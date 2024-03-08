Elea Digital Data Centers Appoints Fernanda Belchior as New Marketing Director

The digital infrastructure platform provides sustainable, scalable solutions from the edge to the hyperscale

SAO PAULO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Digital Data Centers , a data center infrastructure and colocation platform serving Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets in Brazil, has appointed Fernanda Belchior as its new Marketing Director.

Fernanda Belchior joins the company with over 20 years of marketing and communications experience and a decade of experience in the data center industry, with previous marketing roles at Scala Data Centers and Equinix.

"We're excited to welcome Fernanda Belchior to our executive team at Elea," said Alessandro Lombardi, Elea Digital Data Centers Chairman. "Her extensive background and success spearheading brand-building for major Brazilian companies will be instrumental as we expand our data center footprint across the region."

Reporting to Tito Costa, the company's CRO, Fernanda Belchior will be pivotal in amplifying Elea Digital's mission to deliver secure, sustainable data center infrastructure, enabling Brazil's booming digital economy.

"I'm thrilled to spearhead this next phase of excellence," said Fernanda Belchior. "Elea Digital has constructed outstanding data center infrastructure, and I eagerly anticipate taking it to new heights as we continue powering our customers' digital futures across Brazil."

The appointment supports Elea Digital's commitment to targets linked to a new issuance of sustainability-linked bond debentures, including decreasing water usage, maintaining high energy efficiency, and upholding its pledge to have over 40% of managerial roles held by women. The debentures, valued at R$570 million (USD $117 million), will fund and align its infrastructure growth with ESG goals.

About Elea Digital Data Centers

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ELEA Digital Data Centers is Latin America's pioneering data center infrastructure platform on a mission to accelerate a responsible digital economy across the region and beyond. Powered by 100% renewable energy and supported by a leading North American-based financial institution in addition to local financial institutions, ELEA operates a nationwide network of seven interconnected data center campuses in the most critical interconnected Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of Brazil, with the capacity and scale to accommodate the high-density cloud and AI deployment needs of hyperscalers, and large global or local enterprises. ELEA Digital is the world's bridgeway to Brazil, coupling local market expertise with high-performance solutions that ensure your business' successful entry into LATAM. For more information, visit www.eleadigital.com.

SOURCE Elea Digital Data Centers