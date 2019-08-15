Elbit Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), (the "Company") the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive understanding of the Company's business results and trends. Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is GAAP financial data.

Management Comment :

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "We are pleased with the results of the second quarter, with an ongoing increase in backlog as well as solid revenue growth of over 19%, diversified across all our main regions of business.

We are also encouraged that, with the IMI consolidation, our ongoing focus on efficient operations enabled us to maintain a similar level of operating margins to that of the second quarter last year.

We continue to integrate and extract synergies from all our recent acquisitions and are looking forward to further growth of our business."

Second quarter 2019 results :

Revenues in the second quarter of 2019 were $1,064.0 million, as compared to $892.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. The strong growth was driven mainly by the consolidation of IMI.

Non-GAAP (*) gross profit amounted to $294.3 million (27.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $254.8 million (28.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2019 was $288.4 million (27.1% of revenues), as compared to $250.0 million (28.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

Research and development expenses, net were $77.3 million (7.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $76.6 million (8.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $73.6 million (6.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $69.9 million (7.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses, net were $57.2 million (5.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $37.0 million (4.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

Other operating income, net in the second quarter of 2018 was $45.4 million. This was the result of net gains related to valuation of shares in two of our Israeli subsidiaries in the commercial cyber and medical instrument areas, due to third party investments.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $89.6 million (8.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $73.1 million (8.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2019 was $80.3 million (7.5% of revenues), as compared to $111.8 million (12.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

Financial expenses, net were $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. Financial expenses, net in the second quarter of 2019 include exchange rate differences of approximately $5.2 million related to the recognition of lease liabilities denominated in foreign currencies (mainly in New Israeli Shekels) as a result of the adoption of ASC 842, Leases, effective January 1, 2019.

Other income, net was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to other expenses, net of $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, mainly due to the non-service cost components of pension plans, in accordance with ASU 2017-07 and adjustments to the fair value of our investments in Israeli subsidiaries.

Taxes on income were $10.8 million (effective tax rate of 17.6%) in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $7.3 million (effective tax rate of 7.6%) in the second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate is affected by the mix of the tax rates in the various jurisdictions in which the Company's entities generate taxable income and other income and expenses that are not a part of the taxable income.

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships was $3.5 million (0.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $3.3 million (0.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests was $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 was $64.3 million (6.0% of revenues), as compared to $61.0 million (6.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2019 was $53.8 million (5.1% of revenues), as compared to $91.9 million (10.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.46 for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.43 for the second quarter of 2018. GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2019 were $1.22, as compared to $2.15 for the second quarter of 2018.

The Company's backlog of orders as of June 30, 2019 totaled $9,796 million, as compared to $8,065 million as of June 30, 2018. Approximately 60% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 56% of the current backlog is scheduled to be performed during the second half of 2019 and 2020.

Operating cash flows used in the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $91.5 million, as compared to $1.1 million used in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Investing cash flows include approximately $344.9 million in proceeds from factoring of the premises evacuation asset related to the IMI acquisition.

Financing cash flows include approximately $184.8 million in proceeds resulting from the issuance of shares to institutional investors.

Adoption of New Accounting Standard:

The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, Leases (ASC 842), effective January 1, 2019, using a modified retrospective transition method. Consequently, periods prior to January 1, 2019 are not restated for the adoption of ASU 2016-02.

Leases (ASC 842), as amended, requires lessees to recognize a Right of Use (ROU) asset and lease liability on the balance sheet for most lease arrangements and expands disclosures about leasing arrangements for both lessees and lessors, among other items. We adopted ASU 2016-02 using the optional transition method whereby we applied the new lease requirements under ASU 2016-02 through a cumulative-effect adjustment.

On January 1, 2019, we recognized approximately $377 million of ROU operating lease assets and lease liabilities as a result of adopting this standard. As part of our adoption, we elected all of the available practical expedients with the exception of the practical expedient permitting the use of hindsight when determining the lease term and assessing impairment of ROU assets. The adoption of the standard increased our financial expenses in the first half of 2019 in the amount of $14.5 million as a result of exchange rate differences on lease liabilities denominated in foreign currencies (mainly NIS). The comparative periods have not been restated for the adoption of ASU 2016-02.

