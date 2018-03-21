Eldorado Gold Reports 2017 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results

For information relating to the year ahead and the highlights of the Kisladag, Lamaque and Skouries Technical Reports, readers should refer to the Company's press release titled "Eldorado Gold Reports Results of Technical Studies", also dated March 21, 2018 (the "Technical Studies Press Release").

Financial and Operating Results Overview

Loss attributable to shareholders of $9.9 million ( $0.01 per share) , compared to loss attributable to shareholders of $344.2 million ( $0.48 per share) in 2016. Adjusted net earnings of $15.2 million ( $0.02 per share) 1 compared to an adjusted net earnings of $47.4 million ( $0.07 per share) in 2016.





, compared to loss attributable to shareholders of ( per share) in 2016. compared to an adjusted net earnings of ( per share) in 2016. Full year gold production of 292,971 ounces, including Olympias pre-commercial production and 7,061 ounces of gold produced from a bulk sample at our newly acquired Lamaque project in Quebec (2016: 312,299 ounces from continuing operations).





including Olympias pre-commercial production and 7,061 ounces of gold produced from a bulk sample at our newly acquired Lamaque project in (2016: 312,299 ounces from continuing operations). Gross profit from gold mining operations of $121.2 million (2016: $158.7 million from continuing operations).





(2016: from continuing operations). Gold revenues of $333.3 million on sales of 264,080 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,262 per ounce.





on sales of 264,080 ounces at an All-in sustaining cash costs averaged $922 per ounce 1 , slightly higher than guidance of $915 per ounce .





averaged , slightly higher than guidance of per ounce Cash operating costs averaged $509 per ounce 1 ; compared to revised 2017 guidance of $500 per ounce.





averaged compared to revised 2017 guidance of per ounce. The Company held $485 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits, and $250 million in undrawn lines of credit at year end.





at year end. Completed acquisition of Integra Gold Corp. ("Integra"), for a total consideration of $357 million , inclusive of Integra shares held by Eldorado . Commenced pre-feasibility work (including test mining), and advanced construction of the Lamaque mine and refurbishment of the associated Sigma mill.





("Integra"), for a total consideration of , inclusive of Integra shares held by . Commenced pre-feasibility work (including test mining), and advanced construction of the Lamaque mine and refurbishment of the associated Sigma mill. Hellas Gold S.A . , Eldorado's Greek subsidiary, entered into arbitration proceedings with the Greek Government ; the proceedings are expected to conclude by April 6, 2018 .





, Greek subsidiary, ; the proceedings are expected to In November, announced the intention to move the Skouries project into care and maintenance due to continued permitting delays. Skouries is expected to be fully ramped down shortly.





due to continued permitting delays. Skouries is expected to be fully ramped down shortly. Olympias Phase II commissioning was completed and commercial production was achieved on December 31, 2017 .





on . Continued exploration success at Lamaque ( Canada ), Bolcana ( Romania ), Efemcukuru ( Turkey ), and Stratoni ( Greece ), with a total of 114,900 meters of drilling completed in 2017.





at Lamaque ( ), Bolcana ( ), Efemcukuru ( ), and Stratoni ( ), with a total of 114,900 meters of drilling completed in 2017. Continued improvement to the overall safety record with a reduction in the total recordable injury frequency rate (for continuous operations) for the fourth consecutive year to 6.61 from 7.18 in 2016.





with a reduction in the total recordable injury frequency rate (for continuous operations) for the fourth consecutive year to 6.61 from 7.18 in 2016. George Burns appointed President and CEO in April 2017 .





Reconfigured the Board of Directors with retirements of Paul Wright and Jonathan Rubenstein and the appointment of Dr. George Albino as the new Chair.

1 Throughout this press release we use cash operating cost per ounce, total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, gross profit from gold mining operations, adjusted net earnings and cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital as additional measures of Company performance. These are non IFRS measures. Please see our MD&A for an explanation and discussion of these non IFRS measures. All dollar amounts in US$, unless stated otherwise.

Reserves and Resources

The Company ended 2017 with proven and probable gold reserves of 392 million tonnes at 1.37 grams per tonne gold containing 17.3 million ounces. A gold price of $1,200 per ounce was used in the reserve estimates, the same as in 2016.







Million Ounces Proven and probable in-situ gold ounces as of January 1, 2017 19,263 Mined ounces including mining depletion during 2017 -576 Net discovered ounces and converted resources during 2017 +948 Net decrease due to engineering and metallurgy -2,308 Proven and probable in-situ gold ounces as of December 31, 2017 17,327

The complete mineral reserve and mineral resource data can be found at the end of this news release and includes the data for tonnes, grades and ounces.

The 10% overall reduction in reserve ounces was primarily attributable to the planned conversion of Kisladag from a heap leach asset to a mill processing option, with resulting higher processing costs and higher recoveries. While mineable reserves at Kisladag declined by 1.7 million ounces, incorporating expected higher mill recoveries, the forecast recoverable ounces dropped by only 400,000 ounces. Lower reserves at Olympias are the result of increases in forecast operating costs and mining dilution, both based on actual data seen since start-up.

