Elbit Systems Reports First Quarter of 2018 Results

The financial information presented below as of March 31, 2018 and for the three-month period then ended, have been measured and presented according to Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606. The comparison periods financial information for the first quarter of 2017, and for December 31, 2017, are under ASC 605 (see Accounting Policies Update on page 3).

Management Comment :

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "We are pleased with our start to 2018, especially with the solid increase in our backlog, which grew 14% year over year. Defense budgets in many of our target markets remain strong. We also continue to see good revenue diversification, based both on our geographic spread as well as by areas of operation. These factors support the potential for top line growth in both the short and the long term."

Continued Mr. Machlis, "Our continued organic growth, combined with our strategy of acquiring synergistic related businesses, support our position as an increasingly competitive global provider of technologically advanced defense and homeland security solutions."

First quarter 2018 results :

Revenues in the first quarter of 2018 were $818.5 million, as compared to $749.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. The growth in revenues in the first quarter of 2018 was driven by sales from the increased backlog and by the adoption of the ASC 606 revenue recognition standard.

Non-GAAP (*) gross profit amounted to $239.8 million (29.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $226.8 million (30.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2018 was $235.4 million (28.8% of revenues), as compared to $221.2 million (29.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Research and development expenses, net were $68.2 million (8.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $58.4 million (7.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $68.2 million (8.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $65.8 million (8.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

General and administrative expenses, net were $35.7 million (4.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $38.7 million (5.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $69.4 million (8.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $65.5 million (8.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017. GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2018 was $63.3 million (7.7% of revenues), as compared to $58.2 million (7.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Financial expenses, net were $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Taxes on income were $6.4 million (effective tax rate of 12.0%) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $5.3 million (effective tax rate of 10.6%) in the first quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate is affected by the mix of the tax rates in the various jurisdictions in which the Company's entities generate taxable income .

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships was $3.1 million (0.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $1.6 million (0.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests was $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2018 was $54.9 million (6.7% of revenues), as compared to $51.7 million (6.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017. GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2018 was $49.6 million (6.1% of revenues), as compared to $45.6 million (6.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.28 for the first quarter of 2018, as compared to $1.21 for the first quarter of 2017. GAAP diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2018 were $1.16, as compared to $1.07 for the first quarter of 2017.

The Company's backlog of orders for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 totaled $8,046 million, as compared to $7,067 million as of March 31, 2017. Approximately 74% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 60% of the current backlog is scheduled to be performed during 2018 and 2019.

Operating cash flow used in the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $147.9 million, as compared to $51.3 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Accounting Policies Update :

The Company adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard ASC 606, effective January 1, 2018, using the modified retrospective approach. Financial results for reporting periods during 2018 are presented in compliance with ASC 606. Historical financial results for the reporting periods prior to 2018 are presented in conformity with amounts previously disclosed under the prior revenue recognition standard, ASC 605. The adoption of ASC 606 primarily impact the Company's contracts where revenue was recognized using the percentage of completion units of delivery method, which under ASC 606 can be recognized over time because control is transferred continuously to the customer over the performance period for contracts recognized over time. As a result, the adoption of ASC 606 influenced part of the revenue growth in the first quarter of 2018.

The cumulative effects of the transition to ASC 606 on January 1, 2018, resulted in the following main adjustments: a $0.1 million increase in retained earnings, a decrease in inventories of approximately $81.9 million, an increase in contract assets (unbilled receivables) of approximately $78.8 million and a net decrease in customer advances and other contract liabilities and deferred tax assets in the aggregate amount of approximately $3.2 million.

According to ASC 606, customer advances are no longer deducted from inventories. Accordingly, on January 1, 2018, the open balances of inventories net and customer advances were grossed up in the amount of approximately $87 million.

* Non-GAAP financial data :

The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, companies generally factor out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation and changes in accounting guidance and other items, which in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.

In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data:

(US Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2017











GAAP gross profit $ 235.4



$ 221.2



$ 997.9

Adjustments :









Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4.4



5.6



22.2

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 239.8



$ 226.8



$ 1,020.1

Percent of revenues 29.3 %

30.3 %

30.2 %











GAAP operating income $ 63.3



$ 58.2



$ 319.3

Adjustments:









Amortization of purchased intangible assets 6.1



7.3



28.6

Non-GAAP operating income $ 69.4



$ 65.5



$ 347.9

Percent of revenues 8.5 %

8.7 %

10.3 %











GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 49.6



$ 45.6



$ 239.1

Adjustments:









Amortization of purchased intangible assets 6.1



7.3



28.6

Related tax benefits (0.8)



(1.2)



6.2

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 54.9



$ 51.7



$ 273.9

Percent of revenues 6.7 %

6.9 %

8.1 %











GAAP diluted net EPS $ 1.16



$ 1.07



$ 5.59

Adjustments, net 0.12



0.14



0.82

Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 1.28



$ 1.21



$ 6.41



Recent Events :

On April 11, 2018, the Company announced that it completed the acquisition of the assets and operations of the privately-owned U.S. company Universal Avionics Systems Corporation for a purchase price of approximately $120 million.

Dividend :

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.44 per share for the first quarter of 2018. The dividend's record date is June 18, 2018. The dividend will be paid from income generated as Preferred Income (as defined under Israel tax laws), on July 2, 2018, net of taxes and levies, at the rate of 20%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of airborne, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems and radios. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter .

