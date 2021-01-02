Election integrity group meets with legislators from contested states

AMHERST, Va., Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Got Freedom?, a 501(c)4 nonprofit election integrity watchdog group, conducted an exclusive national briefing today at the request of state legislators from Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to review the extensive evidence of irregularities and lawlessness in the 2020 presidential election. A similar briefing is being scheduled in Washington, D.C. at the request of Members of Congress.

The documentation discussed during the briefing — which includes more than 1,400 pages of material — is being made available for public consumption at https://got-freedom.org/evidence/ .

Nearly 300 state lawmakers and others participated in the briefing, which also featured an address by President Trump. Also on the call were Rudy Giuliani; professor of law John Eastman; Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing (appearing in his personal capacity), and John Lott, Senior Advisor, U.S. Department of Justice (also appearing in his personal capacity).

"This information should serve as an important resource for state legislators as they make calls for state legislatures to meet to investigate the election and consider decertifying their state election results," said Phill Kline, who hosted the call on behalf of Got Freedom?. "The integrity of our elections is far too important to treat cavalierly, and elected officials deserve to have all relevant information at their disposal as they consider whether to accept the reported results of the 2020 elections, especially in states where the process was influenced by private interests."

The evidence discussed includes unprecedented public-private partnerships that created a two-tiered election system in the states that determined the winner of the Electoral College. Funded by over $400 million from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, these public-private partnerships sought to boost turnout in Democratic strongholds while depressing turnout in conservative areas, violating constitutional guarantees of due process and equal protection.

The private monies paid the salaries of election workers and funded the purchase of election equipment, but came with strict conditions on the conduct of elections in jurisdictions that accepted the money. These private interventions were aided by the actions of public officials, who sought to undermine transparency, fought efforts to audit the results, threatened legislators with investigation and prosecution for questioning the reported results, and in some cases even physically prevented state lawmakers from entering the Capitol Building in order to prevent them from challenging election certification.

"The American people, along with their elected representatives at the state and federal level, deserve full access to the evidence we've uncovered," Kline said. "We're pleased to provide this information so that those who develop policy and make decisions will have all the relevant information available to them."

