strong. We also continue to see good revenue diversification, based both on our geographic spread as well as by areas of operation. These factors support the potential for top line growth in both the short and the long term."

Continued Mr. Machlis, "Our continued organic growth, combined with our strategy of acquiring synergistic related businesses, support our position as an increasingly competitive global provider of technologically advanced defense and homeland security solutions."

First quarter 2018 results:

Revenues in the first quarter of 2018 were $818.5 million, as compared to $749.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. The growth in revenues in the first quarter of 2018 was driven by sales from the increased backlog and by the adoption of the ASC 606 revenue recognition standard.

Non-GAAP (*) gross profit amounted to $239.8 million (29.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of  2018, as compared to $226.8 million (30.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2018 was $235.4 million (28.8% of revenues), as compared to $221.2 million (29.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Research and development expenses, net were $68.2 million (8.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $58.4 million (7.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $68.2 million (8.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $65.8 million (8.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

General and administrative expenses, net were $35.7 million (4.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $38.7 million (5.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $69.4 million (8.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $65.5 million (8.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.  GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2018 was $63.3 million (7.7% of revenues), as compared to $58.2 million (7.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Financial expenses, net were $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Taxes on income were $6.4 million (effective tax rate of 12.0%) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $5.3 million (effective tax rate of 10.6%) in the first quarter of 2017.  The effective tax rate is affected by the mix of the tax rates in the various jurisdictions in which the Company's entities generate taxable income .

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships was $3.1 million (0.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $1.6 million (0.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests was $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2018 was $54.9 million (6.7% of revenues), as compared to $51.7 million (6.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017. GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2018 was $49.6 million (6.1% of revenues), as compared to $45.6 million (6.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.28 for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $1.21 for the first quarter of 2017. GAAP diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2018 were $1.16, as compared to $1.07 for the first quarter of 2017.

The Company's backlog of orders for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 totaled $8,046 million, as compared to $7,067 million as of March 31, 2017. Approximately 74% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 60% of the current backlog is scheduled to be performed during 2018 and 2019.

Operating cash flow used in the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $147.9 million, as compared to $51.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Accounting Policies Update:

The Company adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard ASC 606, effective January 1, 2018, using the modified retrospective approach. Financial results for reporting periods during 2018 are presented in compliance with ASC 606. Historical financial results for the reporting periods prior to 2018 are presented in conformity with amounts previously disclosed under the prior revenue recognition standard, ASC 605. The adoption of ASC 606 primarily impact the Company's contracts where revenue was recognized using the percentage of completion units of delivery method, which under ASC 606 can be recognized over time because control is transferred continuously to the customer over the performance period for contracts recognized over time. As a result, the adoption of ASC 606 influenced part of the revenue growth in the first quarter of 2018.

The cumulative effects of the transition to ASC 606 on January 1, 2018, resulted in the following main adjustments: a $0.1 million increase in retained earnings, a decrease in inventories of  approximately $81.9 million, an increase in contract assets (unbilled receivables) of approximately $78.8 million and a net decrease in customer advances and other contract liabilities and deferred tax assets in the aggregate amount of approximately $3.2 million.

According to ASC 606, customer advances are no longer deducted from inventories. Accordingly, on January 1, 2018, the open balances of inventories net and customer advances were grossed up in the amount of approximately $87 million.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, companies generally factor out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation and changes in accounting guidance and other items, which in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.

In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.  Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data:
(US Dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2018

2017

2017






GAAP gross profit

$

235.4

$

221.2

$

997.9

Adjustments:




Amortization of purchased intangible assets

4.4

5.6

22.2

Non-GAAP  gross profit

$

239.8

$

226.8

$

1,020.1

Percent of revenues

29.3

%

30.3

%

30.2

%






GAAP operating income

$

63.3

$

58.2

$

319.3

Adjustments:




Amortization of  purchased intangible assets

6.1

7.3

28.6

Non-GAAP operating income

$

69.4

$

65.5

$

347.9

Percent of revenues

8.5

%

8.7

%

10.3

%






GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders

$

49.6

$

45.6

$

239.1

Adjustments:




Amortization of purchased  intangible assets

6.1

7.3

28.6

Related tax benefits

(0.8)

(1.2)

6.2

Non-GAAP  net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders

$

54.9

$

51.7

$

273.9

Percent of revenues

6.7

%

6.9

%

8.1

%






GAAP diluted net EPS

$

1.16

$

1.07

$

5.59

Adjustments, net

0.12

0.14

0.82

Non-GAAP diluted net EPS

$

1.28

$

1.21

$

6.41

Recent Events:

On April 11, 2018, the Company announced that it completed the acquisition of the assets and operations of the privately-owned U.S. company Universal Avionics Systems Corporation for a purchase price of approximately $120 million.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.44 per share for the first quarter of 2018. The dividend's record date is June 18, 2018. The dividend will be paid from income generated as Preferred Income (as defined under Israel tax laws), on July 2, 2018, net of taxes and levies, at the rate of 20%. 

