ELECQ to Showcase Innovative EV Charging Solutions at eCarExpo 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELECQ, a dedicated innovator in electric vehicle smart charging technology, is showcasing its advanced solutions at eCarExpo 2025 in Stockholm, taking place from April 4th to 6th. Located at booth C02:51, ELECQ is actively engaging with industry professionals and demonstrating its commitment to shaping the future of EV charging.

Elecq at The eCarExpo 2025

ELECQ's Mission at eCarExpo 2025

This event highlights the latest EV and charging innovations, reinforcing Sweden's commitment to green mobility and carbon neutrality. ELECQ seizes this opportunity to showcase its advanced charging solutions and strengthen its presence in the European market.

Smart Solutions for Evolving Needs

ELECQ has developed a suite of innovative solutions designed to enhance the efficiency, flexibility, and affordability of EV charging. Here's how ELECQ is making a difference:

ELECQ Home: The residential charging solution is being highlighted for its user-friendly installation process, scalable design, and seamless integration with home energy management systems. ELECQ Home prioritizes safety and convenience with features like smart load management and remote diagnostics.

ELECQ Biz: For commercial use, the ELECQ Biz charger offers advanced connectivity and dynamic load management for networks of up to 500 chargers. Its smart design optimizes energy use, cutting electricity costs by up to 30%—a major benefit for fleet operators and businesses. Supporting V2G and complying with ISO 15118-20, ISO 15118, and OCPP 2.0.1, it ensures seamless integration with evolving energy systems.

ELECQ Station 60: With its groundbreaking zero granularity technology, the DC Station 60 excels in the fast charging sector—a flexible fast charger that maximizes adaptability and delivers 100% efficient energy distribution to vehicles. Supporting simultaneous charging and both standalone and cross-station power sharing, it offers unmatched flexibility for diverse applications.

ELECQ Ready streamlines charging infrastructure setup with a pre-mounted backplate, cutting installation time and costs. Meanwhile, the ELECQ Power Monitor offers real-time energy tracking, optimizing home energy use to prevent overload and lower operating expenses.

ELECQ App and Smart Charging: ELECQ goes beyond hardware with a suite of software solutions, including the Elecq App, Elecq Partner App, and Elecq Cloud, a cloud-based SaaS platform. These tools enable real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. The ELECQ App's smart charging plan optimizes schedules based on electricity pricing and user habits, reducing costs and enhancing efficiency. Supporting V2G and renewable energy integration, these solutions empower energy providers and fleet operators to maximize sustainability and operational performance.

Industry Engagement and Future Collaboration

At eCarExpo 2025, ELECQ is actively connecting with partners, distributors, and installers to drive the future of smart EV charging. Collaboration is key to expanding our reach and accelerating the adoption of intelligent charging solutions across Europe. With adaptable and scalable products designed to meet the evolving needs of the market, ELECQ is committed to shaping a more efficient and sustainable EV ecosystem. Visit us at booth C02:51 to explore our latest innovations and join the conversation on the future of electric mobility!

Learn More about ELECQ: https://bit.ly/41GXG60

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658128/DSC0145.jpg