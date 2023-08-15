ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Backlog of orders at $16.1 billion; Revenues of $1.5 billion;

Non-GAAP net income of $70.2; GAAP net income of $62.4 million;

Non-GAAP net EPS of $1.57; GAAP net EPS of $1.40

HAIFA, Israel, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 3 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented:

"Double digit revenue growth in the second quarter reflects the conversion of the order backlog, increased capacity and sustained demand for our solutions from customers around the world.

We have started to deliver the initial benefits of our operational improvement program with an increase in operating profitability in recent quarters, that also benefited from the easing of supply chain and labor market pressures, as anticipated. Our financial expenses in the first half mainly reflect increased interest rates.

Elbit Systems' portfolio of market leading technological solutions and growing global presence combined with an innovative culture and the resilience demonstrated by our employees in recent years should support the long term outlook."

Second quarter 2023 results:

Revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were $1,453.9 million, as compared to $1,303.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Aerospace revenues increased by 19%, to $487.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $408.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to growth in Training & Simulation sales in Europe.

C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 1%, to $168.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $167.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

ISTAR and EW revenues increased by 21%, to $292.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $241.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to European Electronic Warfare sales.

Land revenues increased by 3%, to $294.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $284.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, mainly due to armored vehicle upgrades and ammunition sales.

Elbit Systems of America revenues increased by 7% to $355.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $330.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 due to growth in night vision sales.

For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 11.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $378.8 million (26.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $345.9 million (26.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was $372.2 million (25.6% of revenues), as compared to $339.7 million (26.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses, net were $93.4 million (6.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $96.4 million (7.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $101.7 million (7.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $82.8 million (6.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses, net were $75.4 million (5.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $72.7 million (5.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $112.2 million (7.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $103.3 million (7.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2023 was $101.6 million (7.0% of revenues), as compared to $115.1 million (8.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022.

Financial expenses, net were $32.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. The financial expenses in 2023 were higher as a result of the significant increase in interest rates.

Taxes on income were $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $12.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 was $70.2 million (4.8% of revenues), as compared to $76.9 million (5.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 was $62.4 million (4.3% of revenues), as compared to $81.2 million (6.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Net income in the second quarter of 2022 included capital gains from sale of our shares in a subsidiary in Israel and sale of a building in Israel.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.57 for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $1.73 for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 were $1.40, as compared to $1.82 in the second quarter of 2022.

The Company's backlog of orders as of June 30, 2023 totaled $16.1 billion. Approximately 75% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 49% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

Cash flows used in operating activities in the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $210.7 million, as compared to $133.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022. The cash flows in the first half of 2023 was affected by the increase in inventories and trade receivables.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data, including Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.

Specifically, management uses Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.

We believe Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.

Management uses Adjusted diluted earnings per share to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.

We believe adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.

The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Six Months

ended June

30, 2023

Six months

ended June

30, 2022

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2023

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2022

Year ended

December

31, 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 733.7

$ 666.7

$ 372.2

$ 339.7

$ 1,373.3 Adjustments :

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 13.6

12.6

6.6

6.2

31.7 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 747.3

$ 679.3

$ 378.8

$ 345.9

$ 1,405.0 Percent of revenues 26.2 %

25.6 %

26.1 %

26.5 %

25.5 %



















GAAP operating income $ 195.5

$ 173.7

$ 101.6

$ 115.1

$ 367.5 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 21.8

26.3

10.6

15.4

49.2 Capital gain —

(30.9)

—

(27.2)

(31.5) Non-recurring gain related to grants —

—

—

—

(28.6) Non-GAAP operating income $ 217.3

$ 169.1

$ 112.2

$ 103.3

$ 356.6 Percent of revenues 7.6 %

6.4 %

7.7 %

7.9 %

6.5 %



















GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 124.4

$ 133.9

$ 62.4

$ 81.2

$ 275.4 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 21.8

26.3

10.6

15.4

49.2 Non-recurring gain related to grants —

—

—

—

(28.6) Capital gain —

(20.0)

—

(16.3)

