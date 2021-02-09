Elder Research Invests in Smarter Contracts to Enhance Pioneering Data Privacy Platform

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elder Research, an international leader in artificial intelligence and data science, has signed a strategic partnership with Smarter Contracts, a UK based FinTech company focused on data privacy. The two businesses are preparing to launch the first of its kind data privacy platform, by combining the unique features of blockchain technology with artificial intelligence.

Pulse is the patent pending data privacy platform built by Smarter Contracts that provides individuals and businesses with greater security, trust, transparency and control over how and where their personal data is being used.

As part of the agreement, Elder Research have made an investment in building the AI and machine learning engine that will power aspects of the Pulse platform and deepen its existing functionality.

This is the second investment Smarter Contracts has received in less than three months and gives the company a post money valuation of £17.5 million.

Wayne Lloyd, CEO of Smarter Contracts comments, "Our vision is to give people the tools they need to manage their data in the same way they can manage money. Elder Research are an exceptionally well-respected AI and data science company who work with some of the world's biggest brands, this partnership provides further validation of the quality and importance of Pulse and provides us with the scale we need to support our growing list of customers."

Elder Research, whose clients have included, Sira-Kvina Hydropower, Capital One, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and numerous agencies of the US and Canadian governments, pride themselves on being Data Driven and People Centered. Their investment into Smarter Contracts demonstrates their continued focus on fostering new technologies and high-performance organisations that can provide value for their clients and benefits to wider society.

Ramon Perez, Managing Director of Elder Research UK comments, "In my opinion, what Smarter Contracts is building is as important for our private data as what iTunes did for music when Apple introduced digital rights management. I think of Pulse as a data rights management platform, and we are excited to help take it forward, because the value to the end user and the market opportunities are enormous."

Work has already begun, and news of the product launch is expected in April 2021.

About Elder Research

Elder Research is an internationally recognised consulting firm with over 25-years of experience in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Since being founded by Dr. John Elder in 1995, Elder Research has partnered with hundreds of organisations across a diverse set of industries to enhance their client's mission by hand-crafting innovative analytics solutions that inform decisions, deliver value, and transform organisations.

www.elderresearch.com

About Smarter Contracts

Smarter Contracts was Founded in 2019 by Wayne Lloyd and is an independent UK based financial services technology company. Their mission is to provide individuals and businesses with the tools they need to manage their data in the same way they manage their money. The Smarter Contracts team have designed, built and developed their own set of proprietary privacy tools that all work in harmony with their core patent-pending data privacy platform – Pulse.

www.smartercontracts.co.uk