Conference Call:

The Company will be hosting a conference call today, Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the teleconferencing numbers that follow. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Numbers: 1-888-668-9141

Canada Dial-in Numbers: 1-866-485-2399

UK Dial-in Number: 0-800-917-5108

ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03-918-0609

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number:  +972-3-918-0609

at: 9:00 am Eastern Time; 6:00 am Pacific Time; 2:00 pm UK Time; 4:00 pm Israel Time

This call will also be broadcast live on Elbit Systems' web-site at http://www.elbitsystems.com. An online replay will be available from 24 hours after the call ends.

Alternatively, for two days following the call, investors will be able to dial a replay number to listen to the call. The dial-in numbers are:

+1-888-326-9310 (US and Canada) or +972-3-925-5904 (Israel and International).


About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of airborne, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems and radios. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter.

Attachments:

Consolidated balance sheets
Consolidated statements of income
Consolidated statements of cash flow
Consolidated revenue distribution by areas of operation and by geographical regions

Company Contact:

 

Joseph Gaspar, Executive VP & CFO

Tel:  +972-772946663

j.gaspar@elbitsystems.com

David Vaaknin, VP, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +972-772946691

david.vaaknin@elbitsystems.com

Elbit Systems Ltd.

 

IR Contact:

 

Ehud Helft

Kenny Green

GK Investor Relations

Tel: +1-646-201-9246

elbitsystems@gkir.com

 

This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1943, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Elbit Systems Ltd., its logo, brand, product, service and process names appearing in this Press Release are the trademarks or service marks of Elbit Systems Ltd. or its affiliated companies.  All other brand, product, service and process names appearing are the trademarks of their respective holders.  Reference to or use of a product, service or process other than those of Elbit Systems Ltd. does not imply recommendation, approval, affiliation or sponsorship of that product, service or process by Elbit Systems Ltd. Nothing contained herein shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel or otherwise any license or right under any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property right of Elbit Systems Ltd. or any third party, except as expressly granted herein.

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)

 

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US Dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

Unaudited

Audited

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

214,495

$

156,074

Short-term bank deposits and marketable securities

5,678

16,497

Trade and unbilled receivables, net

1,403,093

1,406,563

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

127,473

128,946

Inventories, net

994,105

902,954

Total current assets

2,744,844

2,611,034




Investments in affiliated companies and partnerships

175,623

172,338

Long-term trade and unbilled receivables

356,066

295,396

Long-term bank deposits and other receivables

36,241

38,082

Deferred income taxes, net

51,131

51,358

Severance pay fund

289,524

298,590

908,585

855,764




Property, plant and equipment, net

496,325

495,716

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

755,824

752,403

Total assets

$

4,905,578

$

4,714,917




Liabilities and Equity


Short-term bank credit and loans

$

18,887

$

133,750

Current maturities of long-term loans and Series A Notes

66,935

67,556

Trade payables

520,254

633,689

Other payables and accrued expenses

824,431

835,394

Customer advances, net

469,344

418,560

1,899,851

2,088,949




Long-term loans, net of current maturities

459,684

119,514

Series A Notes, net of current maturities

123,313

124,865

Employee benefit liabilities

404,465

413,117

Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net

69,460

68,159

Customer advances

150,382

133,649

Other long-term liabilities

47,274

48,692

1,254,578

907,996




Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity

1,740,866

1,708,310

Non-controlling interests

10,283

9,662

Total equity

1,751,149

1,717,972

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,905,578

$

4,714,917

 

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amount)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2018

2017

2017

Unaudited

Audited

Revenues

$

818,528

$

749,188

$

3,377,825

Cost of revenues

583,104

528,038

2,379,905

Gross profit

235,424

221,150

997,920






Operating expenses:




Research and development, net

68,185

58,437

265,060

Marketing and selling, net

68,168

65,777

280,246

General and administrative, net

35,740

38,723

133,314

Total operating expenses

172,093

162,937

678,620

Operating income

63,331

58,213

319,300






Financial expenses, net

(10,248)

(8,645)

(34,502)

