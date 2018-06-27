Eldorado Gold Announces Q2 2018 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

TSX: ELD, NYSE: EGO
VANCOUVER, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Eldorado Gold Corporation will release its Q2 2018 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday July 26, 2018 and will host a conference call on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com
|
Conference Call Details
|
Replay (available until August 30, 2018)
|
Date:
|
Friday July 27, 2018
|
Toronto:
|
416 849 0833
|
Time:
|
8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET)
|
Toll Free:
|
1 855 859 2056
|
Dial in:
|
647 427 7450
|
Pass code:
|
3773 417
|
Toll free:
|
1 888 231 8191
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Greece, Romania, Canada and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