* Non-GAAP financial data :

The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, the Company factors out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items, including significant exchange rate differences, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation and changes in accounting guidance and other items, which in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.

In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except per share amount)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018



















GAAP gross profit $ 566.0



$ 485.4



$ 288.4



$ 250.0



$ 976.2

Adjustments :

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 11.7



9.2



5.9



4.8



19.1

Expenses related to IMI acquisition —



—



—



—



66.6

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 577.7



$ 494.6



$ 294.3



$ 254.8



$ 1,061.9

Percent of revenues 27.7%



28.9%



27.7%



28.6%



28.8%









































GAAP operating income $ 156.3



$ 175.1



$ 80.3



$ 111.8



$ 292.8

Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 18.5



12.8



9.3



6.7



26.5

Expenses related to IMI acquisition —



—



—



—



66.8

Gain from changes in holdings (1.2)



(45.4)



—



(45.4)



(45.4)

Non-GAAP operating income $ 173.6



$ 142.5



$ 89.6



$ 73.1



$ 340.7

Percent of revenues 8.3%



8.3%



8.4%



8.2%



9.2%









































GAAP net income attributable to Elbit

Systems' shareholders $ 104.3



$ 141.6



$ 53.8



$ 91.9



$ 206.7

Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets 18.5



12.8



9.3



6.7



26.5

Expenses related to IMI acquisition —



—



—



—



66.8

Impairment of investment —



5.1



—



5.1



17.6

Exchange rate differences (*) 15.5



3.7



7.0



3.5



3.4

Gain from changes in holdings (5.8)



(45.4)



(4.6)



(45.4)



(45.4)

Related tax benefits (2.4)



(1.7)



(1.2)



(0.8)



(8.1)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 130.1



$ 116.1



$ 64.3



$ 61.0



$ 267.5

Percent of revenues 6.2%



6.8%



6.0%



6.8%



7.3%









































GAAP diluted net EPS $ 2.40



$ 3.31



$ 1.22



$ 2.15



$ 4.84

Adjustments, net 0.60



(0.59)



0.24



(0.72)



1.42

Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 3.00



$ 2.72



$ 1.46



$ 1.43



$ 6.26

(*) Exchange rate differences in the first half of 2019 included exchange rate differences of $ 14.5 million on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842, effective as of January 1, 2019, as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than U.S. dollars.







Recent Events :

On June 16, 2019, the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Elbit Systems - Cyclone Ltd., was awarded an approximately $50 million contract for the supply of structural parts from composite materials for an aircraft of a customer in North America. The contract will be performed over six years.

On June 19, 2019, the Company announced that it was awarded an approximately $73 million contract from Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG to provide J-MUSIC™ Directed Infrared Counter Measure systems for the German Air Forces' Airbus A400M aircraft. The contract will be performed over a four-year period.

On June 25, 2019, the Company announced that its subsidiary, BrightWay Vision Ltd. (BWV), raised a $25 million investment from Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. and Magenta Venture Partners, following which they hold approximately 38.5% of BWV's shares, on a fully diluted basis.

On June 26, 2019, the Company announced, further to its announcement of August 17, 2017, that on June 25, 2019, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC ruled completely in Elbit Systems' favor against Hughes Network Systems, LLC for infringing an Elbit Systems patent relating to high-speed satellite communications, U.S. Patent No. 6,240,073.

On June 26, 2019, the Company announced that its subsidiary in the U.S., Elbit Systems of America, LLC ("Elbit Systems of America"), was awarded an approximately $26 million contract from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to install an Integrated Fixed Towers (IFT) system in the U.S. Border Patrol Casa Grande Area of Responsibility (AoR) in Arizona. The project will be performed over a one-year period. To date, Elbit Systems of America has been awarded a number of contracts from CBP to install IFT systems in numerous AoR's covering a total of approximately 200 miles of the Arizona-Mexico border.

On August 7, 2019, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $80 million to upgrade tanks and supply radio systems for an Army of a country in South East Asia. The contract will be performed over a period of 32 months.

On August 12, 2019, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC, ("Elbit Systems of America") was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for the supply of components of the for Color Helmet Mounted Display System of the CV-22 aircraft. The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and is expected to be completed by October 2020.

