ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Backlog of orders at $16.6 billion; Revenues of $1.5 billion;

Non-GAAP net income of $73.5; GAAP net income of $60.7 million;

Non-GAAP net EPS of $1.65; GAAP net EPS of $1.36

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 4 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented:

"Double digit revenue growth and an almost $2 billion increase in the backlog coupled with the improvement in profitability in the third quarter provide us with confidence in our ability to meet our long term plan and overcome the current challenges.

Following the brutal attack on Israel, the outbreak of war on the 7th of October and the increase in demand for our solutions by the Israel MOD Elbit Systems has ramped up its production in support of the Israel MOD and Israel's security forces. We remain focused on maintaining our commitments to our customers around the world.

We appreciate the multiple expressions of support from our customers and business partners around the world.

Our hearts and prayers are with the hostages, the soldiers and their families. I would like to express my appreciation to Elbit Systems' employees around the world that are contributing to our efforts to support Israel and our customers in challenging times".

Third quarter 2023 results:

Revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were $1,501.6 million, as compared to $1,348.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Aerospace revenues increased by 24% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022, mainly due to training & simulation sales in Europe and UAS in Asia Pacific. C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 9% year over year mainly due to radio systems sales in Europe. ISTAR and EW revenues were similar to the revenues in the third quarter of 2022. Land revenues increased by 7% mainly due to artillery and weapon station sales in Europe. Elbit Systems of America revenues decreased by 2% in the third quarter due to lower precision guided munition sales.

For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 12.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $373.8 million (24.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $337.9 million (25.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was $367.2 million (24.5% of revenues), as compared to $326.0 million (24.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022. The GAAP and Non-GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 includes expenses of approximately $13 million related to the effect of the significant increase in the Company's share price on employees' stock price linked compensation plans.

Research and development expenses, net were $103.3 million (6.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $113.2 million (8.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $86.0 million (5.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $68.5 million (5.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses, net were $71.8 million (4.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $80.2 million (5.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022.

Other operating income, net in the third quarter of 2022 were mainly capital gains of $9.4 million related to a sale of a building in Israel.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $117.0 million (7.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $84.3 million (6.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2023 was $106.1 million (7.1% of revenues), as compared to $73.4 million (5.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP and Non-GAAP(*) operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was reduced by expenses of approximately $22 million related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

Financial expenses, net were $35.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The financial expenses in 2023 were higher mainly as a result of the significant increase in interest rates.

Taxes on income were $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2023 was $73.5 million (4.9% of revenues), as compared to $62.6 million (4.6% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2023 was $60.7 million (4.0% of revenues), as compared to $56.2 million (4.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.65 for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $1.40 for the third quarter of 2022. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2023 were $1.36, as compared to $1.26 in the third quarter of 2022. Diluted net earnings per share in the third quarter of 2022, were reduced by $0.45 as a result of the expenses related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

The Company's backlog of orders as of September 30, 2023 totaled $16.6 billion. Approximately 75% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 39% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

Cash flows used in operating activities in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $200.0 million, as compared to cash flows provided by operating activities of $44.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The cash flows in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were affected mainly by the increase in inventories.

__________

* see page 4

Impact of the "Swords of Iron" War on the Company

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel's southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of brutal attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on the Israeli population and industrial centers located along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip and in many other parts of Israel. Israel has also been attacked on other fronts, including from Lebanon, which have prompted military responses from Israel. Following the attacks, the State of Israel declared a state of war.

Since the commencement of hostilities, Elbit Systems has experienced a considerable increased demand for our solutions from the Israel Ministry Of Defense (IMOD) compared to the routine levels of demands, and we have increased our support to the IMOD, mainly through deliveries of our systems and dedicated efforts of our employees. Subject to further developments, this demand may continue and possibly generate material orders to the Company. At the same time, the Company continues to support its international customers.

While the vast majority of our facilities in Israel continue to operate uninterrupted, some of our operations have experienced disruptions due to the relocation of certain production lines, mobilization of personnel for reserve duty (approximately 15% of our work force in Israel has been called for duty), operational constrains and supply chain disruptions.

Elbit Systems is taking a number of actions to protect the safety of our employees and maintain business continuity, among them relocation of production lines from facilities in areas that have been evacuated to other facilities; recruitment of additional employees to support an increase in production capacity and to replace employees recruited into the reserves; increased monitoring of our global supply chain to identify delays, shortages and bottlenecks; rescheduling deliveries as necessary; and increasing inventories to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions and to support increased production. To date, the impact of the disruptions on our financial results has not been material.

The extent of the effects of the war on the Company's performance will depend on future developments that are difficult to predict at this time, including the duration and scope of the war. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data, including Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.

Specifically, management uses Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.

