Elcomsoft Extracts Skype Histories From Microsoft Account

PRAGUE, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ElcomSoft updates Elcomsoft Phone Breaker, the company's forensic extraction tool. Version 9.40 can remotely extract Skype conversation histories, attachments and metadata from the user's Microsoft Account. The tool can extract metadata (such as the file names, sizes and user IDs) of deleted chats and attachments including those that have been purged from Microsoft servers more than 30 days ago.

"With passcode protection and end-to-end encryption of today's mobile devices, cloud-based analysis is often the only way to access evidence," says Vladimir Katalov, ElcomSoft President and CEO. "We pioneered cloud extraction, and continue to expand the possibilities available to hi-tech forensic specialists. In our updates, we strive to cover the extraction of essential evidence from the widest range of sources."

Background

With more than 1.55 billion accounts and over 420 million daily users, Skype is one of the world's most popular instant messaging apps and an important source of forensic evidence.

Microsoft synchronizes Skype conversations across devices with a cloud backend. While text chats are stored on Microsoft servers indefinitely unless manually deleted, attachments are only kept for a 30-day period. After the 30 days, the files are purged from the server. Microsoft retains information about these files, allowing experts to find out the name and type of attachments, file sizes, as well as the date and time.

Extracting Skype Chats and Attachments

Accessing Skype conversation histories by performing a forensic analysis of the user's Microsoft Account is often the fastest and easiest way to obtain valuable evidence. Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 9.40 adds support for Skype acquisition, while Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is updated to allow conveniently analyzing the downloaded Skype data. The pair of tools enables experts to download and view conversation histories, messages, media files, contact lists and metadata directly from the user's Microsoft Account. In addition to existing data, Elcomsoft Phone Breaker can extract metadata for files and conversation histories deleted within the last 30 days. For chats and media files purged from Skype servers, the tool can obtain metadata such as the date and time, size, file name, sender, and chat name.

Extracting Skype Histories and Deleted Files Metadata from Microsoft Account

About Elcomsoft

Founded in 1990, ElcomSoft develops computer mobile and cloud forensics tools, provides trainings. Since 1997, ElcomSoft has been providing support to businesses, law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies. ElcomSoft tools are used by most of the Fortune 500 corporations, multiple branches of military, foreign governments, major accounting firms.

