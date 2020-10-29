Election Hero Day Established To Recognize Election Administrators and Poll Workers

November 2nd marks the first-ever Election Hero Day to celebrate our election administrators, officials, and workers. Tweet this

Election Hero Day is powered by the National Conference on Citizenship (NCoC), a Congressionally-chartered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization creating stronger and more resilient civics in American life, and the NCoC's election integrity initiative the Election Trust Project .

"Thousands of local volunteers, poll workers, and election office staff have been the driving force in ensuring a safe, accessible election process—allowing millions to modify their voting plans and vote safely during a moment of crisis," shared NCoC interim Chief Executive Officer Nicco Mele.

On November 2nd, nonpartisan civic organizations and business networks, including Civic Alliance, Lawyer's Committee for Civic Rights, the National Conference on Citizenship, National Institute for Civil Discourse, National League of Cities, National Voter Registration Day, the Center for Technology and Civic Life, History Made by Us, Nonprofit Vote, Pizza to the Polls, Power the Polls, Time to Vote, ALL IN to Vote, YMCA, and Vote Early Day, will be joining governors, businesses, and community groups to launch expressions of gratitude and appreciation ahead of Election Day. This broad coalition will acknowledge members of our communities who have already stepped up and will be stepping up to lead our election processes and safely report and certify the outcome.

In the COVID-19 pandemic, election workers have needed to lead even more boldly. From overcoming an unprecedented poll worker shortage to processing record numbers of absentee ballots, these community members have adapted our already strong election infrastructure to ensure that voters will be able to cast their ballots successfully in 2020.

"We've been inspired to see hundreds of major brands, media companies and civic organizations come together to recruit a new generation of young poll workers to participate in our democracy, especially during a pandemic," said Steven Levine, director of Civic Alliance, a nonpartisan network of more 800 companies encouraging civic participation. "All Americans owe a debt of gratitude to dedicated elections officials and poll workers who are making sure our democracy can safely carry out secure, accessible and trusted elections in 2020. These election heroes are the essential workers of our democracy."

A record number of Americans have already voted in the 2020 election, a figure that would not have been possible without the resilience and determination of our election workers. The nation recognizes and celebrates these heroes for our elections running this November. The celebration will take place across Election Hero Day and partner pages across social media at https://twitter.com/electionheroday, https://instagram.com/electionheroday, at https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/thankyouelectionheroes, across partner pages at the hashtag #ThankYouElectionHeroes, and on ElectionHeroDay.org.

For inquiries around Election Hero Day, the Election Trust Project, or the National Conference on Citizenship, please contact Cameron Blossom at [email protected] .

The National Conference on Citizenship is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization ("NCoC"). NCoC is strictly nonpartisan, and does not support or oppose any candidate or party.

202-601-7096

[email protected]

SOURCE National Conference on Citizenship

Related Links

https://www.ncoc.org

