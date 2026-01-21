ELECFREAKS and Sub-Brand TOOCAA to Showcase CreatAI and STEAM Innovation at BETT 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELECFREAKS, a global provider of micro:bit-based STEAM education solutions, today announced its participation in BETT 2026, the UK's leading education technology exhibition. This year, ELECFREAKS will exhibit together with its sub-brand TOOCAA, offering visitors a complete showcase of classroom-ready STEAM education innovations, featuring CreatAI learning scenarios, newly launched robotics kits, and creative making tools such as the TOOCAA Nova AI Desktop Laser Engraver.

ELECFREAKS is committed to advancing STEAM education through innovative educational products and solutions. Its portfolio includes micro:bit programming kits, robotics kits, sensor ecosystems, and supporting curriculum resources, widely used in classrooms, makerspaces, and educational projects to help learners develop coding skills, creativity, and hands-on problem-solving abilities. Designed for real classroom implementation, ELECFREAKS solutions support project-based learning through hands-on building, coding, and exploration activities. In addition, ELECFREAKS provides extensive teaching resources through its online Wiki, offering product guides, tutorials, and step-by-step instructions to help educators and students get started quickly.

New Product Highlights: New Launches to Be Showcased at BETT 2026

At BETT 2026, ELECFREAKS will spotlight its newly launched STEAM learning kits through on-site demonstrations and classroom-ready project displays, showing how robotics, coding, and AI can be integrated into engaging learning experiences.

New Building Block Kits: Engineering and Thematic Learning

A key new highlight at the booth is the Nezha Pro AI Mechanical Power Kit, which will serve as the core example for CreatAI demonstrations. Visitors will be able to see how students can combine introductory AI concepts with robotics building, mechanical structures, and coding to create responsive behaviors, motion control functions, and real-world problem-solving projects. Through this hands-on CreatAI showcase, educators can explore practical ways to bring AI learning into project-based classroom activities.

ELECFREAKS will also introduce the new Nezha Pro Ocean Kit at BETT 2026, featuring ocean-themed learning tasks that connect robotics with marine science and environmental exploration. Through scenario-based builds and coding challenges, the kit encourages students to apply engineering skills to real-world themes while supporting interdisciplinary STEAM learning.

In addition, the new Nezha Pro Sports Kit will be demonstrated as a sports-inspired robotics solution designed for primary and secondary school learners. Powered by the Nezha Pro controller and PlanetX sensor system, it supports hands-on building activities such as motion control, line tracking, and interactive sports challenges. The kit's beginner-friendly learning approach makes it easy for students to get started while still leaving room for creativity and deeper engineering exploration.

New Robot Car Kit: Classroom Robotics in Motion

As part of its latest robot car releases, ELECFREAKS will debut the TPBot EDU Car Kit at BETT 2026 through live driving demos and classroom-style coding setups. As an upgraded micro:bit robot car, TPBot EDU offers improved driving stability and turning performance for smoother demonstrations and more reliable student projects. With multiple control modes and expandability for creative builds, it provides a flexible platform for both entry-level learning and extended classroom challenges.

New Creative Programming Kit: Game-Based Learning with micro:bit Arcade Pro

ELECFREAKS will also highlight its newest creative coding solution, the micro:bit Arcade Pro, allowing visitors to experience how game-based learning can strengthen programming logic and creativity. With native support for Microsoft MakeCode Arcade, Arcade Pro enables offline game design and logic training in a classroom-friendly format. At the booth, educators and learners can explore how Arcade Pro supports not only playable coding projects, but also extended applications such as robotics control and sensor-based experiments through Jacdac connectivity.

New Advanced Robotics Showcase: Exploration Learning with XGO Rider

For educators and learners looking for more advanced robotics experiences, BETT 2026 attendees can explore the new XGO Rider as part of ELECFREAKS' higher-level showcase. Through hands-on demonstrations, the XGO Rider highlights learning in balance, movement, and intelligent control—offering an engaging way to explore robotics concepts inspired by real-world robotic systems and supporting more challenging innovation projects.

A Broader Portfolio for Classroom STEAM Learning

In addition to its new launches, ELECFREAKS will also present a selection of proven STEAM education solutions to support diverse teaching scenarios. This includes creative coding kits such as Arcade, and Retro Arcade for game-based learning and interactive programming, as well as popular robotics platforms like Cutebot and Cutebot Pro for hands-on robotics education. ELECFREAKS will also showcase its sensor ecosystem, including the Petal, PlanetX, and jacdac sensor series, helping educators build richer classroom projects through experimentation, data collection, and automation.

Event Details

Event: BETT 2026

Location: ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, United Kingdom

Date: 21–23 January 2026

Hall: Bett Hall

Stand Number: NG50

ELECFREAKS warmly invites educators, partners, and education technology professionals to visit Stand NG50 at BETT 2026. Discover how ELECFREAKS and TOOCAA are advancing STEAM education through CreatAI applications, robotics learning, and innovative making tools.

Join us at BETT 2026 and explore how technology can inspire the next generation of creators and innovators.

For more information:

ELECFREAKS Official Website: https://www.elecfreaks.com/

ELECFREAKS Shop: https://shop.elecfreaks.com/

