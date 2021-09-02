Eldermark Launches Integrated Payments Solution for Senior Living Communities

MINNETONKA, Minn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eldermark, an acclaimed healthcare technology provider for the senior care industry, today announced its new integrated payment processing solution allowing senior living communities to quickly, easily and securely accept client payments within the platform.

Residents and their natural supports increasingly demand more flexible payment options such as credit card and e-check, and Eldermark's new ePay solution offers these safe, convenient methods while streamlining agency operations to save time and resources.

"Our proprietary payments platform is built specifically for senior living communities, and its automated and streamlined processes will free up time for other tasks by simplifying the entire payment experience," said Eldermark CEO Jaime Ojeda. "The ePay solution advances Eldermark's objective to provide increased convenience and efficiency for our customers, and in turn, for their residents."

With the adoption of Eldermark's ePay, senior living communities will enjoy all the benefits of integrated electronic payments, including:

A streamlined experience with digital payments integrated directly into the Eldermark platform;

Cost savings via flat-rate, transparent pricing;

Improved cash flow with quicker payments (no more waiting for checks in the mail!);

PCI-compliance that ensures greater security than paper checks;

Convenient billing through online invoices and scheduled recurring payments.

Ojeda added, "This enhanced feature will build loyalty and drive growth for our community clients as it's a feature that people continually request and have come to expect in this digital age. The Eldermark team is dedicated to serving the evolving needs of these communities, and we're pleased to continue investing in the senior care industry through this exciting product."

To learn more about ePay, visit Eldermark.com/epay.

About Eldermark

For nearly three decades, Eldermark has led the senior living market with the premier Electronic Health Record (EHR) and healthcare technology solution, expanding to provide a comprehensive technology platform that empowers your entire community – clinical, sales and operations. It's the first solution in senior living that allows you to leverage the data from across your entire operation to get automated, actionable and analytics-driven insights so you'll know how to better run your business. As a market leader serving over 2,500 communities in the U.S., Eldermark is dedicated to innovating its platform to meet the ever-changing needs of assisted living communities. To learn more, visit Eldermark.com.