2017 Annual Financial Results

2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 Revenues 111.9 82.7 95.4 101.4 391.4 Gold revenues 90.5 72.2 84.4 86.2 333.3 Gold sold (ounces) 74,068 57,206 65,439 67,367 264,080 Average realized gold price ($/ounce) 1,222 1,262 1,290 1,280 1,262 Cash operating costs ($/ounce) 466 484 508 577 509 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/ounce) 791 846 925 1,104 922 Gross profit from gold mining operations 37.0 28.1 30.1 26.0 121.2 Adjusted net earnings (loss) 8.0 6.3 1.3 (0.4) 15.2 Net profit (loss) 1 3.8 11.2 (4.2) (20.7) (9.9) Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) 1 0.01 0.02 (0.01) (0.03) (0.01) Earnings (loss) per share – diluted ($/share) 1 0.01 0.02 (0.01) (0.03) (0.01) Cash flow from operating activities 2 28.2 16.9 16.3 5.1 66.5

(1) Attributable to shareholders of the Company (2) Before changes in non-cash working capital

Review of Annual Financial Results

For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, the loss attributable to shareholders of the Company was $9.9 million, (or $0.01 per share), compared to a loss of $344.2 million, or $0.48 per share in 2016. Financial results in 2017 were impacted by lower gross profit from gold mining operations, higher exploration and general and administrative costs, as well as write-downs of assets, partly offset by a gain on marketable securities related to the Integra acquisition. The loss in 2016 was mainly due to the $351.2 million loss recorded on the sale of the Company's Chinese assets.

Adjusted net earnings for the year were $15.2 million ($0.02 per share) compared to $47.4 million ($0.07 per share) for 2016. Gross profit from gold mining operations was $37.1 million, lower year over year, mainly due to lower sales at the Turkish mines. General and administrative expenses were $16.7 million, higher year over year, due to higher legal and reorganization costs. Exploration expenses were $19.5, million higher due to an increase in exploration activities worldwide. Offsetting these cost increases was a decrease in mine standby costs of $11.3 million as well as $17.6 million in other income mainly related to interest on cash investments and a reversal of liabilities related to Integra flow through shares. Foreign exchange gain was $2.4 million as compared with a loss of $2.7 million in 2016, as the US dollar strengthened against other currencies in 2017.

Review of Fourth Quarter Results

Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company for the fourth quarter was $20.7 million ($0.03 per share) as compared to a loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 of $32.5 million ($0.05 per share). Adjusted losses were $0.4 million as compared to fourth quarter 2016 adjusted earnings of $2.9 million. The main factors that impacted adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter year over year were lower sales volumes partly offset by higher gold prices.

Operations Review

TURKEY

Kışladağ

Production at Kisladag in 2017 was 171,358 ounces of gold, which was lower than the previous year (211,161 ounces in 2016). Cash costs were $500 per ounce ($474 per ounce in 2016). Kisladag reported a reduction in ore tonnes to the leach pad year over year (13.1 million tonnes in 2017 versus 16.6 million tonnes in 2016), with no lower grade run of mine ore being placed on the pad in 2017. The average ore grade in 2017 was 1.03 grams per tonne versus 0.80 grams per tonne in 2016. Gold production, sales and revenue were down year over year due to lower grade solution from the leach pad, as a result of a combination of lower recovery material being placed on the pad later in the year and slower leach kinetics being exhibited earlier in the year. Cash costs during the year were negatively affected by a write down of 40,000 inventory ounces effective October 1st. Capital expenditures were $27.9 million, and included capitalized waste stripping, leach pad construction, equipment overhauls and various process improvements.

During the third quarter, a significant amount of laboratory test work was undertaken, as the monthly composite samples from material placed on the pad were indicating lower gold recoveries in the 35-40% range. Throughout the remainder of the year, the Company continued to investigate alternative treatment methods, which included studies on finer particle breakage, either through milling or high pressure grinding roll crushers.

A National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101") compliant pre-feasibility study outlining the planned path forward at Kisladag is expected be filed by the Company on March 29, 2018, the results of which are highlighted in the Technical Studies Press Release dated March 21, 2018. This new study indicates that the construction of a conventional carbon in pulp mill at Kisladag is technically and economically feasible and supports a 3.1 million ounce reserve with expected metallurgical recoveries of approximately 80%, to produce an average of 270,000 ounces of gold per year over nine years.

As outlined in the Technical Studies Press Release, 2018 production at Kisladag is forecast to be 120,000-130,000 ounces of gold from the leach pad at a cash cost of $600-700 per ounce including roughly $150 per ounce of non-cash inventory changes.

Efemçukuru

Gold production at Efemcukuru of 96,080 ounces was reasonably consistent year over year with slightly higher processed tonnage (481,600 tonnes in 2017 versus 476,500 tonnes in 2016) and improved recoveries (94.8% in 2017 versus 92.2% in 2016) somewhat offsetting the lower head grade (7.01 grams per tonne in 2017 versus 7.40 grams per tonne in 2016). Cash operating costs of $524 per ounce increased slightly ($514 per ounce in 2016), mainly due to the lower head grade. Capital spending of $28.9 million included costs related to capitalized underground development and various process improvements.

