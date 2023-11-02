Elected Officials and Health Care Advocates Demonstrate Support for WelbeHealth's Expansion in Southern California

US Rep. Tony Cárdenas, CA Sen. Susan Rubio, CA State Asm. Luz Rivas and Asm. Mike Fong, Alzheimer's Association and LeadingAge CA among local leaders who attended events marking the expansion of WelbeHealth's Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in LA

New locations in North Hollywood and Rosemead provide community-based and at-home health care to thousands of underserved seniors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse coalition of elected officials, advocates for vulnerable seniors, and local health care organizations joined WelbeHealth for the grand opening celebrations of WelbeHealth's new Los Angeles locations in North Hollywood on October 6 and Rosemead on October 13. 

 

Speakers at the events included US Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), CA Sen. Susan Rubio, CA State Assemblymembers Luz Rivas and Mike Fong, Rosemead City Council Member Sandra Armenta, Rosemead Mayor Pro Tem Margaret Clark, Alzheimer's Association Regional Leader and Executive Director Meg Barron, and LeadingAge CA President & CEO Jeannee Parker Martin. WelbeHealth participants Ronald Timmermeyer and Huy Luong also gave testimonials about the positive impact WelbeHealth has made in their lives.

"We are honored to have the support of such esteemed elected officials and community leaders. Our team strives every day to serve the elders of our community like Mr. Timmermeyer and Mr. Luong with the highest quality and compassion, helping them feel connected and at home while caring for their clinical and social needs," said WelbeHealth CEO Si France, MD.

California elected officials and health care advocates voiced their support for WelbeHealth's leadership in expanding access to community-based senior health services across the Los Angeles area through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). The new locations are poised to help meet the needs of over 9,000 seniors eligible for PACE within a 20-minute drive of the two centers. WelbeHealth is committed to ensuring every qualified senior can benefit from comprehensive care.

WelbeHealth delivers fully integrated care that allows frail seniors to age in place with the support of interdisciplinary teams, including doctors and nurses, physical therapists, home care aides, and social workers. Wraparound support like meals, social activities, and transportation address social determinants of health.

Alzheimer's Association Regional Leader and Executive Director Meg Barron emphasized the impact of WelbeHealth's PACE services: "WelbeHealth is delivering critical services to vulnerable seniors and their family members like memory care rooms and transportation. I wish my grandmother had access to PACE services."

Studies have demonstrated life expectancy is higher among PACE participants and depression is much lower than comparable populations. Beyond improving participant lives, caregivers report high satisfaction

"I will continue to support legislation for our seniors, and I am grateful that WelbeHealth is bringing their program to the San Fernando Valley where my constituents can benefit from their wrap around services," said Congressman Tony Cárdenas (D-CA 29th District). "PACE can help us deliver higher quality care to our community at a lower cost. I am proud to be here with WelbeHealth, who are helping bridge the gap providing opportunities for patients to have their health care needs met at home."

With most participants dual eligible for Medicare and Medi-Cal, PACE offers a lifeline to lower-income seniors. California State Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-43rd District) mentioned the struggle many seniors face paying for basic healthcare needs: "With WelbeHealth, everything is included for dual-eligible seniors. They don't need to worry about paying for prescriptions or the dentist. It is really about lifting up the seniors in our community and ensuring they have the support and resources needed to thrive."

PACE is also making strides in addressing the needs of historically underserved communities. "Through the PACE model, WelbeHealth ensures that older adults can see culturally appropriate providers," noted California State Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-CA 49th District).

WelbeHealth breaks down health disparities in access to care. In Rosemead and North Hollywood, over 50% of seniors primarily speak a language other than English. "I value the fact that WelbeHealth employs multilingual staff members and offers activities to serve the needs of our diverse community in a beautiful setting," said California State Senator Susan Rubio (D-CA 22nd District).

All speakers confirmed that access to PACE should continue to be a priority in California. LeadingAge California's President & CEO Jeannee Parker Martin stated, "We know that PACE delivers transformative benefits for vulnerable older adults at a lower cost. We should ensure all eligible seniors have access to PACE." 

Both new locations began enrolling participants on July 1, 2023. WelbeHealth operates programs across California, including Modesto, Stockton, Pasadena, Long Beach, and Fresno.

About WelbeHealth 
WelbeHealth is a physician-led public benefit company founded in 2015 that provides comprehensive health care services for seniors through a fully integrated program that includes all medical and dental care, physical and occupational therapy, transportation to medical appointments, meals, and personal care services. WelbeHealth addresses social determinants of health to keep the most vulnerable seniors living safely in their own homes. Services are delivered through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a national Medicare and Medicaid program. WelbeHealth's development partner for the beautiful Rosemead facility was Turner Impact Capital.

News Releases in Similar Topics

