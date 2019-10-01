Elcomsoft Extracts More Data from iCloud: Screen Time Passwords and Voice Memos

MOSCOW, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft updates Elcomsoft Phone Breaker, adding the ability to remotely extract Screen Time passwords, list applications installed on devices sharing Screen Time data, and to download Voice Memos from iCloud.

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker becomes the first forensic tool to extract Screen Time passwords from iCloud. Screen Time data and Voice Memos audio clips are added to the long list of extractable information, which includes call logs, photo libraries, iCloud passwords, messages and multiple other types of information that can be obtained from iCloud.

The Screen Time passcode is an optional feature to secure the Content & Privacy Restrictions. Once the password is set, iOS will prompt for the Screen Time passcode if an expert attempts to reset the device backup password (iTunes backup password). Starting with iOS 12, Screen Time data is synchronized with iCloud if "Share across devices" is enabled in Settings.

Extracting Screen Time Passwords from iCloud

In many cases, Screen Time passwords can be only extracted from the cloud. End-to-end encryption makes it impossible for Apple to release Screen Time data and passwords when serving law enforcement or GDPR requests. Extracting the device may not be possible if the device is damaged or unavailable or if an unknown password protects local (iTunes) backups.

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.20 can extract Screen Time passwords from the user's iCloud account. The tool can access passwords from all devices on the user's account on which the "Share across devices" feature has been activated. To access that data, experts must use a combination of Apple ID and password, pass two-factor authentication, and enter the user's device screen lock passcode. Screen Time extraction is available in the Forensic edition of Elcomsoft Phone Breaker.

Screen Time passwords are not only a vital piece of evidence. They can be the missing key to start the logical acquisition process. Even if no specific restrictions are configured, the Screen Time password, if enabled, protects devices against resetting the local backup password, effectively blocking logical acquisition on devices with unknown backup passwords.

Additional information: https://blog.elcomsoft.com/2019/10/how-to-extract-screen-time-passcodes-and-voice-memos-from-icloud/

The complete press release: https://www.elcomsoft.com/press_releases/eppb_191001.html

About ElcomSoft

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft develops state-of-the-art computer forensics tools, provides computer forensics training and computer evidence consulting services. Since 1997, ElcomSoft has been providing support to businesses, law enforcement, military, intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft tools are used by the Fortune 500, military, foreign governments, major accounting firms.

