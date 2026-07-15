Electra and Safran Reach Development and Production Agreement for TG600 Turbogenerator to Power EL9 Hybrid-Electric Aircraft

Electra's groundbreaking Ultra Short aircraft is the key to unlocking Direct Aviation, which gives people the freedom to travel from where they are to where they want to go.

MANASSAS, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electra, the global leader in ultra-short hybrid-electric aviation, and Safran Helicopter Engines today announced a life-of-program production agreement for the TG600 turbogenerator, which will power Electra's ground-breaking EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft.

The TG600 turbogenerator, which will supply 600 kW of electricity, will be developed based on Safran Helicopter Engines’ Arrano engine. Credit: Safran

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the development and certification of Electra's EL9 Ultra Short, with entry to service expected in 2030. Under the agreement, the TG600 turbogenerator will become the heart of the EL9 Ultra Short's hybrid-electric propulsion system. The agreement follows a memorandum of understanding signed in 2023 and includes an initial order for 250 TG600 turbogenerators, allowing for production to scale with demand for the EL9.

Electra's EL9 Ultra Short aircraft is designed using hybrid-electric propulsion and blown-lift technology. This opens new possibilities for air travel by enabling the EL9 to take off and land in just 150 feet, unlocking operations from places that have never supported commercial air service before, including spaces closer to where people live, work, and play.

"This agreement is a defining step forward for Electra and for the future of advanced air mobility," said Marc Allen, CEO of Electra. "With this announcement, Safran is cementing its position as a leader in the next era of aviation. Their technical leadership in hybrid-electric, innovative spirit, and long-term partnership are critical as we bring the EL9 Ultra Short aircraft to market and unlock a new model of direct flight."

A turbogenerator consists of a gas turbine combined with one or more electric generators, as well as an innovative system of electrical power and voltage regulation. The TG600 turbogenerator, which will supply 600 kW of electricity, will be developed based on Safran Helicopter Engines' Arrano engine that offers 18% reduction in fuel consumption over the previous generation of engines. The TG600 will also be equipped with two GENeUS electric generators supplied by Safran Electrical & Power. In July, Safran Helicopter Engines carried out the first bench test, at its site in Bordes, of the first turbogenerator that will be flight-ready for the initial flight tests of the EL9.

"The signing of this contract marks a major milestone in our collaboration with Electra and signifies the official launch of our turbogenerator activities, a promising new chapter that complements our leadership in turboshaft technology," said Cédric Goubet, Safran Helicopter Engines CEO. "We are delighted with the strong partnership we have forged with Electra and are proud to offer the best of our engine technology combined with the best of the electrical systems know-how of Safran Electrical & Power. We believe we have the most advanced and efficient hybrid-electric product in its class, a perfect fit for the EL9 to achieve revolutionary capabilities in new air mobility."

Electra's work is rooted in the company's view that aviation is entering a third era of flight, one defined by the ability to use new electric propulsion technologies to unlock Direct Aviation. Direct Aviation is a new model of air travel designed to give people the freedom to travel from where they are to where they want to go. It addresses the regional mobility gap between driving and traditional commercial aviation, helping travelers avoid long drives, congested airports, and time-consuming connections. Based on Electra's Direct Aviation Market Outlook, the route and passenger demand will require 12,000 to 16,000 aircraft over the first ten years of operations, for a nationwide fleet of regional shuttles.

Earlier this year, Electra and Bristow Group Inc. announced a Pre-Delivery Payment agreement with non-refundable deposits and binding terms and conditions aligned to commercial aviation industry standards, subject to aircraft certification, securing the first delivery slot for the EL9 Ultra Short hybrid-electric aircraft with the TG600.

Electra has submitted the EL9 Ultra Short aircraft to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Part 23 type certification and anticipates a first flight scheduled for late 2027 or early 2028.

By combining Electra's Ultra Short aircraft architecture with Safran's propulsion and power-system capabilities, the companies are working to develop and build a new category of aircraft that will expand air access, reduce barriers to regional connectivity, and transform the way people and goods move through the skies.

About Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra) is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company building hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that deliver unprecedented performance advantages to fly people and cargo seamlessly without airports, emissions, or noise. With the EL9 Ultra Short, Electra is pioneering Direct Aviation, the next level of connectivity that brings air travel closer to where we live, work, and play. Electra's Ultra Short technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10x longer range with 70% lower operating costs than helicopters and eVTOLs with significantly greater safety and far less certification risk.

Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Lockheed Martin Ventures, Honeywell, and Safran Corporate Ventures are among Electra's strategic investors along with Prysm Capital, the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), and other private investors. Electra's contracted customers include the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and NASA along with over 2,200 letters of intent from 60+ commercial customers, including both airlines and helicopter operators.

About Safran

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with more than 110,000 employees and revenue of 31.3 billion euros in 2025, and holds, alone or in partnership, global or regional leadership positions in its core markets.

Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Helicopter Engines is the world's leading manufacturer of helicopter engines, with more than 75,000 produced since being founded. It offers the widest range of helicopter turboshafts in the world and has more than 2,500 customers in 155 countries.

Media Contacts

Safran :

François Julian

[email protected]

+33 (0)7 85 14 16 62

Electra:

Matthew Bowen

[email protected]

SOURCE Electra.aero