Dividend :

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.44 per share for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend's record date is September 9, 2019. The dividend will be paid from income generated as Preferred Income (as defined under Israel tax laws), on September 23, 2019, net of taxes and levies, at the rate of 20%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of airborne, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

For additional information, visit: www.elbitsystems.com or follow us on Twitter

This press release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1943, as amended) regarding Elbit Systems Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (collectively the Company), to the extent such statements do not relate to historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results, performance and trends may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: scope and length of customer contracts; governmental regulations and approvals; changes in governmental budgeting priorities; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates or sells, including Israel and the United States among others; differences in anticipated and actual program performance, including the ability to perform under long-term fixed-price contracts; and the outcome of legal and/or regulatory proceedings. The factors listed above are not all-inclusive, and further information is contained in Elbit Systems Ltd.'s latest annual report on Form 20-F, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars)

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Unaudited

Audited Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $

191,810

$ 208,479 Short-term bank deposits and restricted deposits 10,825

16,447 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 1,839,624

1,712,915 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 197,671

199,148 Inventories, net 1,276,806

1,141,996 Total current assets 3,516,736

3,278,985







Investments in affiliated companies and partnerships and other companies 198,362

196,180 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 254,779

297,145 Premises evacuation —

365,436 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 77,531

42,962 Deferred income taxes, net 43,316

42,804 Severance pay fund 285,646

278,732

859,634

1,223,259







Operating lease right of use assets 368,676

— Property, plant and equipment, net 711,516

686,620 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,293,647

1,261,921 Total assets $ 6,750,209

$ 6,450,785















Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 154,536

$ 208,821 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series A Notes 164,006

62,546 Operating lease liabilities 63,707

— Trade payables 758,139

776,100 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,095,463

1,081,992 Contract liabilities 812,704

780,994

3,048,555

2,910,453







Long-term loans, net of current maturities 126,528

467,649 Series A Notes, net of current maturities —

56,303 Employee benefit liabilities 748,830

736,798 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 88,310

78,677 Operating lease liabilities 319,751

— Contract liabilities 89,769

175,890 Other long-term liabilities 202,558

170,607

1,575,746

1,685,924







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 2,103,016

1,832,453 Non-controlling interests 22,892

21,955 Total equity 2,125,908

1,854,408 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,750,209

$ 6,450,785

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amount)



Six Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited Revenues $ 2,085,704



$ 1,710,694



$ 1,063,981



$ 892,166



$ 3,683,684

Cost of revenues 1,519,689



1,225,283



775,588



642,180



2,707,505

Gross profit 566,015



485,411



288,393



249,986



976,179



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 154,658



144,740



77,303



76,555



287,352

Marketing and selling, net 145,405



138,119



73,573



69,949



281,014

General and administrative, net 110,866



72,784



57,226



37,045



160,348

Other operating income, net (1,234)



(45,367)



—



(45,367)



(45,367)

Total operating expenses 409,695



310,276



208,102



138,182



683,347

Operating income 156,320



175,135



80,291



111,804



292,832





















Financial expenses, net(*) (34,254)



(20,994)



(20,329)



(10,745)



(44,061)

Other (expenses) income, net (1,807)



(5,088)



1,623



(5,110)



(11,449)

Income before income taxes 120,259



149,053



61,585



95,949



237,322



















Taxes on income (20,924)



(13,639)



(10,825)



(7,277)



(26,445)



99,335



135,414



50,760



88,672



210,877



















Equity in net earnings (losses) of

affiliated companies and partnerships 5,741



6,445



3,494



3,311



(2,222)

Net income $ 105,076



$ 141,859



$ 54,254



$ 91,983



$ 208,655

Less: net income attributable to non-

controlling interests (800)



(299)



(434)



(53)



(1,917)

Net income attributable to Elbit

Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 104,276



$ 141,560



$ 53,820



$ 91,930



$ 206,738





























































Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:







Basic net earnings per share $ 2.41



$ 3.31



$ 1.23



$ 2.15



$ 4.84

Diluted net earnings per share $ 2.40



$ 3.31



$ 1.22



$ 2.15



$ 4.84









































Weighted average number of shares (in thousands) (**)















