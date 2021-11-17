Elderberry Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% by 2025|Health Benefits of Elderberry to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Elderberry Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Gaia Herbs Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group are some of the major market participants.

Elderberry Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Elderberry Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The health benefits of elderberry, the rising penetration of online retailing and e-commerce, and the popularity of urban farming will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the increasing popularity of substitute products may impede market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Elderberry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Health And Wellness



Beverages



Foods



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Elderberry Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

44% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark are the key markets for elderberry in Europe. The growing vegan population in the region and the increasing preference for healthy, organic food will facilitate the elderberry market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Elderberry Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist elderberry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the elderberry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the elderberry market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elderberry market vendors

Elderberry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 214.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.39 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Gaia Herbs Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