(20.5) Revaluation of investment measured under fair value method —

—

—

—

10.2 Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses 2.4

(8.4)

(1.4)

(3.7)

(10.5) Tax effect and other tax items, net (2.8)

(0.6)

(1.4)

0.3

(6.3) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 145.8

$ 131.2

$ 70.2

$ 76.9

$ 268.9 Percent of revenues 5.1 %

4.9 %

4.8 %

5.9 %

4.9 %



















GAAP diluted net EPS $ 2.79

$ 3.01

$ 1.40

$ 1.82

$ 6.18 Adjustments, net 0.48

(0.06)

0.17

(0.09)

(0.15) Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 3.27

$ 2.95

$ 1.57

$ 1.73

$ 6.03

(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

Recent Events:

On June 12, 2023, the Company announced that S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd., an Israeli rating agency, issued its rating report regarding the Series B, C and D Notes, issued by the Company in 2021 and reaffirmed the Notes' "ilAA" (on local scaling) rating with a stable outlook.

On June 20, 2023, the Company announced that pursuant to Article 23(d) of its Articles of Association, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to appoint Mr. Ehud (Udi) Adam as a member of the board, effective as of June 25, 2023, and until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. As of June 25, 2023, Mr. Yoram Ben-Zeev will no longer serve as a director of Elbit Systems, having completed nine years of service as an Independent Director provided by the Israeli Companies Law.

On June 21, 2023, the Company announced, further to its announcement of December 21, 2022, that it received a first purchase order worth approximately $180 million to supply the first three out of a maximum seven Watchkeeper X tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) as part of a framework contract with the Romanian Ministry of National Defense with a maximum value of approximately $410 million (1.89 billion Lei). The purchase order will be performed over a period of two years.

On July 10, 2023, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $114 million with an Asian-Pacific country to supply two long-range patrol aircraft (LRPA) equipped with an advanced and comprehensive mission suite. The contract will be carried out over a period of five years.

On July 18, 2023, the Company announced that it was awarded a $150 million contract to supply PULS™ (Precise and Universal Launching Systems) rocket launchers and a package of precision-guided long-range rockets to an international customer. The contract will be performed over a period of three years.

On 31 July, 2023, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $60 million to supply thousands of 155mm artillery shells to the Israel Defense Forces' Artillery Corps. The contract will be performed over a period of one year.

On 9 August, 2023, the Company announced that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on August 8, 2023 at the Company's offices in Haifa (the "Meeting"), the proposed resolutions described in the Proxy Statement to the Shareholders dated June 27, 2023 and detailed hereunder, were approved by the respective required majority:

"to elect to the board the following seven members who are not "External Directors" as defined in the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999, to serve until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Mr. Michael Federmann , Mr. Ehud (Udi) Adam , Mrs. Rina Baum , Mr. David Federmann , Mrs. Tzipi Livni , Mr. Dov Ninveh and Prof. Ehood (Udi) Nisan; to re-elect Mr. Noaz Bar-Nir to an additional three-year term as an External Director; to approve the extension of the indemnification letters of Mr. Michael Federmann and Mr. David Federmann , for an additional three years commencing on December 1, 2023 ; to approve the extension of the exemption letters of Mr. Michael Federmann and Mr. David Federmann , for an additional three years commencing on April 7, 2024 ; and to re-appoint Kost, Forer, Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 , and until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

Mr. David Federmann was appointed Chair of the Company's board of directors as of the close of the Meeting.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend's record date is October 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on October 23, 2023, after deduction of withholding tax, at the rate of 16.8%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

Attachments:

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Consolidated revenue distribution by geographical regions and by segments

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars)





As of June 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

As of December 31, 2022 (Audited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,680

