Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated May 7, 2018, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 21, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
|
Directors
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Outcome
|
George Albino
|
384,455,488
95.88%
|
16,506,137
4.12%
|
Elected
|
George Burns
|
392,317,796
97.84%
|
8,643,829
2.16%
|
Elected
|
Teresa Conway
|
393,515,817
98.14%
|
7,445,807
1.86%
|
Elected
|
Pamela Gibson
|
391,299,330
97.59%
|
9,662,295
2.41%
|
Elected
|
Geoffrey Handley
|
378,471,064
94.39%
|
22,490,561
5.61%
|
Elected
|
Michael Price
|
386,575,580
96.41%
|
14,386,045
3.59%
|
Elected
|
Steven Reid
|
383,770,480
95.71%
|
17,191,145
4.29%
|
Elected
|
John Webster
|
385,047,154
96.03%
|
15,914,471
3.97%
|
Elected
At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:
- The appointment of auditors;
- The advisory resolution on executive compensation;
- An amendment to Eldorado's restated articles of incorporation to implement the proposed share consolidation; and
- Eldorado's amended and restated Stock Option Plan.
Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company's final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.
As shareholders have approved the amendments to the Company's articles, the Board will review the merits of a share consolidation during the course of the next six months taking into consideration the best interests of the Company, its trading price and the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange.
As previously announced by the Company, Robert Gilmore did not stand for re-election to the Company's Board. The Company thanks Robert for his years of service.
"We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing feedback and support," said George Albino, Chair of Eldorado Gold's Board of Directors. "As Chair, I look forward to continuing to improve our approach on executive compensation and other governance matters. Further, I would like to thank Robby for his dedicated years of service to the Company, and extend a warm welcome to Teresa Conway."
|
Appointment of Auditor
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Outcome
|
497,457,885
98.65%
|
6,832,779
1.35%
|
Carried
|
Setting Auditor's Pay
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Outcome
|
491,776,139
|
12,503,169
|
Carried
|
97.52%
|
2.48%
|
Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Outcome
|
363,835,606
90.74%
|
37,126,018
9.26%
|
Carried
|
Amendment to Articles to Implement a proposed Share Consolidation
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Outcome
|
450,527,646
89.34%
|
53,741,083
10.66%
|
Carried
|
Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Outcome
|
363,774,111
90.73%
|
37,176,160
9.27%
|
Carried
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Canada and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
