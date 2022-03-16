Elda Valverde's new book "Flor the Princess" tells a brilliant girl's night journey into the wild and the adventure she had with newfound friends.

Valverde shares, "One summer, a family with four children decides to get out of their comfortable lifestyle and take the risk of going on a camping vacation in a desolate forest. One full-moon night, everyone is sleeping soundly in the tent. A little girl leaves the camp and gets lost in the forest, and to overcome the fear, she surrounds herself with good things to keep moving forward until she finds her way back to the camp."

Published by Page Publishing, Elda Valverde's lovely piece is a great read for the youth as it carries a story coupled with fancy illustrations. It is a fairytale in itself where a girl rides horses, meets a boy, and finds a beautiful castle fit for a princess like her. It is a family-vacation-turned-magical journey, will she find her way home?

Readers who wish to experience this vibrant work can purchase "Flor the Princess" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

