Eldorado Natural Spring Water Voted Best in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eldorado Natural Spring Water was voted the best bottled water in the United States, and the second best bottled water in the world, at the prestigious and long-running Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting competition hosted annually in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

Water entrants spanned five continents and fourteen countries, with United States entries submitted from nineteen states. 2021 marks the third time in the past six years that Eldorado Natural Spring Water has been voted the best water in the U.S. (2016, 2019, 2021)

Judging at Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Nine-Judge Panel Deliberates on the Best Bottled Water in the World

Judges spent hours tasting and selecting from waters sourced from around the world. Under instruction by water expert Arthur von Wiesenberger, the nine-member judging panel examined and tasted each water under guidelines similar to a wine tasting. Waters were rated for attributes including appearance, aroma, taste, mouth feel, and aftertaste in categories ranging from municipal water, to sparkling, purified, and bottled water. "It was another wonderful year for the longest-running and largest water tasting in the world," said von Wiesenberger. "Berkeley Springs is truly the Olympics of water."



The natural artesian springs where Eldorado Natural Spring Water's bottled water is sourced emanate from one of the most unique water sources in the world. Rain and snow pass from the Continental Divide to a deep aquifer, and the water is then forced through a layer of sandstone to the surface in Eldorado Springs, Colorado. Hundreds of acres of pristine local, state, and federal park land surrounding the spring further protect the purity of Eldorado Natural Spring Water.

All of these factors contribute to water renowned as one of the most pure and natural spring waters in the world.

Doug Larson, Co-Founder of Eldorado Natural Spring Water and President since 1991, shared, "Eldorado is proud to consistently finish in the top tier of bottled waters globally year after year. Our team works incredibly hard to deliver exceptional water quality and service to our devoted customers every day. We thank the judges and organizers of Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting for hosting a stellar event and honoring our water."