$ 211,108 Short-term bank deposits 26,435

1,040 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 2,771,373

2,574,605 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 297,406

298,698 Inventories, net 2,215,706

1,946,326 Total current assets 5,422,600

5,031,777







Investments in affiliated companies, partnerships and other companies 165,287

159,604 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 311,652

374,054 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 86,651

112,525 Deferred income taxes, net 26,482

20,025 Severance pay fund 209,137

227,786 Total 799,209

893,994







Operating lease right of use assets 422,251

405,446 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,011,767

949,207 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,903,678

1,935,227 Total assets $ 9,559,505

$ 9,215,651







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 693,347

$ 115,076 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 74,055

76,555 Operating lease liabilities 64,227

69,322 Trade payables 1,058,559

1,067,818 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,208,126

1,171,357 Contract liabilities 1,808,462

1,777,161 Total current liabilities 4,906,776

4,277,289







Long-term loans, net of current maturities 40,685

264,541 Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 337,479

415,537 Employee benefit liabilities 582,726

618,088 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 62,579

72,965 Contract liabilities 200,806

217,075 Operating lease liabilities 354,509

344,585 Other long-term liabilities 279,459

247,896 Total long-term liabilities 1,858,243

2,180,687







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 2,792,270

2,755,221 Non-controlling interests 2,216

2,454 Total equity 2,794,486

2,757,675 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,559,505

$ 9,215,651

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)





Six months

ended June

30, 2023 (Unaudited)

Six months

ended June

30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Three

months

ended June

30, 2023 (Unaudited)

Three

months

ended June

30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Year ended

December 31,

2022

(Audited) Revenues $ 2,847,383

$ 2,656,179

$ 1,453,895

$ 1,303,374

$ 5,511,549 Cost of revenues 2,113,711

1,989,507

1,081,739

963,647

4,138,266 Gross profit 733,672

666,672

372,156

339,727

1,373,283



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 203,750

197,032

93,432

96,353

435,650 Marketing and selling, net 181,878

169,754

101,718

82,779

326,020 General and administrative, net 152,564

157,054

75,424

72,730

313,047 Other operating income, net —

(30,900)

—

(27,249)

(68,918) Total operating expenses 538,192

492,940

270,574

224,613

1,005,799 Operating income 195,480

173,732

101,582

115,114

367,484



















Financial expenses, net (56,269)

(8,209)

(32,057)

(9,290)

(51,364) Other expense, net (3,524)

(13,918)

(1,678)

(12,091)

(23,562) Income before income taxes 135,687

151,605

67,847

93,733

292,558 Taxes on income (17,943)

(20,745)

(9,248)

(12,776)

(24,131) Income after taxes on income 117,744

130,860

58,599

80,957

268,427



















Equity in net earnings (losses) of

affiliated companies and partnerships 6,852

2,910

3,824

(135)

7,042



















Net income $ 124,596

$ 133,770

$ 62,423

$ 80,822

$ 275,469



















Less: net (income) losses attributable to

non-controlling interests (176)

161

(72)

345

(21) Net income attributable to Elbit

Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 124,420

$ 133,931

$ 62,351

$ 81,167

$ 275,448



















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:

















Basic net earnings per share $ 2.81

$ 3.02

$ 1.41

$ 1.83

$ 6.21 Diluted net earnings per share $ 2.79

$ 3.01

$ 1.40

$ 1.82

$ 6.18



















Weighted average number of shares

used in computation of:

















Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 44,346

44,304

44,348

44,321

44,322 Diluted earnings per share (in

thousands) 44,548

44,552

44,637

44,580

44,581

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US Dollars)





Six months

ended June

30, 2023 (Unaudited)

Six months

ended June

30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Year ended

December

31, 2022

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 124,596

$ 133,770

$ 275,469 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 80,735

81,874

161,290 Stock-based compensation 6,761

3,729

10,463 Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net 311

410

773 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net (448)

(5,442)

(2,219) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (232)

(8,805)

(18,995) Gain on sale of investment, remeasurement of investment held under fair value method —

(17,318)

(7,360) Equity in net (earnings) losses of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividend

received (*) (1,808)

6,075

11,368 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Decrease (increase) in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (109,320)

(61,009)

97,151 Increase in inventories, net (269,281)

(178,274)

(305,058) Decrease in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses (43,738)

(73,274)

(123,289) Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (13,337)

(53,976)

(51,689) Increase in contract liabilities 15,032

38,770

192,164 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (210,729)