In 2018, Efemcukuru is expected to mine and process over 480,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 7.0 grams per tonne gold, producing 90,000-100,000 ounces of gold, at operating costs of $530-570 per ounce. Sustaining capital expenditures for 2018 are forecast to be approximately $20 million, spent primarily on underground mine development, equipment purchase and rebuilds and various small capital projects.

Exploration drilling of 20,000 metres during 2017 included resource conversion drilling on the Kestane Beleni vein and resource expansion drilling on the nearby Kokarpinar vein system. The resource conversion drilling targeted inferred resources downdip from the current production levels in the South Ore Shoot, in the transition zone between South and Middle Ore Shoots and at the Kestane Beleni Northwest zone, while resource expansion drilling at Kokarpinar tested the northern part of the vein system. 10,000 meters of exploration drilling in 2018 will continue to further test both vein systems.

GREECE

Stratoni

Concentrate tonnes produced at Stratoni were lower year over year due to decreased mill throughput and lower lead grades (5.8% in 2017 versus 6.1% in 2016) and zinc grades (9.4% in 2017 versus 10.2% in 2016). Decreased mill throughput (150,700 tonnes in 2017 vs 185,000 tonnes in 2016) was a result of limited reserves and slower than expected underground development to access the new areas. Average realized price for concentrate increased year over year ($1,227 per tonne in 2017 versus $953 per tonne in 2016) due to an increase in both lead and zinc prices. Gross profit from mining operations was similar year on year due to lower throughput and higher payabilities offsetting each other. Concentrate tonnes sold were similar year over year due to inventory remaining at the end of 2016 sold in 2017.

Major expenditures (capitalized and expensed) of $12.8 million included underground mine development related to resource evaluation activities as well as to access new ore. This included development of the hangingwall exploration drift, from which 6,000 metres of resource expansion drilling were completed, confirming the downdip continuity of the orebody from the current resource. The exploration development and drilling programs will continue through 2018, with 10,000 metres of drilling scheduled to continue testing downdip and along-strike extensions of the orebody.

For 2018, Stratoni is expected to process 160,000 tonnes of ore at grades 7.2% lead, 8.7 % zinc and 175 grams per tonne silver. Sustaining capital expenditure at Stratoni is expected to be $8 million and development capital expenditure is expected to be $8 million for the year.

BRAZIL

Vila Nova

Vila Nova remained on care and maintenance during 2017. Two shipments were completed in the first and second quarters of 2017, selling 44,734 tonnes of lump iron ore and 46,488 dry metric tonnes of sinter fines taking advantage of a short period of higher prices or iron ore.

Development Projects and Exploration

GREECE

On September 14, 2017, Hellas Gold received formal notice from the Greek Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of the Environment and Energy initiating Greek domestic arbitration proceedings. The arbitration notice alleged that the Technical Study for the Madem Lakkos Metallurgical Plant for treating Olympias and Skouries concentrates in the Stratoni Valley (known as Olympias Phase III), submitted in December 2014, is deficient and thereby is in violation of the Transfer Contract and the environmental terms of the project. The arbitration proceedings are expected to conclude by April 6, 2018. While arbitration proceedings are inherently uncertain, the Company is confident that the Technical Study is robust and consistent with the Transfer Contract, the Business Plan and the approved environmental terms of the project.

Olympias

In 2017, Olympias had pre-commercial production of 18,472 ounces of gold. On December 31, 2017, the Company achieved commercial production at Olympias Phase II. As a reminder, there is a minimum one month lag between production and sale of concentrate, which affects revenue timing and overall cash operating costs.

As previously announced, in order to provide maximum operational flexibility for mine backfilling and tailings handling, the Company is constructing a new paste backfill plant (part of the original Phase II scope) and installing an additional tailings filter. The filter press is currently being commissioned and the paste plant is expected to be commissioned during the second quarter 2018.

In 2018, Olympias is expected to mine and process 390,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 7.5 grams per tonne, producing 55,000-65,000 ounces of payable gold at operating costs of $550-650 per ounce. Sustaining capital expenditure is expected to be $20 million and development capital expenditure is expected to be $28 million and will include completion of the paste plant, installation of a second tailings filter, work on the Kokkinolakas tailings management facility and further drilling. The Olympias mine also produces significant amounts of lead-silver and zinc concentrates and, depending on metal prices, the Company may take advantage of the flexibility inherent in this polymetallic orebody in order to optimize cash flow.

In 2018, the exploration drilling program at Olympias is expected to be 7,000 meters and will be focused on the eastern zone.

Skouries

Capital expenditure at Skouries in 2017 totalled $73.2 million. Project development was slowed considerably in the second half of 2017 due to continued permitting delays throughout the year. The Company announced its intention to move the project into care and maintenance in November 2017 and the ramp-down to care and maintenance is expected to be complete shortly.

Development capital expenditure at Skouries for 2018 is expected to be $20 million as the project fully transitions to care and maintenance. Ongoing care and maintenance costs are estimated to be $3-5 million per year once fully ramped down.

An updated NI 43-101 compliant technical report is expected to be filed by the Company for the Skouries project on March 29, 2018, the results of which are highlighted in the Technical Studies Press Release. Economic highlights of the study include an after tax IRR of 21.2% and an NPV (5%) of $925 million, using the Company's assumed long term metal prices of $1,300 per ounce of gold and $2.75 per pound of copper.

