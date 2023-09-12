Elderberry Market to grow by USD 267.98 million from 2022 to 2027 | The health benefits of elderberry to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The elderberry market is expected to grow by USD 267.98 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. The health benefits of elderberry are notably driving the elderberry market. However, factors such as the Increasing popularity of substitute products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (health and wellness, beverages, foods, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Elderberry Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the health and wellness segment will be significant during the forecast period. Elderberry is considered a medicinal plant due to its high flavonoid and antioxidant content. It has one of the highest ORAC antioxidant values compared to other fruits. In addition, elderberry's rich phytonutrient composition helps it to improve immunity and provide other medicinal benefits such as relief from colds, flu, etc. The increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle and diet has also promoted the use of elderberry in various herbal supplements. In addition, the demand for herbal treatments is increasing due to consumer awareness that herbal therapies are healthier and more natural because they do not contain chemicals. The high fiber content in elderberries aids digestion and improves the health of the digestive system by reducing excess gas and eliminating constipation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Large quantities of elderberry, consumed in the U.S., are produced and exported by European countries like Germany and Austria . In Europe , it is said that elderberries have been given as a folk medicinal product due to their large quantity of antioxidants and flavonoid content together with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients such as iron, calcium, or potassium. Elderberry is a natural cure for symptoms of diseases like influenza. For instance, the extract of elderberries was demonstrated to be effective in combating H5N1 avian influenza and H1N1 swine flu. Preference for healthy and organic foods, due to the rising vegan population in this area, can be seen as a factor that has led to an increase in demand for elderberries. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The elderberry market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Artemis International, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, Flora Inc., Gaia Herbs Inc., Honest Elderberry Co., Innovative Natural Solutions, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., New Chapter Inc., Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Paradise Herbs And Essentials Inc., Persimmon Hill Farm, PharmaCare Laboratories Pty Ltd, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., River Hills Harvest, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, and The Elderberry Co.

Elderberry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 267.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Artemis International, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, Flora Inc., Gaia Herbs Inc., Honest Elderberry Co., Innovative Natural Solutions, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., New Chapter Inc., Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Paradise Herbs And Essentials Inc., Persimmon Hill Farm, PharmaCare Laboratories Pty Ltd, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., River Hills Harvest, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, and The Elderberry Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