Other income, net

22

32

48

Income before income taxes

53,105

49,600

284,846






Taxes on income

(6,362)

(5,251)

(55,585)

46,743

44,349

229,261






Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships

3,134

1,595

11,361

Net income

$

49,877

$

45,944

$

240,622

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(243)

(304)

(1,513)

Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders

$

49,634

$

45,640

$

239,109


















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders:

Basic net earnings per share

$

1.16

$

1.07

$

5.59

Diluted net earnings per share

$

1.16

$

1.07

$

5.59












Weighted average number of shares (in thousands)




Shares used in computation of basic earnings per share

42,751

42,748

42,750

Shares used in computation of diluted earnings per share

42,753

42,751

42,753

 

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands of US dollars)


Three Months Ended
 March 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2018

2017

2017

Unaudited

Audited

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income

$

49,877

$

45,944

$

240,622

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

27,766

27,716

114,017

Stock-based compensation



11

13

Amortization of Series A Notes premium and related issuance costs, net

(23)

(23)

(92)

Deferred income taxes and reserve, net

2,612

894

28,774

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(37)

(1,859)

(2,440)

 Loss on sale and revaluation of investments

620

20

1,358

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividends received (*)

(1,845)

(800)

(1,987)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:




Decrease (increase) in short and long-term trade receivables and prepaid expenses

22,659

(95,280)

(315,236)

Increase in inventories, net

(85,896)

(51,336)

(59,699)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables, other payables and accrued expenses

(149,991)

(23,999)

63,273

Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net

1,336

3,476

2,003

Increase (decrease) in advances received from customers

(14,952)

43,954

30,287

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(147,874)

(51,282)

100,893

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(25,267)

(31,554)

(107,880)

Acquisitions of subsidiaries and business combinations

(4,000)

(2,579)

(25,440)

Advance payment on investment



(6,586)


Investments in affiliated companies and other companies

(350)

(173)

(4,964)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

233

2,725

6,270

Proceeds from sale of investment





12,067

Investment in long-term bank deposits, net

(141)

(446)

(1,396)

Proceeds from sale of long-term bank deposits, net



133

176

Investment in short-term deposits

(2,835)

(22,268)

(40,893)

Proceeds from sale of investments in short-term deposits

13,484

14,542

46,491

Net cash used in investing activities

(18,876)

(46,206)

(115,569)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Proceeds from exercise of options

48

55

119

Repayment of long-term loans

(14)

(23,869)

(167,425)

Proceeds from long-term loans

340,000



118,623

Repayment of Series A Notes





(55,532)

Dividends paid





(75,300)

Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net

(114,863)

34,737

127,455

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

225,171

10,923

(52,060)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

58,421

(86,565)

(66,736)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

156,074

222,810

222,810

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

214,495

$

136,245

$

156,074

* Dividends received from affiliated companies and partnerships

$

1,289

$

795

$

9,374

 

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.
DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES

Consolidated Revenues by Areas of Operation:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2017

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

Airborne systems

311.0

38.0

290.3

38.7

1,272.1

37.7

C4ISR systems

275.2

33.6

279.0

37.2

1,144.8

33.9

Land systems

114.4

14.0

79.0

10.5

503.9

14.9

Electro-optic systems

88.0

10.8

76.4

10.2

341.2

10.1

Other (mainly non-defense engineering and production services)

29.9

3.6

24.5

3.4

115.8

3.4

Total

818.5

100.0

749.2

100.0

3,377.8

100.0

Consolidated Revenues by Geographical Regions:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2017

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

Israel

185.6

22.7

167.4

22.3

741.9

22.0

North America

208.7

25.5

192.9

25.8

827.6

24.5

Europe

152.7

18.7

161.8

21.6

764.0

22.6

Asia-Pacific

173.6

21.2

166.2

22.2

670.5

19.8

Latin America

40.2

4.9

34.4

4.6

193.4

5.7

Other countries

57.7

7.0

26.5

3.5

180.4

5.4

Total

818.5

100.0

749.2

100.0

3,377.8

100.0

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elbit-systems-reports-first-quarter-of-2018-results-300655611.html

SOURCE Elbit Systems Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.elbitsystems.com

Also from this source

Apr 12, 2018, 02:59 ET Elbit Systems Announces the Results of its Extraordinary General...

Apr 11, 2018, 03:11 ET Elbit Systems Completes the Acquisition of Universal Avionics...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Elbit Systems Reports First Quarter of 2018 Results

News provided by

Elbit Systems Ltd.

04:03 ET