We believe Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.

Management uses Adjusted diluted earnings per share to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.

We believe adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.

The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data:

(US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)



Nine months

ended

September

30, 2023

Nine months

ended

September

30, 2022

Three months

ended

September

30, 2023

Three months

ended

September

30, 2022

Year ended

December

31, 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 1,100.8

$ 992.7

$ 367.2

$ 326.0

$ 1,373.3 Adjustments :

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 20.2

24.5

6.6

11.9

31.7 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,121.0

$ 1,017.2

$ 373.8

$ 337.9

$ 1,405.0 Percent of revenues 25.8 %

25.4 %

24.9 %

25.0 %

25.5 %



















GAAP operating income $ 301.5

$ 247.2

$ 106.1

$ 73.4

$ 367.5 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 32.7

37.8

10.9

11.5

49.2 Capital gain —

(31.5)

—

(0.6)

(31.5) Non-recurring gain related to grants —

—

—

—

(28.6) Non-GAAP operating income $ 334.2

$ 253.5

$ 117.0

$ 84.3

$ 356.6 Percent of revenues 7.7 %

6.3 %

7.8 %

6.3 %

6.5 %



















GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 185.1

$ 190.2

$ 60.7

$ 56.2

$ 275.4 Adjustments:

















Amortization of purchased intangible assets(*) 32.7

37.8

10.9

11.5

49.2 Non-recurring gain related to grants —

—

—

—

(28.6) Capital gain —

(20.5)

—

(0.6)

(20.5) Revaluation of investment measured under fair value method —

(4.6)

—

(4.6)

10.2 Non-operating foreign exchange (gains) losses 5.7

(7.5)

3.3

0.9

(10.5) Tax effect and other tax items, net (4.2)

(1.5)

(1.4)

(0.8)

(6.3) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders $ 219.3

$ 193.9

$ 73.5

$ 62.6

$ 268.9 Percent of revenues 5.0 %

4.8 %

4.9 %

4.6 %

4.9 %



















GAAP diluted net EPS $ 4.15

$ 4.27

$ 1.36

$ 1.26

$ 6.18 Adjustments, net 0.77

0.08

0.29

0.14

(0.15) Non-GAAP diluted net EPS $ 4.92

$ 4.35

$ 1.65

$ 1.40

$ 6.03

(*) While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the

measures and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

Recent Events:

On August 16, 2023, the Company announced that its partner in the Australian Land 400 Phase 3 project (the "Project"), Hanwha Defense Australia ("Hanwha"), has reported that it was downselected by the Australian Government, as the preferred tenderer for the Project, with final Government approval to be sought at the conclusion of contract negotiations. Hanwha further reported that Elbit Systems is a key partner to Hanwha to deliver the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle under the Project.

On August 16, 2023, the Company announced that S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd., an Israeli rating agency had assigned an ilA-1+ (on local scaling) short term issuer rating to the Company and an ilA-1+ (on local scaling) short term rating to commercial paper that may be issued by the Company in Israel.

On August 21, 2023, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $55 million to supply multi-layered ReDrone Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to the Netherlands. The contract will be performed over a period of four years.

On September 1, 2023, the Company announced, following its announcement of August 16, 2023, that it completed an issuance in Israel of U.S. Dollar denominated commercial paper in an amount of approximately $300 million par value, bearing an annual interest of the SOFR 3M interest rate and an additional 1%. S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. had assigned an ilA-1+ (on local scaling) short term rating to commercial paper.

On September 5, 2023, the Company announced that it was awarded two contracts by a European country, worth an aggregate amount of approximately $200 million, to supply a C4I (Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Intelligence) solution to artillery battalions and a Hostile Fire Counter Attack solution. The contracts will be executed until 2026, with options for further extensions.

On September 11, 2023, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract worth $109 million to supply BAE Systems Hägglunds the Iron Fist Active Protection System for its CV90 platform, for a European customer. The contract will be carried out over three years.

On September 18, 2023, the Company announced that it was awarded a $95 million contract to supply SkyStriker loitering munitions to a European country. The contract will be carried out over a period of two years.

On September 27, 2023, the Company announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $115 million to supply tank ammunition to a NATO country. The contract will be performed over a period of three years and includes options for further extensions.

On September 27, 2023, the Company announced that it has filed a shelf prospectus with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (the "Shelf Prospectus").

The Shelf Prospectus will be effective for a period of two years and will enable the Company to raise from time to time funds through offerings and sales of various securities including debt and equity, in Israel, at the discretion of the Company. Any offering of these securities will be made pursuant to a supplemental shelf offering report to be filed, which will describe the terms of the securities being offered and the specific details of each offering.

