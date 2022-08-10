Elderly Care Market Share, Size, Growth, Demands, Revenue, Top Leading Company Analysis and Market is Expected to Influence USD 2,357,746.52 Million by 2029

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research announces the release of the report on "Global Elderly Care Market". This report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with porter's five force analysis. Elderly Care is the most promising market research report which has been framed in the way you foresee. As today's businesses insist the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, opting such market research report is essential for the businesses. This Elderly Care market research report deals with an array of important market related aspects which can be listed as follows; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry level strategies, market dynamics, positioning, segmentations, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

The global elderly care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,357,746.52 million by 2029.

Download Exclusive Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts and Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-elderly-care-market&PNW/10Aug2022

Market Insights:-

Elderly care is referred to as senior care, which includes meeting all the requirements of senior citizens at different stages. It includes products and services that make the daily activities of aged people simple and easy. The need for elderly care increases with the growing age as aged people require physical as well as emotional assistance to lead a productive, healthy, and independent life. Eldercare services include assisted living, adult day care, long-term care, short-term care, hospice, and home care.

In developed nations, elderly care services are in high demand, and with growing medical science technology, the developing nations are also opting for these services. Elderly care services are divided into medical and non-medical services. After surgeries or any injuries, the services offered to the elders are mainly medical, while emotional problems or neurodegenerative disease includes both medical and non-medical services.

New Opportunities

Increasing Market Trend towards Elderly Care Services

The increasing elderly population is expected to act as a driving force for elderly care services. Change in the economy and social environment has increased the demand for care business. A growing number of the elderly population puts pressure on the young generation to take care of elderly family members along with work. This as a result, creates the need for elderly care services. It is divided into short-term services and long-term services. Short-term services help in performing the daily basic activities, while long-term services focus on the residential facilities. Long-term service requires medical assistance and daycare.

Some of the major players operating in the Elderly Care Market are:

Right at Home, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

BAYADA Home Health Care

Econ Healthcare Group

Home Instead, Inc.

ORPEA GROUPE

St Luke's Eldercare Ltd.

Rosewood Care Group

Medtronic

Interim HealthCare Inc

United Medicare Pte Ltd.

Trinity Health

Exceptional Living Centers

Amedisys

Living Assistance Services, Inc.

ElderCareCanada

LHC Group, Inc.

Encompass Health Corporation

Extendicar

Prolifico

FC Compassus LLC

Grab 350 Pages Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-elderly-care-market?PNW/10Aug2022

Recent Development

In June 2021, according to TechCrunch, Webrock Ventures and Helathforce partnered to launch telehealth products in South Africa. The new venture has not been given a name yet, and the main focus is to offer on-demand and scheduled consultations to patients with nurses, mental health professionals, and practitioners. The venture has closed a USD 3 million pre-Series A round

In April 2021, according to TechCrunch, Quro Medical, a health tech startup in South Africa that offers home services to manage ill patients in their homes to provide them the utmost comfort as well as to reduce the risk of infection, had closed a USD 1.1 million round investment. The round was led by Enza Capital and Mohau Equity Partners. The company aims to provide acute patient care at home to improve the patient experience

What to Expect from the Report, a 7-Pointer Guide

The Elderly Care report dives into the holistic Strategy and Innovation for this market ecosystem

The Elderly Care report keenly isolates and upholds notable prominent market drivers and barriers

The Elderly Care report sets clarity in identifying technological standardization as well as the regulatory

framework, besides significantly assessing various implementation models besides evaluation of numerous use cases

The Elderly Care report is also a rich repository of crucial information across the industry, highlighting details on novel investments as well as stakeholders and relevant contributors and market participants.

is also a rich repository of crucial information across the industry, highlighting details on novel investments as well as stakeholders and relevant contributors and market participants. A through market analytical survey and forecast references through the forecast tenure, encapsulating details on historical developments, concurrent events as well as future growth probability

Elderly Care Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Awareness Regarding Elderly Care

The rising awareness regarding home care services, adult care services, and others among people globally will increase the demand for the market. With the rapid upsurge in the aged population, the need for elderly care is increasing, and the growing demand for elderly care services and products will fuel the market's growth.

Increasing Cases of Chronic Disease

The rising number of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, cancer, osteoporosis, and dental diseases has increased. These diseases can be prevented with proper treatment, diet, and nutrition, along with proper suggestions from doctors. But in recent times, the treatment can also be taken by sitting at home with the help of home healthcare services in which one does not need to visit hospitals.

Restraints/Challenges

Lack of Trained and Experienced Workers

The shortage of trained professionals, especially in developing countries, may hamper the growth of the market.

Read More about Elderly Care Market, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-elderly-care-market?PNW/10Aug2022

Key Industry Segmentation:

Product Type

Pharmaceuticals

Housing and assistive devices

Service

Institutional Care

Homecare

Adult Day Care

Application

Heart Diseases

Cancer

Kidney Diseases

Diabetes

Arthritis

Osteoporosis

Neurological

Respiratory

Others

Regional Insights:-

The countries covered in the global elderly care market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, rest of South America, South Africa and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global elderly care market during the forecast period owing to the rapid increase in the aged population that ultimately increases the demand for elderly care products and services.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Elderly Care Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , and Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , and & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Table of Contents:

Elderly Care Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Market by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Market Forecast

Appendix

Download Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-elderly-care-market&PNW/10Aug2022

Browse More Reports By DBMR:

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research