Eldorado Gold Provides Lamaque Exploration and Development Update

Exploration Highlights

Drilling subsequent to year-end focused on the lower part of the Triangle deposit as well as targets along strike and down dip from the Parallel deposit. Highlights include:

Delineation of new mineralized zones C8, C9, and C10 at Triangle, with intercepts as high as 2.8 metres at 125.45 g/t Au (C6 secondary splay) and 1.8 metres at 873.96 g/t Au (C8 secondary splay). These new zones are not included in the 2017 resource estimate.

(C6 secondary splay) and (C8 secondary splay). These new zones are not included in the 2017 resource estimate. Intercepts of 3.4 metres at 7.47 g/t Au and 4.3 metres at 7.68 g/t Au at C7 at Triangle, representing stepouts of 100 metres and 150 metres, respectively, from nearest previous intercepts.

A stepout intercept of 3.5 metres at 27.62 g/t Au at the Parallel deposit, 125 metres downdip from nearest previous intercepts. Stepout drilling has linked the mineralized shear zones with historically mined zones at nearby Lamaque and Plug 5 deposits.

"Results from this year's exploration drilling continue to demonstrate the outstanding resource upside potential of the Lamaque project," said Peter Lewis, Eldorado's Vice President, Exploration.

"Our new drilling at Triangle confirms that the shear-hosted vein systems and steeply plunging intrusions that control mineralization in the upper deposit persist to at least 1,800 metres depth, with high grades reported in several newly-identified shear zones and in related secondary shear zones and extension vein systems. At the Parallel deposit, step-out drilling has linked the mineralized shear zones with historically mined zones at the nearby Lamaque and Plug 5 deposits.

"We have approximately 10,000 additional metres of drilling planned for this year focused on resource expansion in the lower Triangle deposit, and further testing and definition of new targets. An additional 10,000-12,000 metres of underground resource conversion drilling will target the 686,000 inferred ounces defined in the C4 and C5 zones. Drilling access will also be available from the newly constructed and dedicated drilling platforms on the 166 and 184 levels of the Triangle underground." (See Figure 1).

Development Highlights

The Lamaque project remains on schedule to enter commercial production in early 2019. There are currently over 250 workers on site with headcount expected to grow by 20% over the next six months. Progress to-date underground includes:

Approximately 8,500 metres of total development, which is ahead of plan

Development rates averaging over 20 metres per day

Main ramp now at a depth of ~240 metres below surface

Ore processed through a nearby toll mill, with recovery and reconciliation consistent with our internal life of mine model

Refurbishment work on the Sigma Mill continues to ramp up, including:

Replacement and refurbishment of the CIP tanks

Refurbishment of the main mill motors

Procurement of new electrical switchgear

Installation of the process control system has commenced in anticipation of a staged start up

The projected 2,200 tonnes per day capacity of the refurbished Sigma process plant provides excess milling capacity over what is required for the initial production from the Triangle deposit. The focus is to increase mill production from other sources within and nearby the project area. Mill capacity can be further increased (up to 5,000 tonnes per day) through the installation of an additional grinding mill.

Recent Exploration Results

Lower Triangle Deposit

The 2017 resource for the Triangle deposit included 1.06 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories in the C1, C2, and upper part of the C4 mineralized zones, and 1.11 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category mainly in the lower C4, C5, and C7 mineralized zones, based on a 2.5 g/t Au cutoff grade. Drilling completed since the 2017 resource estimate has targeted the lower Triangle Deposit below the C4 zone.

The drilling has defined new mineralized shear zones referred to as C8, C9, and C10, as well as secondary shears related to these zones and to the structurally higher C6 and C7 zones. To date, C7 and C10 are the most strongly developed zones in terms of deformation intensity and displacement magnitude, and display the best continuity of mineralization. Zones C6, C8 and C9, as well as secondary shear zones associated with them, also contain high gold grades, with best intercepts concentrated peripheral to intersections of the shear zones with dyke contacts (Figure 2).

C7 Zone

Current Inferred Resources for the C7 Zone total 116,000 ounces at an average grade of 6.7 g/t, based on drillholes that tested an area measuring approximately 400 metres by 400 metres. Recent stepout drilling included intercepts of:

TM-18-321A: 3.4 metres at 7.47 g/t Au at a distance of over 150 metres outside of the Inferred Resource

at a distance of over 150 metres outside of the Inferred Resource TM-15-038W02: 4.3 metres at 7.68 g/t Au

The limited drilling completed to date on C7 suggests that best grades and thicknesses are aligned in two nearly orthogonal shoot orientations, similar to the pattern of grade distribution in the upper zones of the Triangle deposit. These shoots are open in multiple directions, defining priority targets to further expand resources.