Attachments :

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flow

Consolidated revenue distribution by areas of operation and by geographical regions

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of US Dollars)



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

Unaudited

Audited Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 214,495



$ 156,074

Short-term bank deposits and marketable securities 5,678



16,497

Trade and unbilled receivables, net 1,403,093



1,406,563

Other receivables and prepaid expenses 127,473



128,946

Inventories, net 994,105



902,954

Total current assets 2,744,844



2,611,034









Investments in affiliated companies and partnerships 175,623



172,338

Long-term trade and unbilled receivables 356,066



295,396

Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 36,241



38,082

Deferred income taxes, net 51,131



51,358

Severance pay fund 289,524



298,590



908,585



855,764









Property, plant and equipment, net 496,325



495,716

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 755,824



752,403

Total assets $ 4,905,578



$ 4,714,917









Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 18,887



$ 133,750

Current maturities of long-term loans and Series A Notes 66,935



67,556

Trade payables 520,254



633,689

Other payables and accrued expenses 824,431



835,394

Customer advances, net 469,344



418,560



1,899,851



2,088,949









Long-term loans, net of current maturities 459,684



119,514

Series A Notes, net of current maturities 123,313



124,865

Employee benefit liabilities 404,465



413,117

Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 69,460



68,159

Customer advances 150,382



133,649

Other long-term liabilities 47,274



48,692



1,254,578



907,996









Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 1,740,866



1,708,310

Non-controlling interests 10,283



9,662

Total equity 1,751,149



1,717,972

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,905,578



$ 4,714,917



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amount)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2017

Unaudited

Audited Revenues $ 818,528



$ 749,188



$ 3,377,825

Cost of revenues 583,104



528,038



2,379,905

Gross profit 235,424



221,150



997,920













Operating expenses:









Research and development, net 68,185



58,437



265,060

Marketing and selling, net 68,168



65,777



280,246

General and administrative, net 35,740



38,723



133,314

Total operating expenses 172,093



162,937



678,620

Operating income 63,331



58,213



319,300













Financial expenses, net (10,248)



(8,645)



(34,502)

Other income, net 22



32



48

Income before income taxes 53,105



49,600



284,846













Taxes on income (6,362)



(5,251)



(55,585)



46,743



44,349



229,261













Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships 3,134



1,595



11,361

Net income $ 49,877



$ 45,944



$ 240,622

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (243)



(304)



(1,513)

Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 49,634



$ 45,640



$ 239,109





































Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:



Basic net earnings per share $ 1.16



$ 1.07



$ 5.59

Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.16



$ 1.07



$ 5.59

























Weighted average number of shares (in thousands)









Shares used in computation of basic earnings per share 42,751



42,748



42,750

Shares used in computation of diluted earnings per share 42,753



42,751



42,753



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands of US dollars)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2017

Unaudited

Audited CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 49,877



$ 45,944



$ 240,622

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 27,766



27,716



114,017

Stock-based compensation —



11



13

Amortization of Series A Notes premium and related issuance costs, net (23)



(23)



(92)

Deferred income taxes and reserve, net 2,612



894



28,774

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (37)



(1,859)



(2,440)

Loss on sale and revaluation of investments 620



20



1,358

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividends received (*) (1,845)



(800)



(1,987)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Decrease (increase) in short and long-term trade receivables and prepaid expenses 22,659



(95,280)



(315,236)

Increase in inventories, net (85,896)



(51,336)



(59,699)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables, other payables and accrued expenses (149,991)



(23,999)



63,273

Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net 1,336



3,476



2,003

Increase (decrease) in advances received from customers (14,952)



43,954



30,287

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (147,874)



(51,282)



100,893

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment (25,267)



(31,554)



(107,880)

Acquisitions of subsidiaries and business combinations (4,000)



(2,579)



(25,440)

Advance payment on investment —



(6,586)



—

Investments in affiliated companies and other companies (350)



(173)



(4,964)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 233



2,725



6,270

Proceeds from sale of investment —



—



12,067

Investment in long-term bank deposits, net (141)



(446)



(1,396)

Proceeds from sale of long-term bank deposits, net —



133



176

Investment in short-term deposits (2,835)



(22,268)



(40,893)

Proceeds from sale of investments in short-term deposits 13,484



14,542



46,491

Net cash used in investing activities (18,876)



(46,206)



(115,569)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from exercise of options 48



55



119

Repayment of long-term loans (14)



(23,869)



(167,425)

Proceeds from long-term loans 340,000



—



118,623

Repayment of Series A Notes —



—



(55,532)

Dividends paid —



—



(75,300)

Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net (114,863)



34,737



127,455

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 225,171



10,923



(52,060)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 58,421



(86,565)



(66,736)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 156,074



222,810



222,810

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 214,495



$ 136,245



$ 156,074

* Dividends received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 1,289



$ 795



$ 9,374



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES

Consolidated Revenues by Areas of Operation :



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2017

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

% Airborne systems 311.0



38.0



290.3



38.7



1,272.1



37.7

C4ISR systems 275.2



33.6



279.0



37.2



1,144.8



33.9

Land systems 114.4



14.0



79.0



10.5



503.9



14.9

Electro-optic systems 88.0



10.8



76.4



10.2



341.2



10.1

Other (mainly non-defense engineering and production services) 29.9



3.6



24.5



3.4



115.8



3.4

Total 818.5



100.0



749.2



100.0



3,377.8



100.0



Consolidated Revenues by Geographical Regions :



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2017

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

% Israel 185.6



22.7



167.4



22.3



741.9



22.0

North America 208.7



25.5



192.9



25.8



827.6



24.5

Europe 152.7



18.7



161.8



21.6



764.0



22.6

Asia-Pacific 173.6



21.2



166.2



22.2



670.5



19.8

Latin America 40.2



4.9



34.4



4.6



193.4



5.7

Other countries 57.7



7.0



26.5



3.5



180.4



5.4

Total 818.5



100.0



749.2



100.0



3,377.8



100.0



