Eleanor Health Reduces Their Month-End Closing Time from 15 Days to Just One with RCxRules

WALTHAM, Mass., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eleanor Health team was battling a constant daily grind of manual billing and coding work. Due to their specialty contracts with payers, they have a unique process in which every service rolls up into a monthly bundled rate. Each month the team sends one claim for all services to each payer—and each payer has different requirements. To ensure each payer was getting the right information, the team spent significant time manually reviewing all services and the payers' requirements. It took them over 15 days to complete billing and claim submission at the end of the month. To reduce the manual workload, the team needed to find a way to automate their complex processes.

The RCxRules team worked with Eleanor Health to create a custom AI solution to address their unique workflow requirements. "The implementation team was incredibly helpful and easy to communicate with. They were able to immediately understand whatever I was trying to explain, there wasn't a lot of back and forth needed to get results," explains Elizabeth Strohminger, Revenue Systems Manager at Eleanor Health. "I would definitely recommend working with RCxRules. The team is so knowledgeable and able to help with custom functionality to address unique issues. I love their honesty—everyone was candid about what the solution can and can't do. The whole process was very transparent."

Prior to implementing RCxRules, the average charge entry lag was nine days. It's now down to four, and the Eleanor Health team is able to close out their month in one day instead of fifteen. They have also been able to expand their business without hiring additional billing and coding staff.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules partners with leading medical groups and RCM companies across the country, raising the bar on automation, speed, and cost savings. The company's AI-driven solutions simplify revenue cycle and risk adjustment workflows and help healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models by tapping into the time-saving power of automation. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

About Eleanor Health:

Eleanor Health is a provider of mental health treatment and substance use and associated behavioral disorder treatment based in Massachusetts that currently operates 32 clinics across seven states.

Visit https://www.eleanorhealth.com/ to learn more.

