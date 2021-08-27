Eleanor McCain Releases "I Can See Hope From Here" Album and Music Video

On September 10, McCain is set to release a video for the title track, I Can See Hope from Here, the album's sole original track, penned by award-winning producer and songwriter Don Breithaupt and his brother Jeff.

In an effort to offer support and to shine a light on the devastation caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, proceeds from I Can See Hope From Here, to a total of $25,000, will benefit The Unison Fund—Canada's music industry charity, which provides counselling and emergency services to the Canadian music community.

Eleanor McCain has dazzled audiences for more than a decade with a voice that has been described as "lovely...full and expressive" (Halifax Chronicle Herald). Hailing from New Brunswick, Canada, this multiple East Coast Music Award-nominated classical crossover artist has recorded six albums, toured with noted JUNO-nominated jazz singer Matt Dusk, and appeared with orchestras across Canada. She's also had the honour of collaborating with artists such as Roch Voisine, Jens Lindemann, Natalie MacMaster, Liona Boyd, John McDermott, Chantal Kreviazuk, the Elmer Iseler Singers, and Carlos Nunez.