Perama Hill

Perama Hill remains on care and maintenance pending receipt of the necessary permits.

CANADA

Lamaque

During 2017, the Company completed the Integra acquisition and began work at its 100% wholly-owned Lamaque project. During 2017, test mining extracted 47,750 tonnes of ore with an average head grade of 8.6 g/t gold, with approximately 35,400 tonnes processed at a nearby custom milling facility. Results from the first two batches (32,000 tonnes) with an average grade of 7.35 g/t, which was in line with expectations and recoveries were slightly higher than anticipated at an average 95.4% for the toll treatment. In 2017 the company spent $35.8 million in development capital at Lamaque.

Capital expenditures at Lamaque to reach commercial production are $122 million plus $57 million of pre-commercial production costs, offset by $80 million in pre commercial gold sales, for a net start-up capital of $99 million. The Company expects to extract roughly 200,000 tonnes of ore grading 8.03 grams per tonne gold, containing approximately 40,000 ounces and anticipates toll milling a portion of the ore and producing 25,000 to 35,000 ounces.

Since the July 2017 acquisition, over 44,000 metres of resource conversion and resource expansion drilling have been completed and an additional 34,000 metres of exploration drilling is planned for 2018.

An NI 43-101 compliant technical report with respect to Lamaque is expected to be filed by the Company on March 29, 2018, the results of which are highlighted in the Technical Studies Press Release. A maiden Reserve of 893,000 ounces was declared for the Triangle Zone, within Measured and Indicated Resources of 1.3 million ounces with a further 1.3 million ounces of Inferred Resources. The technical report outlines an initial seven year mine life with production averaging 117,000 ounces per year. Exploration for 2018 is budgeted at $7 million.

BRAZIL

Tocantinzinho

A total of $9.9 million was spent on the project in 2017 on detailed engineering for the tailings dam, CIP tails pond, waste rock dump, basic engineering design, land agreement, administration and others. The installation licences for the project site (mine, process plant and infrastructure), for the tailings structures and for the project power line were received in 2017. The mining concession application is under review by the federal branch of the Mines Ministry and the approval is expected in the second quarter of 2018.

Work planned for 2018 is limited to permitting support, site maintenance and security, finalizing land agreements for the site and power line and environmental compensation programs. Consideration of a construction decision at Tocantinzinho has been deferred until the mining concession is in place and a development project review is completed. Capital spending in 2018 is expected to be $8 million.

ROMANIA

Certej

During 2017, a total of $15.4 million (capitalized and expensed) was spent on Certej, mainly on geotechnical and metallurgical testing, site preparation and engineering studies. During 2018, the Company expects to spend approximately $7 million at Certej, with a focus on continuing off site infrastructure projects and advancing permitting.

Bolcana

The Bolcana project is a large copper gold porphyry system located approximately six kilometres west of the Company's Certej epithermal gold-silver development project in Romania. The 2017 exploration program at Bolcana totalled over 23,000 metres of drilling in 25 holes and tested an area measuring 1,200 metres by 900 metres, locally to a depth of more than 1,200 metres.

A further 20,000 metres of drilling is planned for 2018, which will complete drill hole coverage over the porphyry system to a 150 metre drill hole spacing.

2018 Outlook

In 2018 Eldorado expects to produce 290,000-330,000 ounces of gold, including pre-commercial ounces from Lamaque. Cash costs are forecasted at $580-630 per ounce.

Corporate

Board and Senior Management Changes

During 2017, the following changes were made to the Board of Directors and to Senior Management:

Dr. George Albino appointed as Board Chair, effective January 1, 2018

George Burns appointed as President and CEO, and elected to the Board of Directors

Paul Wright and Jonathan Rubenstein resigned as directors

Reduction in the Board size to eight directors from 10, as well as reduced individual director and overall Board compensation

Ross Cory retired from the Board effective April 27, 2017 as he did not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting

retired from the Board effective as he did not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting Jason Cho promoted to Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

The following changes were made to the Board Committees:

Compensation Committee

Steve Reid appointed as Chair to replace Jonathan Rubenstein

Dr. George Albino replaced Robert Gilmore

Sustainability Committee

Michael Price appointed as Chair to replace Steve Reid

Robert Gilmore replaced Dr. George Albino

No changes were made to the composition of the Audit Committee or the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Subsequent to year end, the following management changes also occurred:

Dawn Moss , EVP Administration, retired on February 28, 2018

, EVP Administration, retired on Eduardo Moura , VP Special Advisor to the CEO, departed the Company as of February 28, 2018

, VP Special Advisor to the CEO, departed the Company as of Timothy Garvin , EVP General Counsel, joined the Company on February 20, 2018

, EVP General Counsel, joined the Company on Andor Lips , joined the Company as VP Government Relations, Europe on February, 19 2018

, joined the Company as VP Government Relations, on February, 19 2018 Announcement that Fabiana Chubbs , Chief Financial Officer, will depart at the end of April 2018

Dividend

Pending the results of the technical reports and potential subsequent capital requirements, the Company suspended cash payment of its semi-annual dividend payment effective the first quarter of 2018.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a leading intermediate gold producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Canada and Brazil. The Company's success to date is based on a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with the communities where it operates. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Q4 and Fully Year 2017 Gold Production Highlights (in US$)















