Electives, Inc. doubles its live learning library to include more than 450 classes

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electives, the enterprise live learning platform that is helping people grow and connect by bringing the world's experts – the known and the unknown – into their lives, more than doubled its library of live learning classes last year.

With more than 450 classes, the Electives library of live learning is designed to support teams that need training across a variety of essential business and diversity-focused topics. As a result of its library expansion, Electives is reducing the need to partner with hundreds of external disparate learning solutions or to build live learning content in house.

"The people ops and HR leaders we work with have shared how exhausting and time consuming it used to be to build, source and/or activate live learning experiences," shared Jason Lavender, co-founder and CEO of Electives. "But not anymore. Working with Electives is reducing their administrative burden while providing confidence that they are choosing highly rated instructors and topics that their employees will benefit from."

The Electives live learning platform is comprised of four synchronized parts:

The Electives instructor community, which includes real people sharing real-life experiences as FBI agents, psychologists, performers, athletes, professors and more. All Electives instructors are vetted for their ability to deliver unforgettable and impactful learning experiences. The Electives library, with more than 450 live classes (usually delivered via Zoom) across a variety of important topics like leadership, new manager training, communication skills, DE&I, innovation and more. The Electives portal provides a single source for live learning procurement and analytics, eliminating the administrative burden of procurement and reporting. The Electives support and ongoing learning impact is technology-enabled but people focused to help people operations, HR and DE&I professionals feel confident with their live learning selections.

Categories in the Electives library include communication skills; diversity, equity and inclusion; innovation and new technology; leadership; life lessons; manager training and professional skills; personal development team and culture building; and wellbeing. Classes are offered as private Electives classes and within Electives learning tracks. Private Electives classes are designed for teams of 15 people or more, while Electives learning tracks are cohort-based and bring together people from across organizations and industries for a series of topic-specific classes.

"We prioritize learner engagement and impact across everything we do," explained Lavender. "As a result, we're helping companies save time and money previously wasted on low-engagement solutions or high-priced external solutions."

