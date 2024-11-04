Election Eve Update from Swap Your Vote: Thousands Join Forces to Defeat Trump and Hold the Democratic Party Accountable - Swing Voters Weigh In

Effort has support from Georgia State Rep. Ruwa Romman, a Palestinian American and delegate with the Uncommitted movement at the Democratic National Convention, and Pennsylvania State Rep. Chris Rabb

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than 24 hours until Election Day polls open nationwide, the Swap Your Vote campaign hosted by Landslide has matched over 8,000 voters across the country, empowering them to strategically swap votes to prevent a Trump presidency, while sending a strong message to the current administration on urgent issues like Palestine, corporate accountability, and climate change.

Up until the last moment, Swap Your Vote organizers will be using phone banking, textbanking, canvassing and other direct voter contact methods to make their pitch to tens of thousands more voters across the country.

Zolani Ngwane, a Pennsylvania resident voting for the first time as a new US citizen says, "I am participating in Swap Your Vote because it allows me to protect my principles, while doing my part to prevent the country I have come to love from falling into the hands of fascism."

"I'm a Black, transgender, first-generation American," says AZ Espinoza, Pennsylvania voter, "and getting the chance to swap my vote has helped me not feel like I have to sacrifice my integrity in order to fight for my life. In other words, it has brought me peace when I needed it the most."

Vote swapping has become a viral part of the election conversation, discussed everywhere from influencer posts to trusted movement leaders to a major shout-out on Jon Oliver's Last Week Tonight. On Nov. 3, Jon Oliver devoted a passionate final show before the election to those conflicted voters, showcasing outspoken Georgia State Rep Ruwa Romman, a Palestinian–American, and her choice to Swap Her Vote. "As for Ruwa Romman," said Oliver on Last Week Tonight, "she voted for Harris in Georgia, another critical swing state, while doing a vote swap with someone in a blue state, who cast a protest vote on her behalf."

"Swap Your Vote has struck a chord because we aren't trying to persuade anyone, we're telling the truth about the US role in the bombardment of Gaza and the climate emergency and being strategic about how we leverage our votes to build people power," said Rae Abileah, co-creator of SwapYourVote.org. "Together we are ensuring a democracy for the future while keeping the pressure on the Democratic party."

Swap Your Vote is a largely volunteer-driven national initiative empowering voters to forge strategic alliances across states, allowing them to cast their ballots in ways that protect democracy and promote progressive change. Funded by Movement Voter PAC, and hosted by Landslide PAC, the initiative offers another pathway for voters in swing states who are currently undecided or leaning toward third-party options, helping them collaborate with safe-state allies to amplify their impact in the upcoming elections.