Fourth Quarter 2017 Fourth Quarter 2016 2017 2016 2018 Outlook5 Gold Production











Ounces Sold 67,367 84,682 264,080 311,028 n/a

Ounces Produced1 83,886 82,804 292,971 312,299 290,000 to 330,000

Cash Operating Cost ($/oz)2,4 577 472 509 487 580 to 630

Total Cash Cost ($/oz)3,4 603 482 534 502 n/a

Realized Price ($/oz - sold) 1,280 1,204 1,262 1,249 n/a Kişladağ Mine, Turkey











Ounces Sold 44,317 59,416 171,505 211,284 n/a

Ounces Produced 44,356 59,591 171,358 211,161 120,000 to 130,000

Tonnes to Pad 3,332,990 3,916,917 13,061,861 16,565,254 n/a

Grade (grams / tonne) 1.02 0.74 1.03 0.80 n/a

Cash Operating Cost ($/oz)4 604 456 500 474 600 to 700

Total Cash Cost ($/oz)3,4 626 465 522 488 n/a Efemçukuru Mine, Turkey











Ounces Sold 23,050 25,266 92,575 99,744 n/a

Ounces Produced 25,463 23,213 96,080 98,364 90,000 to 100,000

Tonnes Milled 119,135 123,815 481,649 476,528 n/a

Grade (grams / tonne) 7.46 7.39 7.01 7.4 n/a

Cash Operating Cost ($/oz)4 525 512 524 514 530 to 570

Total Cash Cost ($/oz)3,4 559 522 556 530 n/a Olympias, Greece











Ounces Sold - - - - n/a

Ounces Produced1 7,174 - 18,472 2,774 55,000 to 65,000

Tonnes Milled - - - 87,350 n/a

Grade (grams / tonne) - - - 2.47 n/a

Cash Operating Cost ($/oz)4 - - - - 550 to 650

Total Cash Cost ($/oz)3,4 - - - - n/a Lamaque, Canada











Ounces Sold - - - - n/a

Ounces Produced1 7,061 - 7,061 - 25,000 to 35,000

Tonnes Milled 35,411 - 35,411 - n/a

Grade (grams / tonne) 7.69 - 7.69 - n/a

Cash Operating Cost ($/oz) 4 - - - - n/a

Total Cash Cost ($/oz) 3,4 - - - - n/a





1 Ounces produced includes pre-commercial production in 2017 at Olympias and Lamaque and production from tailings retreatment in 2016 at Olympias. 2 Cost figures calculated in accordance with the Gold Institute Standard. 3 Cash operating costs, plus royalties and the cost of off-site administration. 4 Cash operating costs and total cash costs are non-IFRS measures. Please see our MD&A for an explanation and discussion of these. 5 Outlook assumes the following metal prices: $1,250 per ounce of gold, $17 per ounce of silver.

Eldorado Gold Mineral Reserves, as of December 31, 2017









Project Proven Mineral Reserves Probable Mineral Reserves Total Proven and Probable Gold Tonnes Au In-situ Au Tonnes Au In-situ Au Tonnes Au In-situ Au

(x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) Certej 22,788 1.93 1,414 21,500 1.43 988 44,288 1.69 2,402 Efemcukuru 2,032 7.12 465 2,020 6.34 412 4,052 6.73 877 Kisladag 113,253 0.83 3,032 5,306 0.60 102 118,560 0.82 3,134 Lamaque 111 8.78 31 3,698 7.25 862 3,809 7.30 893 Olympias 3,610 7.49 870 11,122 7.21 2,577 14,732 7.28 3,447 Perama 2,477 4.44 354 7,220 2.68 621 9,697 3.13 975 Skouries 75,804 0.87 2,132 81,862 0.62 1,641 157,666 0.74 3,773 Tocantinzinho 16,699 1.53 821 22,914 1.36 1,003 39,613 1.43 1,824



















TOTAL GOLD 236,774 1.20 9,119 155,642 1.64 8,206 392,417 1.37 17,325 Silver Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag

(x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) Certej 22,788 10 7,004 21,500 12 8,551 44,288 11 15,555 Olympias 3,610 105 12,165 11,122 120 42,756 14,732 116 54,921 Perama 2,477 3 254 7,220 4 897 9,697 4 1,151 Stratoni 0 0 0 497 178 2,844 497 178 2,844 TOTAL SILVER 28,875 21 19,423 40,339 42 55,048 69,214 33 74,471 Copper Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu

(x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) Skouries 75,804 0.52 393 81,862 0.47 386 157,666 0.49 779 TOTAL COPPER 75,804 0.52 393 81,862 0.47 386 157,666 0.49 779 Lead Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb

(x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) Olympias 3,610 3.5 126 11,122 4.0 442 14,732 3.9 568 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 497 7.0 35 497 7.0 35 TOTAL LEAD 3,610 3.5 126 11,619 4.1 477 15,229 4.0 603 Zinc Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn

(x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) Olympias 3,610 4.8 173 11,122 5.5 610 14,732 5.3 783 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 497 8.4 42 497 8.4 42 TOTAL ZINC 3,610 4.8 173 11,619 5.6 652 15,229 5.4 825

