ELECJET Releases Portable Power Bank Apollo Max That Uses Graphene to Achieve Full Recharge in Just 19 Minutes

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Max is a totally new kind of power bank. It uses the super material graphene to achieve faster device charging, longer lifespan and faster recharges. This incredible power bank can be fully recharged in just 19 minutes and provides power for multiple devices with all-day reliability. Apollo Max is available now on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/apollo-max-the-power-bank-recharges-in-19-mins

Unlike typical power banks that need to recharge overnight, Apollo Max can fully recharge in just 19 minutes, something that no other 10,000 mAh power bank can do. It gets its high performance from a graphene battery system that gives it greater efficiency and the best power conversion available today. With an unbeatable charging efficiency of 96%, it outperforms the Qualcomm and TI standard by 10%.

These advances are made possible with the use of graphene, one of the most exciting new super materials that are revolutionizing the tech world. Graphene is stronger than steel, thinner than paper and made up of a single layer of atoms arranged in a hexagonal arrangement that gives it special electrical properties. It is super lightweight, highly conductive and has a much lower internal resistance than typical battery materials, making it perfect for portable power sources.

"When it comes to portable power banks, several considerations are paramount. First, it must be powerful enough to handle the charging needs of today's power-hungry mobile devices while doing so in a safe manner. Secondly, it must be lightweight enough and small enough to easily be carried in a purse or pocket. Finally, it must recharge quickly so that it's always ready for today's busy users. So we made Apollo Max. It is the most advanced power bank on the market today." - Wade, CEO Apollo Max

Apollo Max takes care of safe, fast charging with built-in multipoint protection and serves virtually any device. It has a 60W USB-C Power Delivery output to quickly charge your MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch, and any number of laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other electronic devices that use the popular USB-C port.

Apollo Max also supports Quick Charge 3.0 capability through its USB-A port for devices such as iPhone 11 Pro, iPad, Kindle, GoPro, and more and is the first power bank to support the PPS fast charging protocol for Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+.

Apollo Max is currently being introduced with special pricing and incentives on Indiegogo https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/apollo-max-the-power-bank-recharges-in-19-mins to reward early supporters and fans.

