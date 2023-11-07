Eldermark Launches NEXT, a Revolutionary Business and Clinical Software Platform for Senior Living

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eldermark, the leader in senior living technology, has launched Eldermark NEXT, a comprehensive, next-generation software platform for senior living. Eldermark NEXT combines insights from thousands of customer communities with 30+ years of technology innovation and predictive analytics to support both the senior living business and its clinical operations.

This modern software platform meets the needs of today's senior living industry and is designed to support any operator, from a single location to hundreds of communities. The intuitive user experience makes it possible to onboard users faster and augment traditional training methods to increase user adoption.

"Eldermark NEXT is truly next-generation software that will help our customers meet and exceed their care and financial goals," said Jaime Ojeda, Chief Executive Officer at Eldermark. "Customer partnerships have always been central to our DNA, and their feedback throughout our Early Innovator Program for NEXT was instrumental in developing a solution that's purpose-built for the needs of senior living operators and caregivers."

Eldermark NEXT brings senior living operators the following capabilities and benefits:

Predictive and prescriptive analytics – built-in intelligence can identify potential business and care risks and automatically recommend corrective actions

– built-in intelligence can identify potential business and care risks and automatically recommend corrective actions Mobile responsiveness – manage every operational aspect from laptop, tablet, or mobile device

– manage every operational aspect from laptop, tablet, or mobile device Intuitive business and finance features – improve profitability, forecast finances, and collect digital payments in minutes

– improve profitability, forecast finances, and collect digital payments in minutes Full-service marketing agency with automation and integrated CRM – maximize occupancy and focus on the most effective promotional tactics with deep sales and marketing insights

– maximize occupancy and focus on the most effective promotional tactics with deep sales and marketing insights Greater security, reliability and scalability – keep confidential business and resident health data secure and compliant

– keep confidential business and resident health data secure and compliant Modern cloud-native architecture – software that's quick to implement and simple to adopt

What senior living leadership and staff are saying about Eldermark NEXT:

"Eldermark NEXT is going to bring our teams to a new level of integration and ability to operate smoothly, have better transitions and ultimately take better care of our residents. Through this process, Eldermark NEXT has been very careful to include the customer voice." – Amanda Johnson, RN , LNHA, LALD, VP of Operations, Senior Living, Lifespark

"[Eldermark NEXT] is going to free people up to get their documentation done with more ease, more accuracy, and spend more time providing resident care." – Diane Umayam , VP Health Services, Leisure Care

"This is the cleanest and simplest interface I've seen." – Mark Strzyzewski , Director of Business Intelligence, Walker Methodist

Senior living communities are thriving with Eldermark:

Senior living industry facts:

Industry size: There are approximately 30,600 assisted living communities with nearly 1.2 million licensed beds in the United States today. 1

There are approximately 30,600 assisted living communities with nearly 1.2 million licensed beds in today. Growth: More than 800,000 Americans reside in assisted living. 1 An estimated 70 percent of people currently turning 65 will require long-term care in their lifetime, and they will receive care for an average of three years. 2

More than 800,000 Americans reside in assisted living. An estimated 70 percent of people currently turning 65 will require long-term care in their lifetime, and they will receive care for an average of three years. Employee turnover: The annual turnover rate among senior living workers is currently about 85 percent. 3

The annual turnover rate among senior living workers is currently about 85 percent. Need for technology: On average, assisted living residents take 13 different medications daily, and 77.5 percent of residents receive assistance with this task. 4

About Eldermark:

Eldermark's comprehensive software is built for the business of senior living. Centralizing all your technology like EHR, EMAR, resident engagement, marketing, billing, and more into one platform allows you to make informed decisions quickly and accurately with data-driven insights: increase revenue, enhance care, simplify work, and create more meaningful resident outcomes. Visit eldermark.com to experience the transformative power of centralized software and predictive analytics.