Eldorado Gold Mineral Resources, as of December 31, 2017











Project Measured Resources Indicated Resources Total Measured and Indicated Inferred Resources Gold Tonnes Au In-situ Au Tonnes Au In-situ Au Tonnes Au In-situ Au Tonnes Au In-situ Au

(x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) Certej 27,518 1.80 1,592 62,463 1.23 2,472 89,981 1.40 4,064 12,228 0.96 376 Efemcukuru 2,668 8.04 689 2,628 7.10 599 5,296 7.57 1,288 3,580 6.20 714 Kisladag 367,425 0.64 7,596 92,954 0.47 1,411 460,379 0.61 9,007 290,466 0.45 4,165 Lamaque 132 10.40 44 4,565 8.39 1,231 4,697 8.45 1,275 5,368 7.29 1,258 Olympias 3,627 9.39 1,096 10,804 8.57 2,978 14,431 8.78 4,074 3,675 8.12 960 Perama 3,064 4.30 424 9,375 3.18 958 12,439 3.46 1,382 8,766 1.96 554 Piavitsa





0 0.00 0 0 0.00 0 10,542 5.70 1,932 Sapes





2,423 6.08 474 2,423 6.08 474 1,011 10.65 346 Skouries 100,018 0.79 2,534 189,263 0.47 2,867 289,281 0.58 5,401 170,136 0.31 1,680 Tocantinzinho 17,530 1.51 851 31,202 1.26 1,264 48,732 1.35 2,115 2,395 0.90 69

























TOTAL GOLD 521,982 0.88 14,826 405,677 1.09 14,254 927,659 0.98 29,080 508,167 0.74 12,054 Silver Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag Tonnes Ag In-situ Ag

(x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) (x1000) g/t ounces

(x1000) Certej 27,518 9 7,768 62,463 9 17,833 89,981 9 25,601 12,228 3 1,364 Olympias 3,627 131 15,314 10,804 141 48,855 14,431 138 64,169 3,675 112 13,142 Perama 3,064 3 335 9,375 9 2,833 12,439 8 3,168 8,766 7 1,860 Piavitsa





0 0 0 0 0 0 10,542 57 19,156 Stratoni 0 0 0 633 205 4,172 633 205 4,172 246 145 1,147 TOTAL SILVER 34,209 21 23,417 83,275 28 73,693 117,484 26 97,110 35,457 32 36,669 Copper Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu Tonnes Cu In-situ Cu

(x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) Skouries 100,018 0.48 484 189,263 0.40 758 289,281 0.43 1,242 170,136 0.34 578 TOTAL COPPER 100,018 0.48 484 189,263 0.40 758 289,281 0.43 1,242 170,136 0.34 578 Lead Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb Tonnes Pb In-situ Pb

(x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) Olympias 3,627 4.4 157 10,804 4.7 509 14,431 4.6 666 3,675 3.4 125 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 633 8.0 50 633 8.0 50 246 5.4 13 TOTAL LEAD 3,627 4.3 157 11,437 4.9 559 15,064 4.8 716 3,921 3.5 138 Zinc Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn Tonnes Zn In-situ Zn

(x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) (x1000) % tonnes

(x1000) Olympias 3,627 5.9 213 10,804 6.7 725 14,431 6.5 938 3,675 3.9 142 Stratoni 0 0.0 0 633 9.3 59 633 9.3 59 246 8.4 21 TOTAL ZINC 3,627 5.9 213 11,437 6.9 784 15,064 6.6 997 3,921 4.2 163

Mineral reserves and mineral resources are as of December 31, 2017 . Mineral reserves are included in the mineral resources. The mineral reserves and mineral resources are disclosed on a total project basis.

Mineral Reserve Notes

1. Long Term Metal Price Assumptions

Gold price: $1,200 /oz

/oz Silver price: $16.00 /oz (for Stratoni it was $8.14 /oz Ag as governed by a streaming agreement with Silver Wheaton (Caymans) Ltd.)

/oz (for Stratoni it was /oz Ag as governed by a streaming agreement with Silver Wheaton (Caymans) Ltd.) Copper price: $2.50 /lb

/lb Lead price: $1,800 /t

/t Zinc price: $2,000 /t

Due to a limited mine life for Stratoni (3 years) current Pb and Zn prices were used for its mineral reserves ($2,400/t Pb and $2,712/t Zn)

2. Skouries

The open pit design is based on permit limits, not metal prices, therefore insensitive to a falling or rising metal price environment. The underground designs were based on a Cu price of $3.00/lb. The change in the Cu price to $2.50/lb has no impact to the underground portion of the mineral reserves developed at that time given that the margin on the lowest value ore has been demonstrated to remain positive against the backdrop of updated operating costs. Nevertheless, it is recognized that at the lower Cu price approximately 17 Mt of the mineral reserves have marginal value, and a further decrease in metal prices would render these uneconomic. The impact would not be felt until the latter part of the project's long minelife as the lower grade resources are located on the periphery of the orebody and at depth. Furthermore, the loss of these resources would not change the design philosophy or placement of long-term underground infrastructure, the result would be simply a shorter minelife.

