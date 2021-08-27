Eleanor McCain Releases "I Can See Hope From Here" Album and Music Video
Aug 27, 2021, 15:09 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world slowly emerges from an unimaginable and often surreal time that profoundly affected humanity as a whole and dealt a seismic blow to the performing arts community, acclaimed Canadian singer Eleanor McCain releases I Can See Hope From Here as an offering of solace, comfort, and hope for the future. Distributed by eOne, the album provides a fresh take on 14 favourite tracks from McCain's most ambitious project to date – True North: The Canadian Songbook. Her silky vocals fuse seamlessly with orchestras from across Canada to create a powerful message of inspiration. Pre-orders are available now here, with the full album releasing on September 24.
I Can See Hope From Here not only offers a cross-section of the many musical flavours of Canada's vast songbook, but also serves as an apt reflection of the country's spirit and strength. "The honest emotion and powerful spirit of Canadian music has always inspired me," says McCain, "especially now as we begin to emerge from a very dark and uncertain time. Though I'm not a songwriter, as a long-time interpreter I have the deepest admiration and respect for those who can capture and convey deep feeling through music and words."
On September 10, McCain is set to release a video for the title track, I Can See Hope from Here, the album's sole original track, penned by award-winning producer and songwriter Don Breithaupt and his brother Jeff.
In an effort to offer support and to shine a light on the devastation caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, proceeds from I Can See Hope From Here, to a total of $25,000, will benefit The Unison Fund—Canada's music industry charity, which provides counselling and emergency services to the Canadian music community.
ABOUT ELEANOR MCCAIN
Eleanor McCain has dazzled audiences for more than a decade with a voice that has been described as "lovely...full and expressive" (Halifax Chronicle Herald). Hailing from New Brunswick, Canada, this multiple East Coast Music Award-nominated classical crossover artist has recorded six albums, toured with noted JUNO-nominated jazz singer Matt Dusk, and appeared with orchestras across Canada. She's also had the honour of collaborating with artists such as Roch Voisine, Jens Lindemann, Natalie MacMaster, Liona Boyd, John McDermott, Chantal Kreviazuk, the Elmer Iseler Singers, and Carlos Nunez.
Media Contact:
Patricia Price
Managing Director, 8VA Music Consultancy
[email protected]
SOURCE Eleanor McCain
Share this article