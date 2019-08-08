ELCON Micro wire-to-board power cable plugs and cable assemblies now available delivering up to 12.5A per pin in 3.0mm footprint

Unlike comparable products in the market, the ELCON Micro connector housing is designed to prevent mating the plug in the wrong direction, making assembly virtually fool-proof. In addition, ELCON Micro connectors perform reliably in harsh environments thanks to their maximum operating temperature of 105°C and their halogen-free material. The 3.0mm PCB footprint is compatible with Molex's Micro-Fit products, and intermateable and interchangeable with BellWether's Micro-Hi products. TE also now provides custom cable assemblies and a cable plug solution for design flexibility.

"TE's ELCON Micro portfolio delivers high power with extremely reliable connectivity in an easy-to-use, industry standard form factor," said Pat DiPaola, product manager at TE Connectivity. "We now offer our customers an expanded range of ELCON Micro connectors, cable plugs and custom cable solutions for use within a broad range of applications requiring high current in compact space."

To learn more about TE's entire ELCON Micro portfolio, click here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

ELCON, TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo) and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE TE Connectivity