3. Cut-off Grades

Kisladag: $12.25 NSR ; Efemcukuru: 3.08 g/t Au; Lamaque: 3.50 g/t; Perama: 0.8 g/t Au; Tocantinzinho: 0.42 g/t Au; Skouries: $12.00 NSR (open pit), $33.33 NSR (underground); Olympias: $130 NSR; Stratoni: 14.3% Zn Equivalent grade (=Zn%+Pb%*1.1+Ag%*114); Certej: 0.90 g/t Au Equivalent grade (=Au(g/t)+Ag(g/t)*0.0121).

4. Qualified Persons

John Nilsson , P.Eng., of Nilsson Mine Services, is responsible for the Kisladag, Skouries (open pit), Certej and Tocantinzinho mineral reserves;

, P.Eng., of Nilsson Mine Services, is responsible for the Kisladag, Skouries (open pit), Certej and Tocantinzinho mineral reserves; Doug Jones (Registered Member - SME), consultant for the Company, is responsible for the Efemcukuru, Olympias, Stratoni and Perama mineral reserves;

(Registered Member - SME), consultant for the Company, is responsible for the Efemcukuru, Olympias, Stratoni and Perama mineral reserves; Colm Keogh , P.Eng, Manager, Underground Mining for the Company, is responsible for the Skouries (underground) and Lamaque mineral reserves.

Mineral Resource Notes

1. Cut-off Grades

Kisladag: 0.30 g/t Au for M+I, 0.35 g/t for Inferred; Efemcukuru: 2.5 g/t Au; Lamaque: 2.5 g/t; Perama: 0.5 g/t Au; Tocantinzinho: 0.3 g/t Au; Certej: 0.7 g/t Au; Skouries: 0.20 g/t Au Equivalent grade (open pit), 0.60 g/t Au Equivalent grade (underground) (=Au g/t + 1.6*Cu%); Olympias: $50 NSR; Piavitsa: 3.5 g/t Au; Sapes: 2.5 g/t Au (underground), 1.0 g/t Au (open pit). Resource cut-off for Stratoni are geological based due to the sharpness of the mineralized contacts and the high grade nature of the mineralization.

2. Qualified Persons

Stephen Juras , Ph.D., P.Geo., Director, Technical Services for the Company, is responsible for all of the Company's mineral resources except for those associated with Efemcukuru and Sapes.

, Ph.D., P.Geo., Director, Technical Services for the Company, is responsible for all of the Company's mineral resources except for those associated with Efemcukuru and Sapes. Ertan Uludag , P.Geo, Resource Geologist for the Company, is responsible for the Efemcukuru mineral resources.

, P.Geo, Resource Geologist for the Company, is responsible for the Efemcukuru mineral resources. Peter Lewis , Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for the Company, is responsible for the Sapes mineral resources.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



Note December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 ASSETS

$ $ Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents 6 479,501 883,171

Term deposits

5,508 5,292

Restricted cash

310 240

Marketable securities

5,010 28,327

Accounts receivable and other 7 78,344 54,315

Inventories 8 168,844 120,830



737,517 1,092,175 Restricted cash and other assets 10 22,902 48,297 Defined benefit pension plan 16 9,919 11,620 Property, plant and equipment 11 4,227,397 3,645,827 Goodwill 12 92,591 -



5,090,326 4,797,919 LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13 110,651 90,705

Current portion of asset retirement obligation 15 3,489 -



114,140 90,705 Debt 14 593,783 591,589 Defined benefit pension plan 16 13,599 10,882 Asset retirement obligations 15 96,195 89,778 Deferred income tax liabilities 17 549,127 443,501



1,366,844 1,226,455 Equity





Share capital 18 3,007,924 2,819,101 Treasury stock

(11,056) (7,794) Contributed surplus

2,616,593 2,606,567 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,350) (7,172) Deficit

(1,948,569) (1,928,024) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

3,643,542 3,482,678 Attributable to non-controlling interests

79,940 88,786



3,723,482 3,571,464



5,090,326 4,797,919

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

(Signed) John Webster Director (Signed) George Burns Director

Please see the Consolidated Financial Statements dated December 31, 2017 for notes to the accounts.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Consolidated Income Statements

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except per share amounts)

For the year ended December 31 Note 2017 2016



$ $ Revenue







Metal sales

391,406 432,727







Cost of sales







Production costs 26 192,740 194,669

Inventory write-down 8 444 -

Depreciation and amortization

72,130 74,887



265,314 269,556 Gross profit

126,092 163,171







Exploration expenses

38,261 18,773 Mine standby costs

4,886 16,140 Other operating items

3,658 - General and administrative expenses

54,574 37,851 Acquisition costs 5a 4,270 - Defined benefit pension plan expense 16 3,451 5,602 Share based payments 19 11,218 10,559 Write-down of assets 11 46,697 4,529 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(2,382) 2,708 Operating profit (loss)

(38,541) 67,009







Loss on disposal of assets

(462) (2,121) Gain (loss) on marketable securities and other investments

27,425 (4,881) Other income

17,575 243 Asset retirement obligation accretion 15 (2,006) (1,795) Interest and financing costs

(3,199) (9,757)







Profit from continuing operations before income tax

792 48,698 Income tax expense 17 19,383 56,205 Loss from continuing operations

(18,591) (7,507) Loss from discontinued operations 5b (2,797) (339,369) Loss for the year

