Election Day Update: Voters To Consider Proposition 69, Key Infrastructure Accountability Measure

WHAT:

In the upcoming election on Tuesday, June 5, California voters will consider whether to adopt Proposition 69. This critical measure will hold legislators accountable and ensures that the estimated $5 billion in annual revenue generated from SB 1 taxes and fees will be used solely for its intended purposes: investing in critical transportation infrastructure projects. These projects will benefit all Californians and allow us to fix roads, freeways and bridges across the state, support transportation infrastructure improvements that foster economic development, ease congestion and make our roads safer. Leading experts and longtime infrastructure and construction veterans from the Southern California Partnership for Jobs, a unique partnership between organized labor and construction management, are available as a resource, comment, interview and/or guest to discuss Proposition 69 and other critical transit and infrastructure issues affecting Southern California residents, including: Hot-button political debates regarding infrastructure projects and investment at the local, regional, statewide and national levels, including the SB1 repeal measure

Stories on specific local infrastructure projects

Economic impact stories as they relate to infrastructure development

Information on the shortage of workers and how it is impacting contractors – and in turn, delaying the construction of infrastructure projects – across the region, and how SCFPJ is addressing this issue by working with local schools on a unique education and training program that will provide an avenue of opportunity for students in the construction industry.