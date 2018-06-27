Eldorado Gold Announces Q2 2018 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

News provided by

Eldorado Gold Corporation

08:00 ET

TSX: ELD, NYSE: EGO                                                                                       

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Eldorado Gold Corporation will release its Q2 2018 Financial and Operational Results after the market closes on Thursday July 26, 2018 and will host a conference call on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT).  The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold's website: www.eldoradogold.com

Conference Call Details

Replay (available until August 30, 2018)


Date:

Friday July 27, 2018

Toronto:

416 849 0833

Time:

8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET)

Toll Free:

1 855 859 2056

Dial in:

647 427 7450

Pass code:

3773 417

Toll free:

1 888 231 8191

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Greece, Romania, Canada and Brazil.  The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities.  Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eldorado-gold-announces-q2-2018-financial-and-operational-results-release-date-and-conference-call-300672832.html

SOURCE Eldorado Gold Corporation

Also from this source

Jun 20, 2018, 19:57 ET Eldorado Gold Provides Lamaque Exploration and Development Update

Jun 21, 2018, 21:30 ET Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Eldorado Gold Announces Q2 2018 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

News provided by

Eldorado Gold Corporation

08:00 ET