Shares used in computation of basic

earnings per share 43,340



42,752



43,927



42,753



42,753

Shares used in computation of diluted

earnings per share 43,391



42,754



44,026



42,755



42,753



(*) Financial expenses in the first half of 2019 included exchange rate differences of $14.5 million on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842. (**) During the second quarter of 2019 the Company issued 1,408,921 shares to institutional investors.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US dollars)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2018

Unaudited

Audited CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 105,076



$ 141,859



$ 208,655

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 66,854



56,413



118,205

Adjustment to fair value investment —



5,114



13,334

Stock-based compensation 1,951



—



1,387

Amortization of Series A Notes premium and related issuance costs, net (46)



(46)



(92)

Deferred income taxes and reserve, net 9,267



1,305



13,724

Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment (432)



(89)



2,080

Loss (gain) on sale and revaluation of investments (4,479)



(43,201)



(41,822)

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividend

received (*) 411



(4,093)



17,929

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Decrease (increase) in short and long-term trade and unbilled receivables and

contract assets and prepaid expenses (78,562)



18,077



(89,099)

Increase in inventories, net (134,370)



(136,949)



(117,221)

Decrease in trade payables, other payables and accrued expenses (5,638)



(91,660)



(89,956)

Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net 3,012



439



(31,363)

Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (54,515)



51,689



185,898

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (91,471)



(1,142)



191,659













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (64,904)



(48,374)



(102,301)

Acquisition of subsidiaries and business operations (5,634)



(127,569)



(504,447)

Proceeds from premises evacuation 344,913



—



—

Investments in affiliated companies and other companies (1,350)



(3,748)



(7,538)

Deconsolidation of subsidiary —



(2,873)



(2,873)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,039



1,106



4,388

Investment in long-term deposits (289)



(180)



(183)

Proceeds from sale of long-term deposits 350



67



82

Investment in short-term deposits and marketable securities (15,649)



(5,072)



(10,361)

Proceeds from sale of short-term deposits and marketable securities 21,856



18,104



30,363

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 280,332



(168,539)



(592,870)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from exercise of options —



48



48

Issuance of shares 184,840



—



—

Repayment of long-term loans (241,984)



(28)



(775)

Proceeds from long-term loans —



340,386



342,528

Repayment of Series A Notes (55,532)



—



(55,532)

Dividends paid (38,273)



(18,827)



(75,305)

Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net (54,581)



(120,995)



242,652

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (205,530)



200,584



453,616













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (16,669)



30,903



52,405

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 208,479



156,074



156,074

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 191,810



$ 186,977



$ 208,479

* Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 6,152



$ 2,352



$ 15,707



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES Consolidated Revenues by Areas of Operation :

Six months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

% Airborne systems 781.3



37.5



678.3



39.7



412.9



38.8



367.3



41.2

Land systems 565.5



27.1



256.5



15.0



262.0



24.6



142.1



15.9

C4ISR systems 505.4



24.2



563.1



32.9



261.9



24.6



287.9



32.3

Electro-optic systems 171.3



8.2



154.8



9.0



93.4



8.8



66.8



7.5

Other (mainly non-defense

engineering and production services) 62.2



3.0



58.0



3.4



33.8



3.2



28.1



3.1

Total 2,085.7



100.0



1,710.7



100.0



1,064.0



100.0



892.2



100.0



Consolidated Revenues by Geographical Regions:

Six months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

%

$ millions

% Israel 494.3



23.7



351.9



20.6



232.4



21.8



166.3



18.6

North America 575.3



27.6



461.2



27.0



299.6



28.2



252.5



28.3

Europe 388.0



18.6



315.7



18.5



191.5



18.0



162.9



18.3

Asia-Pacific 483.9



23.2



364.0



21.3



267.3



25.1



190.4



21.3

Latin America 72.6



3.5



91.0



5.3



40.8



3.8



50.9



5.7

Other countries 71.6



3.4



126.9



7.3



32.4



3.1



69.2



7.8

Total 2,085.7



100.0



1,710.7



100.0



1,064.0



100.0



892.2



100.0



