Elderly Who Want To Age In Their Own Homes Lack Affordable Long-Term Options

The caregivers – frequently spouses or adult children – often face financial hardship, especially if those requiring care are too young for Medicare or do not qualify for Medi-Cal. Nearly 8 in 10 (79.6%) of the survey respondents say their caregiving responsibilities have affected their ability to pay their household expenses. Adult children often forego saving for their own retirements, children's college education or home down payments because they must financially support and provide care for one or more of their aging middle-class parents.

Nearly a supermajority (63.7%) has used savings, borrowed money or increased credit card debt to help pay for the costs associated with their caregiver responsibilities. More than half (56.4%) have recently borrowed between $100 and $1,000 to pay for caregiving costs.

Other key findings from the survey, which was sponsored by Legacy Health Endowment and conducted by J. Wallin Opinion Research:

More than 8 in 10 (82.2%) are concerned about losing their job because of their caregiving responsibilities.

A majority (62.1%) have had to decrease the amount of time they can work in a paid position/job because of their caregiving services.

A majority (50.8%) have lost a job or closed a business because of the responsibilities associated with their caregiving services.

The long-term financial implications especially impact women, who make up the bulk of the caregivers (typically, they are either the wives or adult daughters of those who need care).

"They shoulder the burden of rearranging their schedules, juggling doctors' visits and prescriptions, squeezing in regular shopping trips and performing essential housekeeping chores … all while caring for a spouse or aging parent," said Jeffrey Lewis, President and CEO of Legacy Health Endowment. "Women who leave the labor force early because of care-giving responsibilities cost themselves an average $324,044 in lost salary, and Social Security and pension contributions over their lifetimes. Those are dollars that they never make up. This economic toll underscores why poverty in old age has such a distinctly female face."

Other key survey results involving women caregivers:

More than 9 in 10 (91.5%) think it is important to have services that allow seniors and those who are disabled to live in the place that they prefer.

Nearly three-quarters (72.5%) says their responsibilities have impacted their own overall mental and emotional health.

A similar number (71.8%) say their responsibilities have impacted their own overall physical health.

A majority (60.3%) have had to decrease the amount of time they can work in a paid position/job because of their caregiving services.

The survey also found overwhelming support from respondents for respite care for primary caregivers, who often face fatigue and burnout. More than 91% support programs that provide them with resources for both their own mental health as well as services that help them in caregiving.

The survey was conducted in English and Spanish between March 25 and April 19, 2022, in Stanislaus and Merced counties. Professional interviewers called mobile and landlines, and also used online interviews via text, e-mail and social media invitations to reach 1,721 people.

Complete results of the survey can be found on the Legacy Health website.

About Legacy Health Endowment: Legacy Health Endowment is a nonprofit healthcare grant-making foundation in Turlock, Calif., whose mission is to improve the health and healthcare of all residents living within 19 Zip codes in Stanislaus and Merced counties. Its goal is to increase access to healthcare services and educate people about healthy lifestyle decisions in order to dramatically improve quality of life by bringing together resources, expertise, vision and the belief it can – and will – make a difference.

SOURCE Legacy Health Endowment