C10 Zone

The newly-defined C10 zone forms a shear zone system consisting of multiple anastomosing splays within a broader deformation zone up to 30 metres wide. It dips approximately 65°- 75° to the south, slightly steeper than the upper shear zones of the Triangle Deposit. High gold grades have been identified within the C10 zone over an area measuring approximately 400 metres along strike by 200 metres vertically, and define a mineralized trend that remains open downdip and along strike to the east (Figure 3 and Appendix 1). Significant gold intercepts within C10 include:

TM-15-032W04: 2.7 metres at 16.17 g/t Au

TM-18-321AW01M01: 5.5 metres at 8.16 g/t Au

TM-15-008W01M01 : 8.1 metres at 7.70 g/t Au

TM-15-032W03: 6.1 metres at 3.60 g/t Au

TM-15-006: 4.8 metres at 8.05 g/t Au

Other Lower Zones at Triangle

New high-grade drillhole intercepts from the C6, C8, and C9 zones and their associated secondary splays are mainly localized within an area near where these shear zones cut a southern branch of the Triangle intrusive system (Figure 2). Together, these define a steeply-dipping zone prospective for high-grade mineralization that is similar to overall controls in the upper Triangle deposit. Examples of significant intercepts from this zone include:

TM-15-032-W03: 9.30 metres at 8.99 g/t Au (C6)

(C6) TM-15-038-W02: 2.8 metres at 125.45 g/t Au (C6 secondary splay)

(C6 secondary splay) TM-15-032-W03: 18.2 metres at 8.05 g/t Au (C8)

(C8) TM-15-006-W01M01: 4.5 meters at 29.28 g/t Au (C8 secondary splay)

(C8 secondary splay) TM-15-032-W04: 1.8 metres at 873.96 g/t Au (C8 secondary splay)

Parallel - Plug 5 Corridor

The Parallel Deposit contains Indicated Resources of 70,000 ounces at a grade of 9.92 g/t Au and additional Inferred Resources of 57,000 ounces at a grade of 8.7 g/t Au. Approximately 80% of these resources occur within a series of four stacked south-dipping shear veins, which together define a tabular mineralized zone with a strike length of at least 300 metres and a dip extent of 250 metres. These shear zones project westward along strike and are correlated with historically mined veins at the Lamaque mine. The 400 metre gap between these deposits has only been sparsely drill-tested. To the east, the same shear vein system correlates with mineralized shear zones in the upper part of the Plug 5 deposit. Together, these systems define a south-dipping mineralized corridor that extends over at least two kilometres strike length but remains open and mostly untested to the east (Figure 4).

New drilling along this mineralized trend includes 11 drillholes targeting potential down-dip extensions to the Parallel Deposit, and untested areas to the south of the Plug 5 deposit. Notable results include:

Intersections of 0.7 metres at 38.39 g/t Au and 0.8 metres at 86.5 g/t Au in drillhole PV-18-27, from the down-dip continuation of the uppermost shear vein at the Parallel deposit. This intersection is a 125 metre stepout from the nearest drillhole, and highlights the potential for additional high grade resources at the Parallel deposit.

and in drillhole PV-18-27, from the down-dip continuation of the uppermost shear vein at the Parallel deposit. This intersection is a 125 metre stepout from the nearest drillhole, and highlights the potential for additional high grade resources at the Parallel deposit. An intersection of 4.3 metres at 5.25 g/t Au in drillhole PV-18-029, located to the south of Plug 5 and 200 metres along strike to the east of the Parallel deposit. This intersection is hosted by a shear zone that was mined historically updip in the Plug 5 deposit, and also correlates with a lower shear zone defined at the Parallel deposit.

Qualified Persons

Dr. Peter Lewis P.Geo., Eldorado's Vice President, Exploration, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") responsible for, and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. Eldorado operates its exploration programs according to industry best practices and employs rigorous quality assurance and quality control procedures. All results presented are based on half-core samples of diamond drill core analyzed at accredited laboratories. Drillcore from the Lamaque project was prepared and analyzed at Bourlamaque Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec. All Au assays are based on fire assay analysis of a 30 gm charge followed by an atomic adsorption finish. Samples with Au grades above 5.0 g/t were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish.