(133,470)

240,068 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (97,237)

(107,266)

(205,110) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash assumed (10,380)

(3,390)

(12,430) Deferred payment on acquisition —

—

(50,749) Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (1,035)

(2,268)

(4,466) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 590

10,192

24,882 Proceeds from sale of a subsidiary and business operation —

93,138

93,138 Proceeds from (investment in) short-term deposits, net (25,584)

1,972

2,567 Proceeds from sale of long-term deposits, net 83

116

186 Net cash used in investing activities (133,563)

(7,506)

(151,982) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of shares 1

21

24 Repayment of long-term loans (226,118)

(4,208)

(122,353) Proceeds from long-term bank loans —

38,776

39,547 Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes (62,434)

(65,374)

(65,379) Dividends paid (**) (44,857)

(42,483)

(86,813) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net 578,272

202,523

99,003 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 244,864

129,255

(135,971) NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (99,428)

(11,721)

(47,885) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD $ 211,108

$ 258,993

$ 258,993 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 111,680

$ 247,272

$ 211,108











(*) Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 5,044

$ 8,985

$ 18,409

(**) Dividends paid during 2023 included approximately $500 dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (In millions of US Dollars) Consolidated revenues by geographical regions:

Six months

ended

June 30,

2023

%

Six months

ended

June 30,

2022

%

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2023

%

Three

months

ended

June 30,

2022

%

Year

ended

December

31, 2022

% Israel $ 499.9

17.6

$ 547.2

20.6

$ 244.5

16.8

$ 261.6

20.1

$ 1,071.9

19.4 North America 690.0

24.2

703.9

26.5

337.7

23.2

341.4

26.2

1,489.7

27.0 Europe 832.9

29.3

511.9

19.3

464.1

31.9

257.3

19.7

1,243.6

22.6 Asia-Pacific 653.9

23.0

778.0

29.3

315.3

21.7

375.7

28.8

1,405.5

25.5 Latin America 58.2

2.0

34.0

1.3

28.0

1.9

20.8

1.6

119.9

2.2 Other countries 112.5

3.9

81.2

3.0

64.3

4.5

46.6

3.6

180.9

3.3 Total revenue $ 2,847.4

100.0

$ 2,656.2

100.0

$ 1,453.9

100.0

$ 1,303.4

100.0

$ 5,511.5

100.0

Consolidated revenues by segments:

Six months

ended June 30, 2023

Six months

ended June 30, 2022

Three months

ended June 30, 2023

Three months

ended June 30, 2022

Year ended

December 31,

2022 Aerospace

















External customers $ 784.1

$ 756.0

$ 421.9

$ 350.0

$ 1,471.1 Intersegment revenue 123.7

117.9

65.1

58.9

262.1 Total 907.8

873.9

487.0

408.9

1,733.2 C4I and Cyber

















External customers 318.9

291.3

157.1

156.0

631.3 Intersegment revenue 25.5

24.0

11.6

11.3

47.1 Total 344.4

315.3

168.7

167.3

678.4 ISTAR and EW

















External customers 492.7

426.6

243.4

210.3

882.2 Intersegment revenue 94.7

66.4

49.3

31.2

163.4 Total 587.4

493.0

292.7

241.5

1,045.6 Land

















External customers 554.7

509.1

276.2

256.5

1,075.8 Intersegment revenue 40.8

55.2

17.9

28.4

92.7 Total 595.5

564.3

294.1

284.9

1,168.5 ESA

















External customers 697.0

673.2

355.3

330.6

1,451.1 Intersegment revenue 3.7

1.3

—

—

5.6 Total 700.7

674.5

355.3

330.6

1,456.7 Revenues

















Total revenues (external customers

and intersegment) for reportable

segments 3,135.8

2,921.0

1,597.8

1,433.2

6,082.4 Less - Intersegment revenue (288.4)

(264.8)

(143.9)

(129.8)

(570.9) Total revenues $ 2,847.4

$ 2,656.2

$ 1,453.9

$ 1,303.4

$ 5,511.5

