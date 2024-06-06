Electives Named Professional Development Solution Provider of the Year

Honored by EdTech Breakthrough for outstanding innovation in educational technology

BOSTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electives, the modern learning platform for lean People teams, was named the "Professional Development Solution Provider of the Year" at the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards. This prestigious award recognizes top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Building on the success of being named "Corporate Learning Solution of the Year" in 2023, Electives continues to excel in delivering high-quality live learning experiences. Designed to get ahead of employee development demands, Electives empowers People teams to offer best-in-class live learning with minimal effort, ensuring continuous employee growth and engagement.

In 2023, Electives launched Electives Membership, revolutionizing corporate training once again. Electives Membership offers personalized learning through daily live classes, allowing employees to enroll in sessions aligned with their personal interests and career goals. This addition significantly enhanced the flexibility and accessibility of offerings from Electives. Every employee has unique needs and desires when it comes to learning, and People teams struggle to match each employee with the quality learning they need. Electives Membership gives People teams confidence that their employees are getting personalized, high-quality and engaging training opportunities every week of the year.

The Electives instructor community is not your typical group of corporate trainers. Electives instructors include professors, C-suite executives, astronauts, Olympic athletes, comedians, poets, songwriters, historians, best-selling authors and storytelling experts skilled at engaging learners. After taking Electives classes, 89% of employees expect positive behavior changes. These changes include adjusting work routines, improving relationships, making better decisions and viewing themselves and others differently. This feedback, gathered immediately after classes, highlights the immediate impact and anticipated long-term benefits of the transformative learning experiences delivered by Electives.

"Electives is the optimum live learning solution for lean People teams frustrated with traditional corporate training," said Steve Johansson, managing director of EdTech Breakthrough. "For years, corporations have dealt with massive unwieldy content libraries without considering learning quality or employee impact. Congratulations to Electives for offering everything growing people-first companies need. Companies of all sizes can now experience modern L&D without needing a bigger team. That makes Electives our choice for 2024 'Professional Development Solution Provider of the Year!'"

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in educational technology across various categories. This year's program received thousands of nominations from over 17 countries.

"We believe you can't grow your company without growing your people," said Jason Lavender, CEO and Co-Founder of Electives. "Training and development continues to be a top request from employees in 2024, and it's hard for lean People teams to keep up with these demands. At Electives, we provide employees with relevant growth opportunities every week. The best part? All our classes are live, offering more opportunities for connection, engagement and lasting learning. It's like having front-row access to the world's best instructors — without the hassle of finding a seat."

"Our platform is meticulously designed to identify learning goals and connect employees and organizations with the most relevant live learning opportunities," noted Krikor Dzeronian, COO and Co-Founder of Electives. "By offering essential learning KPIs such as behavior change, NPS and class completion rates, we ensure measurable impact and continuous improvement. This is just the beginning. We're excited to keep innovating and enhancing the Electives platform in collaboration with our customers, driving even more meaningful and impactful learning experiences."

The Electives curated collection features more than 500 high-quality live classes, ready to be delivered at a moment's notice. All Electives content is timely and relevant and every class is led by unique and engaging instructors, ensuring an exceptional learning experience every session. Top categories include manager training, culture and collaboration, business foundations, leadership skills, communication skills, DEI, wellbeing and innovation.

