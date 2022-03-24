Election Assistance Commission (EAC) Approves Votrite as a Registered Manufacturer

Electronic Voting Machine Entering Certification Process

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Votrite, a U.S.-based leader in electronic voting technology and election services, announced today that the federal U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has accepted Votrite into their Voting System Testing and Certification Program as a Registered Manufacturer. Votrite meets all the requirements noted in the EAC Program Manual.

Votrite VRX Electronic Poll Book

Votrite is now included in the EAC's listing of Registered Voting System Manufacturers publicly available at https://www.eac.gov/voting-equipment/registered-manufacturers. Votrite looks forward to beginning the Certification process with the EAC for its Electronic Voting System (EVS).

Christopher Baum, Votrite's Chief Compliance Officer said, "This is an important step, but it is only the first step. We are moving aggressively on final approval for our voting system. We look forward to protecting democracy and helping Americans vote safely, recording their votes precisely, and reporting the results quickly and accurately."

Votrite offers an electronic voting system, an electronic poll book and an online voting solution (separate from the electronic voting solution) which can be found on the company website, www.votrite.com. The electronic voting system, the Titan LT2100 will be the first product to move through the approval process with the EAC. The Titan voting machine is just one of the great products from Votrite. The full product line includes:

Votrite Titan LT2100 Electronic Voting System - options include:

a. Public sector elections

b . Private sector elections

c . ADA Compliant voting at the Polling Place Votrite Electronic Poll Book - options include:

a. Registration at the polling place only, or

b . Registration + Voting

Votrite Mobil Online at www.votritemobil.com - options include:

a. Public sector elections (where allowable)

b . Private sector elections

c . ADA Compliant voting Votrite ADA "Vote-at-Home" Device

To discuss this exciting step in Votrite's certification journey, please reach out to Votrite's Media and Communication Manager, Nicole Kuhnke.

About Votrite

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Tampa and New York, Voterite, Inc., dba Votrite, offers convenient and secure voting options for the Public Sector, Unions, Universities, Homeowners/Condo Associations, Corporations, Organizations, and Municipalities. Votrite leverages more than 30 years of domestic-based engineering experience to assure clients secure elections. Votrite has a solution for every voter and every election.

https://www.votrite.com

