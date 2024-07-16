Elea Digital Data Centers Announces 120MW Footprint Expansion in the Greater São Paulo Area

The strategic investment enhances the São Paulo Metro area's capacity to deploy Artificial

Intelligence and Cloud Technology

SÃO PAULO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Digital Data Centers , a leading provider of digital infrastructure and colocation services in Brazil's Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, announced a 120MW, $1 billion strategic expansion plan to meet the booming demand for data centers.

Elea's investment comprises the acquisition of two data center campuses in greater São Paulo and a massive footprint expansion of up to 100MW in the coming years. These facilities, located in São Bernardo do Campo (SPO2) and the Tamboré region (SPO3), have a current combined power capacity exceeding 10MW. The São Bernardo do Campo site also includes a land bank and a high-voltage substation. The investment, approved by the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) and pending final confirmation, provides immediate availability for local and global customers in a metro area facing supply constraints, as major colocation projects are anticipated to become operational from 2025 onwards.

According to Alessandro Lombardi, Chairman of Elea Digital Data Centers, Elea is adding significant capacity and depth to its portfolio in São Paulo, which currently represents 80% of the country's IT load demand. "One of the data centers Elea is acquiring is in the heart of the former Brazilian automotive cluster, São Bernardo do Campo, where gigawatts of available energy are readily accessible. I am excited to lead this initiative of starting a new data center cluster in São Paulo."

Brazil represents one of the world's fastest-growing data center markets, driven by exponential demand from leading cloud, AI, and hyperscale operators. Responding to this skyrocketing demand, Elea strategically expands its portfolio through a hybrid approach, utilizing both existing infrastructure and new state-of-the-art sustainable construction.

The two newly acquired assets in São Paulo are located in areas with advantageous subsea cable connectivity, aligning with Elea's focus on delivering high-performance IT infrastructure solutions. SPO2, in São Bernardo do Campo, is situated 18 miles away from downtown São Paulo, where Elea's operational site SPO1 is located. The Barueri facility (SPO2) is in the continent's most connected data center hub, adjacent to Equinix SP4, Scala Tamboré Campus, ODATA, and Telefonica core sites.

Once CADE's approval decision is final, Elea's platform footprint in Brazil will expand to nine data centers distributed across five different metros, making it the only colocation provider with as many facilities in the country. Elea's sites are powered by 100% renewable energy, providing critical digital infrastructure to meet evolving cloud, AI, and enterprise customer demands worldwide.

About Elea Digital Data Centers

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Elea Digital Data Centers is Latin America's pioneering data center infrastructure platform on a mission to accelerate a responsible digital economy across the region and beyond. Powered by 100% renewable energy and supported by a leading North American-based financial institution in addition to local financial institutions, Elea operates a nationwide network of seven interconnected data center campuses in the most critical interconnected Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of Brazil, with the capacity and scale to accommodate the high-density cloud and AI deployment needs of hyperscalers, and large global or local enterprises. Elea Digital is the world's bridgeway to Brazil, coupling local market expertise with high-performance solutions that ensure your business' successful entry into LATAM. For more information, visit www.eleadigital.com.