Dr. Stephen Juras P.Geo, Eldorado's Director of Technical Services, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for, and has approved the disclosure of Mineral Resources in this news release. Mineral resources reported in this press release were previously disclosed in the Lamaque Technical Report with an effective date of March 21, 2018, which was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101: Stephen Juras, P. Geo., Colm Keogh, P. Eng., Jacques Simoneau, P. Geo., Francois Chabot, P. Eng., and Marianne Utiger, P.Eng; for further details the reader should refer to the Lamaque Technical Report which may be found on the Company's website (www.eldoradogold.com) or under the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com).

Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. With respect to "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource", there is a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and a great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of a "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" or "inferred mineral resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category.

Appendix 1: Tables of Drillhole Intercepts

Table 1 lists selected results from resource expansion drillholes at the Triangle deposit and within the Parallel – Plug 5 corridor completed since November 13, 2017, for which full assay results have been reported and verified. Intercepts reported are limited to those with 1) Au grade (g/t) times true thickness (metres) values greater than 15.0, and 2) average Au grade greater than 2.5 g/t.

Lower Triangle Deposit Drilling Results Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True

thickness

(m) Au (g/t) Comment TM-15-006 1517.40 153075 13.35 12.07 4.21 Strong shear just below C8 splay and 1656.8 1662.7 5.9 5.34 6.80 Extension vein between C9 and C9 splay and 1668.6 1671.6 3.0 2.71 6.20 Extension vein between C9 and C9 splay and 1778.85 1779.4 0.55 0.49 63.38 Extension vein between C9 and C10 and 1794.60 1795.6 1.0 0.90 26.11 Narrow shear interval and 1855.7 1860.5 4.8 2.61 8.05 C10 and 1897 1904.9 7.9 7.07 2.85 Several extension veins TM-15-006 W01M01 1332.9 1337.4 4.5 3.88 29.28 Strong shear zone between C7 and C8 and 1447.4 1453.2 5.8 5.63 2.78 Extension vein zone above C8 splay and 1542.8 1547.1 4.3 3.70 5.19 Extension vein zone and 1650.7 1656.8 6.1 3.81 4.76 C9 splay and 1696.6 1697.3 0.7 0.60 48.35 Extension vein zone and 1734.7 1735.2 0.5 0.43 34.92 Extension veins/veinlets just above C10 TM-15-008 W01M01 1211.0 1214.1 3.1 2.83 5.99 C6 splay and 1801.5 1809.6 8.1 4.30 7.70 C10 TM-15-008W02 1702.00 1705.1 3.10 2.07 10.83 C9 splay TM-15-032W02 923.5 926.7 3.20 2.16 13.70 C5 and 1136.0 1145.3 9.30 6.88 8.99 C6 including 1142.4 1145.3 2.90

19.24

and 1953.6 1954.8 1.2 1.06 12.68 Weak shear zone just above C10 and 2181.5 2185.5 4 3.44 4.50 Extension vein zone TM-15-032W03 1132.0 1134.7 2.70 2.10 9.17 C6 and 1137.5 1142.0 4.50 3.20 9.07 C6 splay and 1262.5 1264.0 1.50 1.36 38.92 Alteration zone below C6 splay and 1446.8 1465.0 18.20 14.65 8.05 C8 and 1525.9 1532.9 7.00 5.25 10.84 C8 splay and 1888.4 1894.5 6.10 3.85 3.60 C10 TM-15-032W04 1434.2 1436.2 2.0 1.80 8.58 Extension vein zone just above C8 and 1446.8 1459.0 12.20 10.03 10.96 C8 including 1455.8 1457 1.2

24.23

and 1595.3 1597.1 1.8 1.50 873.96 Narrow shear zone including 1595.85 1596.55 0.7

2246.4

and 1622.1 1625.9 3.8 2.89 10.24 C9 including 1622.1 1622.6 0.5

75.21

and 1681 1686.9 5.9 4.89 17.53 Extension vein zone including 1681 1682.2 1.2

44.34

and 1690.1 1693 2.9 2.40 10.14 Sheared interval above C9 splay and 1793.3 1796.0 2.7 2.09 16.17 C10 and 1870.8 1875.9 5.1 4.05 9.17 Extension vein zone including 1873 1873.5 0.5

81.25

and 1989.6 1999 9.4 7.28 2.66 Shear zone below C10 TM-15-038W01 966.70 969.75 3.05 2.60 7.48 C5 and 1256.6 1259.1 2.5 2.21 6.63 C7 TM-15-038W02 1139 1143.9 4.9 3.83 6.96 C6-50 and 1185.5 1188.3 2.8 2.66 125.45 C6-10 including 1186.8 1188.3 1.5