(21,388) (346,876)







Attributable to:





Shareholders of the Company

(9,935) (344,151) Non-controlling interests

(11,453) (2,725) Loss for the year

(21,388) (346,876)







Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company





Continuing operations

(7,138) (2,683) Discontinued operations

(2,797) (341,468)



(9,935) (344,151)







Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) 27



Basic

753,565 716,587 Diluted

753,565 716,593







Loss per share attributable to shareholders





of the Company:





Basic loss per share

(0.01) (0.48) Diluted loss per share

(0.01) (0.48)







Loss per share attributable to shareholders





of the Company - continuing operations:





Basic loss per share

(0.01) (0.00) Diluted loss per share

(0.01) (0.00)

Please see the Consolidated Financial Statements dated December 31, 2017 for notes to the accounts.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the year ended December 31 Note 2017 2016



$ $







Loss for the year

(21,388) (346,876) Other comprehensive income (loss):





Change in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets

15,878 11,115 Income tax on change in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets

(2,595) (1,428) Reversal of unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments on







acquistion of Integra, net of taxes

(24,340) - Transfer of realized loss on disposal of availabe-for-sale financial assets

- 4,901 Actuarial losses on defined benefit pension plans 16 (3,121) (1,188) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year

(14,178) 13,400 Total comprehensive loss for the year

(35,566) (333,476)







Attributable to:





Shareholders of the Company

(24,113) (330,751) Non-controlling interests

(11,453) (2,725)



(35,566) (333,476)

Please see the Consolidated Financial Statements dated December 31, 2017 for notes to the accounts.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the year ended December 31 Note 2017 2016



$ $ Cash flows generated from (used in):





Operating activities





Loss for the year from continuing operations

(18,591) (7,507) Items not affecting cash:





Asset retirement obligation accretion

2,006 1,795 Depreciation and amortization

72,130 74,887 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

(471) 1,191 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(19,849) 9,039 Loss on disposal of assets

462 2,121 Write-down of assets 11 46,697 4,529 (Gain) loss on marketable securities and other investments

(27,425) 4,881 Share based payments

11,218 10,559 Defined benefit pension plan expense

3,451 5,602



69,628 107,097 Property reclamation payments

(3,097) (2,662) Changes in non-cash working capital 20 (35,755) 32,295 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

30,776 136,730 Net cash used by operating activities of discontinued operations

(2,797) (23,067)







Investing activities





Net cash paid on acquisition of subsidiary 5a (121,664) (603) Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(345,883) (297,667) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

252 4,916 Proceeds from sale of mining interest, net of transaction costs

- 792,511 Proceeds on pre-commercial production sales and tailings retreatment

38,200 3,708 Purchase of marketable securities

- (2,526) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities

- 3,665 Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net

22,804 - Investment in term deposits

(216) (910) Decrease (increase) in restricted cash

(9,817) 9 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities of continuing operations

(416,324) 503,103 Net cash used by investing activities of discontinued operations

- (21,784)







Financing activities





Issuance of common shares for cash

586 - Dividend paid to shareholders

(10,610) - Purchase of treasury stock

(5,301) - Long-term and bank debt proceeds

- 70,000 Long-term and bank debt repayments

- (70,000) Net cash used by financing activities of continuing operations

(15,325) -







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(403,670) 594,982 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year

883,171 288,189 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year

479,501 883,171

Please see the Consolidated Financial Statements dated December 31, 2017 for notes to the accounts.

Eldorado Gold Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the year ended December 31, Note 2017 2016



$ $ Share capital





Balance beginning of year

2,819,101 5,319,101

Shares issued upon exercise of share options, for cash

586 -

Transfer of contributed surplus on exercise of options

176 -

Shares issued on acquistion of Integra Gold Corp. 5a 188,061 -

Capital reduction

- (2,500,000) Balance end of year

3,007,924 2,819,101







Treasury stock





Balance beginning of year

(7,794) (10,211)

Purchase of treasury stock

(5,301) -

Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units

2,039 2,417 Balance end of year

(11,056) (7,794)







Contributed surplus





Balance beginning of year

2,606,567 47,236

Share based payments

12,241 10,264

Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units

(2,039) (2,417)

Recognition of other non-current liability and related costs

- (1,416)

Reversal of other current liability and related costs

- 52,900

Transfer to share capital on exercise of options

(176) -

Capital reduction

- 2,500,000 Balance end of year

2,616,593 2,606,567







Accumulated other comprehensive loss





Balance beginning of year

(7,172) (20,572)

Other comprehensive loss for the year

(14,178) 13,400 Balance end of year

(21,350) (7,172)







Deficit





Balance beginning of year

(1,928,024) (1,583,873)

Dividends paid

(10,610) -

Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company

(9,935) (344,151) Balance end of year

(1,948,569) (1,928,024) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

3,643,542 3,482,678







Non-controlling interests





Balance beginning of year

88,786 169,755

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(11,453) (2,725)

Increase during the period

2,607 3,257

Decrease due to sale of China Business and others

- (81,501) Balance end of year

79,940 88,786







Total equity

3,723,482 3,571,464

Please see the Consolidated Financial Statements dated December 31, 2017 for notes to the accounts.

