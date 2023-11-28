Eldermark Partners with ServiceTrac on Resident Survey Tools for Senior Living Communities

Surveys help communities reduce turnover, increase referrals, and remain compliant with new legislation

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eldermark, an acclaimed provider of senior living software, today announced a new partnership with market research firm ServiceTrac to provide compliant resident surveys and marketing solutions for the senior care industry.

Senior living communities such as assisted living, independent living, skilled nursing, memory care, and short-term rehabilitation facilities rely on paper and electronic surveys to gather feedback from residents and their families, as well as to create and manage online reputation reviews and ratings. These activities have been proven to optimize occupancy and satisfaction, as well as improve the bottom line for senior living businesses.

Leveraging ServiceTrac's suite of research solutions, Eldermark communities can seamlessly deploy customizable surveys to strengthen current relationships and foster new ones. Through ServiceTrac's marketing services, communities can execute resident engagement campaigns, automate marketing initiatives, and better share positive reviews across external websites.

"Eldermark exists to enrich the lives of senior living residents and that starts with empowering senior communities to be the best they can be," said Jaime Ojeda, CEO of Eldermark. "Senior care operators can engage residents and staff, boost occupancy, and meet regulation requirements through the powerful intelligence gleaned from these important research tools."

For skilled nursing facilities, new federal legislation effective January 1, 2024, will require all residents to receive a specific survey in a specific format upon exiting. Failure to comply with the new regulations could cost a facility between one and two percent of its total Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement. For senior housing communities, many states, including Minnesota, have developed or are initiating report cards to inform consumer choices creating the opportunity for providers to collect their own survey data to either support or refute regulatory reporting.

Jacob Vinson, Research Manager at ServiceTrac, added: "The ServiceTrac team has been looking for ways to streamline the process of deploying surveys. We are thrilled to be able to bring our survey tools to a world class software like Eldermark."

About Eldermark

Eldermark's comprehensive software is built for the business of senior living. Centralizing all your technology like EHR, EMAR, resident engagement, marketing, billing, and more into one platform allows you to make informed decisions quickly and accurately with data-driven insights: increase revenue, enhance care, simplify work, and create more meaningful resident outcomes. Visit eldermark.com to experience the transformative power of centralized software and predictive analytics.

About ServiceTrac

For 27 years, ServiceTrac has been a leader in providing tools and resources to help healthcare companies increase occupancy through reducing turnover and increasing referrals. Having conducted hundreds of thousands of surveys over the years, we know healthcare like no one else. For more information visit ServiceTrac.com.

SOURCE Eldermark