On October 25, 2023, the Company announced that its subsidiary Elbit Systems Sweden AB (Elbit Systems Sweden) was awarded a contract worth approximately $170 million to become the integration partner for the Swedish Army digitalization program LSS Mark. The contract will be performed over a ten year period.

On October 29, 2023, the Company announced that it was awarded a $135 million contract to establish an artillery ammunition factory for an international customer. The contract will be performed out over a period of two years.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend's record date is December 26, 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 8, 2024, after deduction of withholding tax, at the rate of 16.8%.

Attachments:

Consolidated balance sheets

Consolidated statements of income

Consolidated statements of cash flows

Consolidated revenue distribution by geographical regions and by segments

(FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW)



ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars)



As of September 30, 2023 (Unaudited)

As of December 31, 2022 (Audited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,288

$ 211,108 Short-term bank deposits 26,582

1,040 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 2,694,533

2,574,605 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 282,972

298,698 Inventories, net 2,291,626

1,946,326 Total current assets 5,416,001

5,031,777







Investments in affiliated companies, partnerships and other companies 154,335

159,604 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 355,398

374,054 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 90,072

112,525 Deferred income taxes, net 22,769

20,025 Severance pay fund 203,160

227,786 Total 825,734

893,994







Operating lease right of use assets 422,552

405,446 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,058,071

949,207 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,892,893

1,935,227 Total assets $ 9,615,251

$ 9,215,651







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 776,335

$ 115,076 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 72,141

76,555 Operating lease liabilities 62,846

69,322 Trade payables 1,100,489

1,067,818 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,265,494

1,171,357 Contract liabilities 1,568,218

1,777,161 Total current liabilities 4,845,523

4,277,289







Long-term loans, net of current maturities 39,622

264,541 Series B, C and D Notes, net of current maturities 329,398

415,537 Employee benefit liabilities 566,562

618,088 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 62,264

72,965 Contract liabilities 298,566

217,075 Operating lease liabilities 346,898

344,585 Other long-term liabilities 281,289

247,896 Total long-term liabilities 1,924,599

2,180,687







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 2,842,835

2,755,221 Non-controlling interests 2,294

2,454 Total equity 2,845,129

2,757,675 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,615,251

$ 9,215,651

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)



Nine months

ended

September

30, 2023 (Unaudited)

Nine months

ended

September

30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Three months

ended

September

30, 2023 (Unaudited)

Three months

ended

September

30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Year ended

December

31, 2022

(Audited) Revenues $ 4,348,950

$ 4,005,119

$ 1,501,567

$ 1,348,940

$ 5,511,549 Cost of revenues 3,248,104

3,012,466

1,134,393

1,022,959

4,138,266 Gross profit 1,100,846

992,653

367,174

325,981

1,373,283



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 307,065

310,225

103,315

113,193

435,650 Marketing and selling, net 267,845

238,275

85,967

68,521

326,020 General and administrative, net 224,406

237,274

71,842

80,220

313,047 Other operating income, net —

(40,274)

—

(9,374)

(68,918) Total operating expenses 799,316

745,500

261,124

252,560

1,005,799 Operating income 301,530

247,153

106,050

73,421

367,484



















Financial expenses, net (91,991)

(24,605)

(35,722)

(16,396)

(51,364) Other income (expenses), net (5,375)

(9,096)

(1,851)

4,822

(23,562) Income before income taxes 204,164

213,452

68,477

61,847

292,558 Taxes on income (27,957)

(28,678)

(10,014)

(7,932)

(24,131) Income after taxes on income 176,207

184,774

58,463

53,915

268,427



















Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships 9,247

5,224

2,395

2,313

7,042



















Net income $ 185,454

$ 189,998

$ 60,858

$ 56,228

$ 275,469



















Less: net (income) losses attributable to non-controlling interests (331)

154

(155)

(7)

(21) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd.'s shareholders $ 185,123

$ 190,152

$ 60,703

$ 56,221

$ 275,448



















Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:

















Basic net earnings per share $ 4.17

$ 4.29

$ 1.37

$ 1.27

$ 6.21 Diluted net earnings per share $ 4.15

$ 4.27

$ 1.36

$ 1.26

$ 6.18



















Weighted average number of shares used in computation of:

















Basic earnings per share (in thousands) 44,351

44,314

44,360

44,336

44,322 Diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 44,579

44,581

44,642

44,638

44,581

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US Dollars)



Nine months

ended

September

30, 2023 (Unaudited)

Nine months

ended

September

30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Year ended

December

31, 2022

(Audited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 185,454

$ 189,998

$ 275,469 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 123,477

121,128

161,290 Stock-based compensation 9,732

9,392

10,463 Amortization of series B, C and D related issuance costs, net 445

592

773 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net 4,025

(622)

