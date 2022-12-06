Election Day GOTV Push Includes Canvassing, Sign Waving, Poll Parties, Election Protection, & Rides to the Polls

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda will join Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, GA STAND UP, GA Black Youth Vote, Black Male Initiative and other partners as part of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's (NCBCP) Unity '22 Campaign in a final push to get-out-to-vote for the Senate runoff election today, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. In addition to crews working on the ground in various cities throughout the state, Helen Butler, executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, will join other members of an Election Protection team to monitor problems at the polls. (***Helen Butler will be available for interview to report on Election Protection issues.***).

Election Day GOTV activities today, Tuesday Dec. 6, from 7 AM-7 PM include:

Canvassing neighborhoods throughout the Atlanta Metro, Savannah and other cities.

Metro, and other cities. Parties at the polls,

Sign waving at major intersections in Dekalb , Clayton , Fulton and other counties,

, , and other counties, Providing rides to the polls (877.524.8683).

A group of young lawyers will monitor the polls and monitor ballot counting,

The People's Agenda will report into the NCBCP's Unity '22 Election Day Command Center at the NCBCP TWD Jr. Southern Institute housed on the Clark Atlanta University campus.

campus. ( 7 PM – 11:30 PM ) Once the polls close workers will gather for watch parties to observe the results of the election.

HOW:

TO LOCATE A CANVASSING TEAM, poll party, or to INTERVIEW HELEN BUTLER, Contact Edrea Davis via phone, 770.961.6200 or text/cell: 818.613.9521 or email: [email protected].

ABOUT THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA

Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Led by board chair, Rev. J. A. Milner, and executive director, Helen Butler, the organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah.

Contact: Edrea Davis: 770 961.6200/818.613.9521(cell)

[email protected]

Makeda Smith 323.380.8819/[email protected]

SOURCE Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda