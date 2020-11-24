Election Technology Company Clear Ballot Completes Successful, Transparent Elections Nationwide

"The efficiency of our Clear Ballot election system saved us valuable time..." Tweet this

"Our customers' goal is to provide election results that are accurate and that voters can feel confident in. We are incredibly grateful for our customers' partnership and trust in this endeavor," said Clear Ballot CEO Bob Hoyt. "Most of all, as Americans and voters ourselves, Clear Ballot is grateful to all of the public servants who protect our democracy by working tirelessly to complete successful elections with dedication and integrity."

In Ohio, Clear Ballot worked with its election official partners to provide results from all of Clear Ballot's customers on election night. With Clear Ballot's modern technology and the state's experience tabulating high numbers of mailed-in ballots in prior years, these customers were extremely well prepared.

"The efficiency of our Clear Ballot election system saved us valuable time, allowing more time to focus on an unprecedented election with many surprises," said Shane C. Breckel, Director of the Clinton County, Ohio Board of Elections. "The system's accuracy and transparency gave both us and voters confidence in the election process in Clinton County."

In New York, Clear Ballot increased its customer base by share of registered voters from 22% in 2019 to 80% in 2020, including serving all five boroughs of New York City as an audit solution.

"With a hotly contested congressional race and increased attention on us, we needed to get our results finalized as soon as possible," said Cortland County's Republican and Democratic Elections Commissioners Bob Howe and Tom Brown. "If it had not been for Clear Ballot, we would still be counting! Their technology, back up, and service saved us."

Clear Ballot customers in Oregon and Washington were the first to use Clear Ballot as their primary voting solution, which was used in a presidential election for the first time in 2016. These states are proof that when election officials have the authority and technology they need, vote-by-mail provides accessible voting, a transparent process, and efficient results. Using Clear Ballot as its election partner, Washington's King County, which includes the city of Seattle, reported out the results of more than a million ballots on election night.

Based on a paper voting system, Clear Ballot technology takes the highest quality digital image of each ballot and provides election officials with unparalleled visibility and certainty into the results. These modern systems make Clear Ballot technology the most auditable and transparent option in the industry. Clear Ballot audits are underway statewide in Maryland and Vermont as well as in counties across Florida and New York.

About Clear Ballot:

As the leader in election innovation, Clear Ballot has introduced a new class of tools and a modern approach to voting, enabling unprecedented speed, accuracy, and transparency that officials and the voting public have sought for decades. Clear Ballot entered the election industry with its first product in 2012, disrupting the industry with the nation's first independent, automated audit, and four years later developed a complete voting system which is now the fastest growing voting system in the industry. Clear Ballot's commitment to ease of use and modern technology means that its browser-based software runs on the most modern operating systems in the industry and will always be up to date.

Contact: Lacey Rose, 617-755-4909

SOURCE Clear Ballot

Related Links

http://www.clearballot.com

