Election 2018: Seeking Fiscal Solutions

CHICAGO, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- For too long the state of Illinois has suffered through a fiscal crisis that continues to affect all its citizens. When will our state's finances be restored, service providers paid, families get the help they need to care for vulnerable loved ones, and the state's debt burden be resolved?
We must continue to pressure our elected officials to work together and find solutions to answer these questions that have the state of Illinois in such distress.
What challenges remain ahead? On May 24, AARP Illinois, NPR Illinois will host a Town Hall meeting in Naperville where individuals can share their stories on how the budget crisis affects them and a panel of experts will provide insights on what lies ahead as Illinois tries to recover its fiscal health.
WHEN: Thursday, May 24, 2018
TIME: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: North Central College
Wentz Science Center
131 S. Loomis Street
Naperville, IL 60540
SPEAKERS: Dr. Stephen Maynard Caliendo
Dean: College of Arts and Sciences/ Professor of Political Science North Central College
Judith Brodhead
North Central College
Colin Dalough
Director of Government Affairs and Business Development
Naperville Chamber of Commerce
