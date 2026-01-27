"Eleanor: Gone Again" completes major milestone with its first customer vehicle delivered and more to come

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinema Muscle Recreations announces project milestones and releases an updated mission statement for "Eleanor: Gone Again," the project launched in 2025 to produce a limited series of the 1967 Ford Mustang-based 'Eleanor,' the iconic movie car from "Gone in 60 Seconds."

"Eleanor: Gone Again" has reached its first production milestone with the completion of EGA:01, the first customer car. This car serves not only to mark the start of series production, but also will feature in a first drive video with Hagerty presenter Henry Catchpole, releasing on February 18th, 2026. The next builds are in progress and will be delivered to customers beginning next month.

Randy Wolff, CEO of Cinema Muscle Recreations, has also shared an update to the "Eleanor: Gone Again" mission statement, sharing more details about the project's foundations and what distinguishes them from other Mustang builders who offer 'Eleanor' replicas or tribute cars.

"We started this project to build the highest quality and most authentic Eleanor. As the team who built the original eleven movie cars, and under the guidance of Ray Claridge, we are uniquely equipped to achieve that goal." said Randy "There are other builders claiming to be 'official' and 'licensed,' but no other shop has our credentials. Ray led the team at Cinema Vehicle Services to build the eleven original movie cars and subsequently restore the six cars that were preserved after the film. No other shop was involved in the design, building, preservation, or restoration of the original movie Eleanors. Ray re-assembled this team to continue the legacy of Eleanor and to deliver the ultimate version of one of the most famous movie cars ever built."

Ray Claridge, founder and former owner of Cinema Vehicle Services, which produced the original Eleanor movie cars for the film, further states that "When we built the original Eleanors at Cinema Vehicle Services, we knew we had created something special. Seeing others try to recreate or pay tribute to your original creation is flattering, but those copies are just that, copies. And a copy is never as good as the original. After twenty-five years, we decided that the time was right to continue what we started by building a series of truly original Eleanors and celebrating the 25th anniversary of the movie."

A limited number of the twenty-five builds is still available for order at the project's website at www.eleanorgoneagain.com.

Cinema Muscle Recreations, LLC provides vehicle and transportation services for film and television, including custom-built specially-prepared vehicles and other motorized equipment. With special expertise in classic and muscle cars, and a team with extensive experience in the industry, they are uniquely equipped for "Eleanor: Gone Again."

Cinema Muscle Recreations, LLC, and "Eleanor: Gone Again" have no affiliation or endorsement from any motor company including Ford Motor Company. The names Ford® and Mustang® are trademarks of Ford Motor Company, and any other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners. References to these trademarked names or marks are solely for identification purposes.

