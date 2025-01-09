Eldex Corporation Achieves Record Revenues in 2024, a Testament to Product Innovation, Reliability, and Service

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eldex Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of precision metering pumps, has announced record-breaking sales revenues for 2024. Renowned for delivering unmatched accuracy and reliability at competitive prices, Eldex continues to meet the rigorous demands of scientists, chemists, and engineers around the globe.

Shown: Eldex Optos Series Pump

Building on a 50-year legacy of innovation and excellence, Eldex expanded its product portfolio in 2024 with the launch of the HOT HEAD heating accessory. This cutting-edge addition was designed to address the evolving requirements of pilot-scale chemical processes and general industrial applications. The company also introduced an integrated check valve design that streamlines operations by reducing the need for spare parts and minimizing pump downtime and maintenance.

Eldex's unwavering commitment to quality, value, and service has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in the industry. The Optos line of metering pumps is central to its success, offering unparalleled configurability to meet the diverse specifications of various applications. Furthermore, the company is actively broadening its global distribution partnerships to ensure its innovative solutions reach an even wider audience.

"Our team is dedicated to solving challenges for our customers," said Josh Harrington, President of Eldex Corporation. "We understand the dynamic nature of our industry and are continuously innovating to meet customer needs. We have seen strong growth in alternative fuels R&D, high-pressure catalysis, and general industrial verticals. I couldn't be prouder of our employees' achievements over the past year - their dedication and ingenuity will drive our continued success. In addition, special recognition is due to our global distribution partners, whose applications expertise is highly valued by customers."

With a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Eldex Corporation is poised to build on its remarkable achievements and continue setting industry standards in 2025 and beyond.

