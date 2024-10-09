Election Integrity in the Age of AI Deep Fakes Reasons for Confidence in the 2024 U.S. Voting Systems

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As concern over voter fraud and cyberattacks loom, advances in digital security tools are making it more difficult than ever to tamper with election systems. Many different methods are used by both the private sector and government agencies to protect voting integrity. Through secure voter registration systems, tracking absentee and mail-in ballots, end-to-end vote encryption and real-time cyberattack monitoring, voters can feel confident that their own voices will be heard.

Securing Voter Registration Systems

Securing Voter Registration Systems

Many states have implemented Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for officials accessing voter registration databases. MFA requires users to verify their identity through multiple steps—such as entering a password and confirming their identity through a text message code—before they can access sensitive information.

"With tools like multi-factor authentication, access to the system requires multiple layers of verification, making unauthorized entry nearly impossible. This additional security measure ensures that voter information remains protected," says Matt Gaudio, Chief Strategy Officer at Advizex.

Securing Absentee and Mail-In Ballots

Mail-in and absentee ballots have become increasingly popular, and ensuring their security is a top priority. Many states have implemented tracking systems that allow voters to monitor the status of their absentee or mail-in ballots. In states like California, voters can receive text or email alerts when their ballot is processed.

Election Day Monitoring: Real-Time Threat Detection

On Election Day, digital election systems use real-time threat monitoring software to watch for unusual activity, such as attempts to hack into the system or slow down the voting process. During the 2020 election, this monitoring detected potential threats early, allowing officials to act and ensure that everything ran smoothly. In the 2024 election, these tools will be even more advanced, allowing for quicker detection and responses.

"Real-time monitoring systems act as a 24/7 watchdog, ensuring that any suspicious activity is caught immediately, and corrective action is taken before it can impact the vote count," explains Gaudio.

Securing Votes with Transmission Encryption

Once in-person and absentee ballots are cast, they are securely transmitted using end-to-end encryption methods to ensure no one can tamper with the results. The votes can only be decrypted by election officials when they reach the destination for counting. Even if a cybercriminal tried to intercept the data, they wouldn't be able to read or change it.

Collaboration Between Public and Private Sectors

Election security is a collaborative effort between public and private sectors, which work together to address threats and ensure systems are secure. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) works with both state governments and private tech companies to protect the 2024 election. Many states are using private cybersecurity firms that specialize in threat detection and response, ensuring that their voting systems are as secure as possible.

Beyond the actual voting systems protections, state lawmakers in more than a dozen states have also recently advanced content protection proposals protecting against AI-generated content as the disinformation threat is supercharged worldwide.

Among the three laws signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom mid-September, one prevents AI deepfakes surrounding the 2024 election and is the most sweeping in scope. It targets not only materials that could affect how people vote but also any videos and images that could misrepresent election integrity. The law also covers materials depicting election workers and voting machines, not just political candidates.

With advances in technology and very recent legal protections, election officials and lawmakers are more prepared than ever to protect the integrity, fairness and transparency of the 2024 election.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Davies

Communications and Events Manager, Advizex

[email protected]

Sources:

https://apnews.com/article/california-artificial-intelligence-deepfakes-election-3cf47301380b01ab35925a1c0a78171f

https://www.citizen.org/article/tracker-legislation-on-deepfakes-in-elections/

SOURCE Advizex