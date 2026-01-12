Elbit Systems Secures $275 Million Contracts to Equip an Asia-Pacific Country Helicopter Platform with Advanced EW and DIRCM Self-Protection Solution

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT) ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that it has been awarded contracts totaling approximately $275 million, for the supply of advanced airborne self-protection electronic warfare (EW) suite, including its Direct Infra-Red Counter-Measure (DIRCM) system, to a country in the Asia-Pacific region. The contracts will be performed over a period of 5 years.

Under these contracts, Elbit Systems will provide a comprehensive EW suite designed to protect the helicopter platform from missile threats, enhance aircraft survivability, and increase mission effectiveness. The solution integrates state-of-the-art electronic sensing, signal processing, and countermeasure capabilities, providing early warning, threat identification, and automated response to a broad range of threats. In addition, the company will supply its Mini-MUSIC™ DIRCM system, designed to protect small and medium-sized rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, including helicopters, against threats, using advanced laser and tracking technologies. Built on years of proven experience and hundreds of thousands of flight hours in military environments, the Mini-MUSIC detects and disrupts incoming missiles, keeping the safety of the aircraft and its occupants.

The systems will be tailored to the customer's specific helicopter platform and operational needs, providing robust protection across complex combat environments. These contracts add to the numerous agreements the Company has secured in recent years in the field of airborne self-protection solutions, spanning various countries, including NATO and European nations.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems: "These contracts reflect the growing trust of our Asia-Pacific customers in Elbit Systems' advanced, combat-proven self-protection solutions for helicopters. Our integrated EW and DIRCM systems provide highly advanced threat detection and countermeasure capabilities, enhancing aircraft survivability and operational effectiveness in complex mission environments. We are proud to continue strengthening our partnerships and supporting our customers' evolving needs in this important region."

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems is a leading global defense technology company, delivering advanced solutions for a secure and safer world. Elbit Systems develops, manufactures, integrates and sustains a range of next-generation solutions across multiple domains.

Driven by its agile, collaborative culture, and leveraging Israel's technology ecosystem, Elbit Systems enables customers to address rapidly evolving battlefield challenges and overcome threats.

Elbit Systems employs approximately 20,000 people in dozens of countries across five continents. The Company reported $1,922 million in revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and an order backlog of $25.2 billion as of such date.

