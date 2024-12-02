Elecq Expands Global Smart Charging Footprint with Launch on Amazon US

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elecq, a pioneer in smart charging solutions, has officially launched on Amazon US with its flagship Level 2 EV Charger, the Elecq Home. This AC charger stands out for its high efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability, and it has earned CSA, FCC&IC, Energy Star, and CA65 certifications. Nemko, a leading issuer of certificates, has recognized Elecq's EV charging stations for advanced cyber security, ensuring safe and protected user interactions globally. This achievement boosts Elecq's product reliability worldwide and showcases the company's commitment to innovative and sustainable technology. As part of the launch promotion on Amazon US, Elecq will also offer a $100 discount on its Amazon page from now until December 25th. For more information, please visit Elecq on Amazon.

Amazon promotional poster

"We are thrilled to introduce our brand on Amazon, which is another milestone following our successful showcase at the just concluded RE+ in September," said Simon Wan, CEO of Elecq.

At RE+, North America's largest clean energy event, Elecq showcased its comprehensive product lineup for homes and businesses, attracting significant interest. This reflects the growing demand for efficient and sustainable EV charging solutions. The EV market has evolved with a strong trend towards faster, more flexible, and intelligent charging options for both commercial and residential use.

To better meet market demands, Elecq is actively expanding its range of innovative solutions that redefine the possibilities in EV charging technology. The Level 2 EV Charger Elecq Home on Amazon perfectly demonstrates the features of Elecq's product solutions, such as easy installation, cost-effectiveness, safety, and smart home energy management.

Quick Installation: Installable within just 10 minutes by an individual.

Installable within just 10 minutes by an individual. Cost Efficiency: Dynamic charging algorithms managed via the Elecq App can save homeowners up to 30% on electricity costs by identifying the cheapest local electricity rates and optimizing charging speed.

Dynamic charging algorithms managed via the Elecq App can save homeowners up to 30% on electricity costs by identifying the cheapest local electricity rates and optimizing charging speed. Advanced Safety Features: Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, equipped with high-precision sensors to monitor for any component abnormalities, ensuring maximum safety.

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, equipped with high-precision sensors to monitor for any component abnormalities, ensuring maximum safety. CPU and MCU Chips: The industry's first dual-brain smart home charger, featuring high-performance smart and MCU chips for unparalleled intelligence and efficiency.

The industry's first dual-brain smart home charger, featuring high-performance smart and MCU chips for unparalleled intelligence and efficiency. Energy Management: Integrates seamlessly with solar power systems and switches during peak grid times to alleviate household energy burdens.

Additionally, it supports Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) capabilities (optional), allowing users to utilize car battery power for home use during outages or peak periods.

With the motto 'Charge More with Less,' the Elecq product line, beyond Elecq Home, includes the Elecq Biz and Elecq DC Series, each designed to meet diverse charging needs. The Elecq Biz offers up to 19.2kW, reducing business charging costs by up to 30% through smart energy management. The Elecq DC Series is efficient and reliable, featuring a modular design for no-granularity power sharing across stations and dispensers.

"The EV charger station market is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2030. In response to this growing demand, Elecq is committed to leading the industry by providing innovative and intelligent charging solutions that enhance convenience, reduce energy consumption, and promote a greener, more sustainable future," Simon Wan added.

About Elecq

Elecq, a pioneering technology company, aims to become the world's leading smart charging solution provider. With core values of Customer First, Higher Standards, Higher Efficiency, and Faster Evolution, the company is committed to advancing research and development in digital energy. Founded by experts with deep technical expertise, Elecq integrates digital and power electronics technologies to deliver intelligent and reliable smart charging networks.

For more information, please visit: https://us.elecq.com/

