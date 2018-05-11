Craig Patnode, Eldermark's CEO, states, "We are very excited to have Brad join the Eldermark team. He brings nearly two decades of senior living focused business development and national account management experience to Eldermark. His industry experience and reputation as a senior living marketing leader will help Eldermark to continue its success as we introduce our marketing and technology solutions to even more partners across the country."

Fuqua was previously the Vice President of SeniorHousingNet, part of the realtor.com® network, where he was responsible for the account acquisition and support of the nation's largest senior living providers. His clients included many of the largest operators in the industry – including Brookdale Senior Living, Holiday Retirement, Capital Senior Living, Life Care Services, Leisure Care and Belmont Village.

Fuqua shared, "I have spent the better part of my professional career helping operators cost effectively market their communities and reach their occupancy goals. I am excited to be able to continue to pursue my passion for delivering innovative and unique marketing value at Eldermark."

Fuqua has served the past 17 years on the Executive Board of the American Seniors Housing Association and was a member of ALFA's President Council. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Advertising from Michigan State University and will continue to be based in Scottsdale.

About Eldermark

Eldermark is an electronic health record for senior housing communities. Hosted as a SaaS platform offering covering 17 modules from CRM, clinical, billing, financials, and multiple other modules to assist operators achieve clinical and financial operations. The company manages 2,500 senior housing communities in 50 states.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eldermark-software-welcomes-brad-fuqua-to-executive-team-300647043.html

SOURCE Eldermark Software

Related Links

http://www.eldermark.com