233.05

and 1268.6 1272.9 4.3 3.72 7.68 C7 and 1293.2 1298.0 4.8 3.70 3.55 Alteration zone below C7 TM-17-309AM01 722.7 725.0 2.3 2.30 9.42 C3 splay and 764.0 766.1 2.1 2.02 14.04 C4 splay TM-17-310M03 758.0 760.3 2.3 2.06 29.49 C4 TM-17-311BW01M02 757.3 759.4 2.1 1.98 10.13 C4 splay TM-17-318M01 772.6 775.4 2.8 2.80 26.28 C3 splay TM-17-320 55.3 57.3 2.2 2.13 31.86 C1 splay TM-18-321A 1286.5 1303.7 17.2 15.91 5.68 C6 splay and 1477.0 1480.4 3.4 2.42 7.47 C7 and 1854.2 1855.6 1.4 1.33 15.28 Shear zone between C9 and C9 splay TM-18-321A W01M01 1281.75 1287.6 5.85 5.50 4.04 C6 splay and 1877.5 1880.7 3.2 2.60 6.45 C10 and 1887.5 1893 5.5 4.26 8.16 C10 and 2072.6 2079 6.4 5.13 3.30 Alteration zone

















Parallel – Plug 5 Corridor Drilling Results Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) True

thickness

(m) Au (g/t) Comment PV-18-027 305.0 308.5 3.5 3.40 27.62 Extension of Parallel Deposit A zone. including 305.0 305.7 0.7

38.39

and 307.7 308.5 0.8

86.5

PV-18-029 257.0 261.3 4.3

5.25 Extension of Parallel Deposit A Zone, 200 metre stepout. SO-18-009 695.0 698.5 3.5 3.45 1.80 Possible depth extension of Parallel Deposit A zone















Appendix 2: Table of Drillhole Collar Coordinates and Orientations

Collar data are listed below for all resource expansion drillholes at the Triangle Deposit and within the Parallel – Plug 5 corridor completed since November 13, 2017, for which full assay results have been reported and verified. All Triangle Deposit drillholes with the exception of TM-18-321A are wedged from existing holes. For wedged holes, collar data refer to the location and orientation of the parent hole, the downhole depths of the first wedge are given, and the final drillhole lengths are reported from surface. Coordinates are listed in NAD83 Zone 18N.

Lower Triangle Deposit Drillhole Collars Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Inclination Wedge

Depth Final length TM-15-006(ext) 296480 5328275 323 2 -66 824.96 2015.24 TM-15-006W01 296480 5328275 323 2 -66 1226.51 1260.09 TM-15-006W01M01 296480 5328275 323 2 -66 1257.15 1915.71 TM-15-008W01M01 296,375 5,328,325 322 359 -75 1386.00 1951.16 TM-15-008W02 296375 5328325 322 359 -75 1359.23 2041.41 TM-15-032W03 296582 5328296 323 356 -73 1302.00 2054.65 TM-15-032W04 296582 5328296 323 356 -73 1419.40 2095.81 TM-15-038W01 296376 5328152 327 1 -60 1038.00 1333.00 TM-15-038W02 296376 5328152 327 1 -60 765.00 1312.32 TM-17-299A(ext) 296307 5327990 325 3 -75 1710.76 2143.66 TM-17-299AW01 296307 5327990 325 3 -75 1466.45 2014.60 TM-17-299AW02 296307 5327990 325 3 -75 1322.52 1976.80 TM-17-320M01 296682 5328319 323 358 -53 349.40 354.00 TM-17-320M02 296682 5328319 323 358 -53 324.54 652.72 TM-18-321 296827 5328214 324 350 -73 0.00 47.86 TM-18-321A 296827 5328214 324 350 -75 0.00 1868.22 TM-18-321AW01 296827 5328214 324 350 -75 1198.00 1238.75 TM-18-321AW01M01 296827 5328214 324 350 -75 1236.00 2088.00

Parallel – Plug #5 Drillhole Collars Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Inclination Final length PV-18-026 294800 5329850 325 355 -60 382.30 PV-18-027 295025 5329815 325 355 -63 397.00 PV-18-028 295304 5330116 325 0 -65 472.59 PV-18-029 295402 5330140 325 0 -63 452.52 PV-18-030 295475 5330180 325 0 -65 463.07 PV-18-031 295399 5330054 325 357 -62 381.34 PV-18-032 295100 5330450 325 0 -45 300.00 PV-18-033 295399 5330205 325 359 -61 363.00 PV-18-034 295175 5330220 325 358 -45 360.00

