Elderberry Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Application (health and wellness, beverages, foods, and others) and Geography | Health Benefits of Elderberry to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report to make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis

Elderberry Market: Regional Analysis

44% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark are the key markets for elderberry in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South American regions.

The growing vegan population in the region and the increasing preference for healthy, organic food will facilitate the elderberry market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions

Elderberry Market: Segmentation Analysis

The elderberry market share growth by the health and wellness segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rich phytonutrient profile of elderberry helps it to improve immunity and provide other medicinal benefits such as alleviating cold, influenza, and others. Thus, elderberry is used in many supplements and health tonics in various forms. The rising adoption of a healthy lifestyle and diets has propelled the use of elderberry in various herbal supplements.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Health Benefits of Elderberry to Boost the Market Growth

One of the key factors driving growth in the elderberry market is the health benefits of elderberry. Elderberry has been considered a medicinal plant with rich nutrient content. The products are primarily consumed in the form of powder, extract, tablets, and capsules. The primary benefits of elderberry consumption are, it boosts immunity, enhances heart health, develops skin health, Improves digestive and respiratory health. Vendors have been launching various elderberry products, owing to various health benefits, which, in turn, will propel market growth.

Rising Penetration of Online Retailing and E-commerce

The rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce is another major factor supporting the elderberry market share growth. The increasing use of online channels offers vendors the freedom to deliver from a central garden or plantation globally. Online retailing platforms offer a quick way to introduce newer applications of elderberry and its products and a good channel to generate repeat sales from loyal customers. Online retailing can act as a channel of communication to educate about the benefits and use of the plant owing to the rising health consciousness among consumers.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers and Trends that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Include:

Berries Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The berries market share is expected to increase by USD 8.96 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Acai Berry Products Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The acai berry products market has the potential to grow by USD 317.55 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Latest FREE Sample Report

Elderberry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 214.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.39 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Gaia Herbs Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Gaia Herbs Inc.

Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Innovative Natural Solutions

Norms Farms.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Pharmacare

Pukka Herbs Ltd.

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

Schwabe Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/





SOURCE Technavio