(2,219) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (241)

(17,998)

(18,995) Loss (gain) on sale of investment, remeasurement of investment held under fair value method 6

(22,453)

(7,360) Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividend received (*) 5,060

11,811

11,368 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Decrease (increase) in trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses (65,444)

(120,229)

97,151 Increase in inventories, net (345,201)

(274,207)

(305,058) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses 30,999

5,841

(123,289) Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (20,892)

(60,653)

(51,689) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (127,451)

202,044

192,164 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (200,031)

44,644

240,068 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (157,787)

(188,355)

(205,110) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash assumed (10,380)

(6,704)

(12,430) Deferred payment on acquisition —

—

(50,749) Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (2,939)

(2,782)

(4,466) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 600

23,091

24,882 Proceeds from sale of a subsidiary and business operation —

93,138

93,138 Proceeds from (investment in) short-term deposits, net (25,576)

1,967

2,567 Proceeds from sale of long-term deposits, net 83

132

186 Net cash used in investing activities (195,999)

(79,513)

(151,982) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of shares 15

22

24 Issuance of commercial paper 313,620

—

— Repayment of long-term loans (246,173)

(29,929)

(122,353) Proceeds from long-term bank loans 20,000

67,891

39,547 Repayment of Series B, C and D Notes (62,434)

(65,374)

(65,379) Dividends paid (**) (67,033)

(64,644)

(86,813) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net 347,215

116,091

99,003 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 305,210

24,057

(135,971) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (90,820)

(10,812)

(47,885) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD $ 211,108

$ 258,993

$ 258,993 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD $ 120,288

$ 248,181

$ 211,108 (*) Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 14,307

$ 17,035

$ 18,409

(**) Dividends paid during 2023 included approximately $500 dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (In millions of US Dollars)



Consolidated revenues by geographical regions:



Nine months

ended

September

30, 2023

%

Nine months

ended

September

30, 2022

%

Three months ended

September

30, 2023

%

Three months ended

September

30, 2022

%

Year ended

December

31, 2022

% Israel $ 730.0

16.8

$ 800.5

20.0

$ 230.2

15.3

$ 253.3

18.8

$ 1,071.9

19.4 North America 1,049.6

24.1

1,090.1

27.2

359.7

24.0

386.3

28.6

1,489.7

27.0 Europe 1,329.7

30.6

859.1

21.4

496.9

33.1

347.1

25.7

1,243.6

22.6 Asia-Pacific 968.1

22.3

1,038.1

25.9

314.2

20.9

260.0

19.3

1,405.5

25.5 Latin America 85.1

2.0

76.7

1.9

26.9

1.8

42.8

3.2

119.9

2.2 Other countries 186.5

4.2

140.6

3.6

73.7

4.9

59.4

4.4

180.9

3.3 Total revenue $ 4,349.0

100.0

$ 4,005.1

100.0

$ 1,501.6

100.0

$ 1,348.9

100.0

$ 5,511.5

100.0



Consolidated revenues by segments:



Nine months

ended

September

30, 2023

Nine months

ended

September

30, 2022

Three months

ended

September

30, 2023

Three months

ended

September

30, 2022

Year ended

December

31, 2022 Aerospace

















External customers $ 1,188.1

$ 1,052.6

$ 404.1

$ 296.6

$ 1,471.1 Intersegment revenue 181.8

193.1

58.0

75.2

262.1 Total 1,369.9

1,245.7

462.1

371.8

1,733.2 C4I and Cyber

















External customers 490.7

$ 452.1

$ 171.7

160.7

631.3 Intersegment revenue 41.8

36.0

16.4

12.0

47.1 Total 532.5

488.1

188.1

172.7

678.4 ISTAR and EW

















External customers 735.6

660.0

242.9

233.5

882.2 Intersegment revenue 138.9

120.0

44.2

53.5

163.4 Total 874.5

780.0

287.1

287.0

1,045.6 Land

















External customers 884.7

806.0

330.0

296.9

1,075.8 Intersegment revenue 52.1

78.6

11.3

23.4

92.7 Total 936.8

884.6

341.3

320.3

1,168.5 ESA

















External customers 1,049.9

1,034.4

352.9

361.2

1,451.1 Intersegment revenue 5.6

3.0

1.9

1.8

5.6 Total 1,055.5

1,037.4

354.8

363.0

1,456.7 Revenues

















Total revenues (external customers and intersegment)

for reportable segments 4,769.2

4,435.8

1,633.4

1,514.8

6,082.4 Less - intersegment revenue (420.2)

(430.7)

(131.8)

(165.9)

(570.9) Total revenues $ 4,349.0

$ 4,005.1

$ 1,501.6

$ 1,348.9

$ 5,511.5

