Eldorado Gold Announces Q2 2018 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

TSX: ELD, NYSE: EGO

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Eldorado Gold Corporation will release its Q2 2018 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday July 26, 2018 and will host a conference call on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com