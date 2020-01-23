Elecard Takes Part in Project for TV Broadcasting in the Moscow Metro Trains

MOSCOW, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elecard company took part in a large-scale project on the content preparation and broadcasting of 12 channels in the Moscow underground trains. The project was developed and implemented in the first half of 2019.

Photo: Alexander Glushchenko, m24.ru

The Moscow Metro is the backbone of the Moscow transport system. It consists of 15 lines and 269 stations, on which over 12 thousand trains are passed daily. There are 6,200 video screens installed in the metro carriages, which broadcast TV channels, information videos, and commercials. The monitors are designed for a large audience: over 7 million people use the metro every day.

Elecard, together with other companies, developed and implemented the hardware and software complex for preparation, broadcasting, and monitoring of TV channels in metro trains of 12 lines. This solution is based on the transcoder Elecard CodecWorks and high-density servers. CodecWorks supports H.265/HEVC, which is especially important in this project, as the communication bandwidth in the rolling stock is limited. HEVC allows broadcasting video of higher quality due to a higher compression, as opposed to the AVC format. The solution guarantees stable broadcasting as it includes redundancy of all system components. If an error occurs, the schema will automatically switch to the reserve source, and viewers will not notice a failure.

The technologies of SoftLab-NSK were used to implement the playout system. The solution supports targeted advertising based on content duration. A playlist with a specific set of informational videos and commercials is prepared for each metro line. The solution is integrated with external systems of advertising content delivery.

"Metropolitan is a unique facility that has its own specifics in terms of standards and operation. It is important to understand and consider this in our work. We provided exclusive technical support during testing and implementation of the solution," said Nikolay Milovanov, Elecard CEO.

"We came up with the task to implement broadcasting of media content with targeted advertising in Moscow Metro. We turned to Elecard with a request to provide a high-quality software solution. The implemented solution allows us to broadcast commercials as well as sports and cultural events. On behalf of the company I would like to express my gratitude to Elecard employees for the project implementation and professional support at all stages of the system integration," comments Maxim Shemegon, Development Director of the Moscow Metro State Unitary Enterprise.

Elecard CodecWorks is a professional software solution for real-time decoding, encoding, and transcoding into MPEG-2/AVC/HEVC with up to 16K resolution supporting multi-screen encoding and adaptive streaming technologies. CodecWorks has passed through comprehensive testing and guarantees high performance and continuous content delivery suitable for projects of any scale and complexity.

About Elecard

Elecard provides software products for encoding, decoding, processing, and transmission of video and audio data in different formats. The company is based in the United States, Russia, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.elecard.com.

Contact:

Tel.: +1 (323) 644-4063

sales@elecard.com

Related Images

video-screen-in-a-metro-train.jpg

Video screen in a metro train

Photo: Alexander Glushchenko, m24.ru

Related Links

Website

SOURCE Elecard